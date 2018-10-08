The Reset: Jags volleyball knocks off Mountain Brook

× Expand Kyle Parmley Spain Park vs. Vestavia Hills Volleyball Spain Park's Olivia Stark (5) and Paris Morris (6) celebrate during a match between Spain Park and Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at Braasch-Hatchett Court in Vestavia Hills.

FOOTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover football team won its second straight game, as the Bucs defeated Tuscaloosa County 35-7 on Friday. This Friday, the Bucs head to Spain Park for the city rivalry game.

Spain Park

Spain Park fell to 0-4 in region play with a 35-7 loss to Thompson on Friday. The Jags will host Hoover on Friday in another Class 7A, Region 3 contest.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

Hoover’s volleyball team was only in action last week on Tuesday evening, when the Bucs swept a tri-match against Ramsay and Chelsea. In the first match, the Bucs beat Chelsea in three sets (23-25, 25-19, 15-8). Amiyah King led the Bucs with 27 assists, seven digs and one ace. Gabbi Essix led the offense with 12 kills and added a block. Mackenzie Martin led the defense with 10 digs, one assist and one ace.

In the second match, Hoover beat Ramsay in straight sets (25-17, 25-15). King led the way with 22 assists and four digs. Rya McKinnon had 12 kills, six digs, two blocks and two aces. Martin registered 16 digs.

This week, Hoover celebrates Senior Night against Helena on Monday. The Bucs host McAdory on Tuesday and play in the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

Spain Park

Spain Park put together a perfect 3-0 mark last week. The Jags began the week by sweeping a tri-match on Tuesday, beating Montgomery Academy (25-23, 19-25, 15-7) and Thompson (25-18, 25-21). On Thursday, the Jags pulled off a big Class 7A, Area 6 victory, as they knocked off Mountain Brook in four sets (27-25, 27-29, 25-20, 26-24). Some notable stats from the week:

Sha’Kevia Hogan: 35 kills, 47 digs, 2 aces, 4 blocks

Allie DeSantis: 70 assists, 28 digs, 8 aces

Audrey Rothman: 27 kills, 39 digs, 14 assists, 7 blocks

Paris Morris: 22 kills, 8 blocks, 8 aces

Lexie Fowler: 36 digs

This week, Spain Park hosts John Carroll on Tuesday and Vestavia Hills on Thursday before playing in the Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Hoover

The Hoover cross-country teams traveled to Wyoming to compete in the Powell Invitational on Friday. The boys team finished atop the leaderboard and the girls were fourth overall. Leading the boys team were Drew Kilgore (sixth, 16:54.67), Will Couch (ninth, 17:09.92), Owen Marquardt (10th, 17:10.12), Jacob Villani (13th, 17:21.34) and Lane Tincher (15th, 17:31.5).

For the girls, Emma Langley (12th, 20:45.11) and Haley Stallworth (13th, 20:52.65) came home in back-to-back positions, while Reagan Hendricks (20th, 21:37.48), Grace Sears (22nd, 21:45.58) and Erin Cannon (23rd, 21:45.97) also posted solid times.

Spain Park

Spain Park’s cross-country teams participated in the prestigious Jesse Owens Classic in Oakville on Saturday. Mackenzie Culpepper (32nd, 19:44.34) and Jacob Warner (sixth, 15:56.34) ran in the Gold race and posted good times.

