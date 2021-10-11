The Reset: Jags win Blalock Tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Volleyball The Spain Park High School volleyball team won the Margaret Blalock Tournament at Homewood on Oct. 9, 2021.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Last Friday, the Hoover football team dominated rival Spain Park 52-10. Click here for the recap of the game.

This week, Hoover heads to Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park plays at Vestavia Hills in region action.

VOLLEYBALL

The Spain Park volleyball team capped off the regular season with a perfect week, winning the Margaret Blalock Tournament at Homewood for the first time in program history.

The Jaguars notched regular season wins over Vestavia Hills and Oak Mountain, then took down Montgomery Academy, Alexandria, Tuscaloosa County, Mountain Brook, Thompson, McGill-Toolen and Bayside Academy to win the tournament.

Some stats from the week:

Audrey Rothman: 112 kills, 49 digs, 15 blocks, 7 aces

Emily Breazeale: 84 kills, 59 digs, 9 blocks, 10 aces

Bella Halyard: 122 assists, 51 digs, 28 kills, 9 aces

Lilly Johnson: 92 assists, 35 digs, 7 aces

Brooklyn Allison: 63 digs, 14 assists, 9 aces

Paige Ingersoll: 11 kills, 24 digs

Olivia Myers: 15 blocks

Brooke Gober: 16 kills

This week, Spain Park hosts the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament Thursday.

Hoover had a busy week, winning a pair of regular season matches and posting five wins over the weekend to enter area tournament week with a 28-13 record. The Bucs beat Oak Mountain on Tuesday and knocked off Tuscaloosa County on Thursday to finish off Class 7A, Area 5 play.

At the Margaret Blalock Tournament at Homewood over the weekend, Hoover beat Daphne, Grissom, Oak Mountain, Huntsville and Sparkman. The Bucs’ losses were to Homewood and Hazel Green.

Some stats for the week:

Rya McKinnon: 113 kills, 65 digs, 14 aces

Kendyl Mitchell: 46 kills, 12 blocks

Peyton David: 80 digs, 2.12 pass average, 10 aces

This week, Hoover has senior night Tuesday and hosts the area tournament Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover cross-country team competed in the Scottsboro Invitational last Saturday at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions. The Hoover girls won the team title, while the boys finished second to Scottsboro.

Hoover placed five girls in the top eight, led by Lila Hunter’s third-place finish. Ashley Girouard and Lana Kate Hammonds followed right behind in fourth and fifth, while Tamsyn Gibbs and Sarah Hertz came across seventh and eighth. Lauren Harding-Smith and Georgia Anderson were 13th and 14th and also scored points for the team.

On the boys side, six Bucs were in the top 10. Zander Dakis, Charles Morris, Matthew Harden and Elijah Joseph finished fourth through seventh in that order. Danny Tackett was ninth and Sam Kilgore finished 10th. Luke Hunter also finished 12th to score points.

Spain Park competed in the Dew It On the Trails event at Point Mallard in Decatur on Saturday, with both the boys and girls teams placing third.

Mackenzie Culpepper won the girls race, posting a blistering time of 18:46. Savannah Hodgens finished fourth, Delaney Vickers placed seventh and Peyton LeCroy was 10th in a strong performance for the team.

On the boys side, Spain Park’s boys were in the top 21. The Jags were led by Webb Harper, who finished 10th. Weston Higginbotham was 16th and Mario Levins finished 17th, Garrett Bishop came across 19th and Zane McPeters finished in 21st.

