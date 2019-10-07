The Reset: Jags volleyball knocks off Mountain Brook

× Expand Jimmy Mitchell Spain Park vs. Mountain Brook Volleyball Mountain Brook and Spain Park volleyball match on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Spain Park High School in Hoover.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover football team went west last Thursday and dominated Tuscaloosa County 44-7. Click here for a recap of the contest.

This Friday, the Bucs host longtime rival and region foe Spain Park.

Spain Park

The Spain Park football team was unable to keep up in a loss to Thompson last Friday night in a region game. Click here for a recap of the game.

This Friday, the Jags head to Hoover.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

The Hoover volleyball team won its lone match last week, a convincing Class 7A, Area 5 win over Tuscaloosa County (25-8, 25-9, 25-15). In the match, Rya McKinnon had eight aces, six digs and nine kills, while Mel Jones had seven kills, two digs and an ace.

This week, Hoover hosts Mountain Brook on Tuesday and McGill-Toolen on Thursday before playing in Homewood’s Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

Spain Park

The Spain Park volleyball team notched a pair of impressive Class 7A, Area 6 victories last week. The Jags beat Hewitt-Trussville on senior night on Tuesday (25-11, 25-15, 25-27, 25-13) and swept Mountain Brook on Thursday (26-24, 25-22, 25-22). Some notable stats from the week:

Paris Morris: 29 kills, 15 aces, six digs, three blocks

Audrey Rothman: 20 kills, 18 digs, four aces, three blocks

Kendall Irwin: 14 kills, three blocks

Jessica Veal: 78 assists, 14 digs, four aces

Olivia Stark: 10 kills, seven digs, five blocks, four aces

Alex Wright: 10 kills

This week, the Jags travel to Vestavia Hills on Tuesday for an area match and play in Homewood’s Margaret Blalock Tournament over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover cross-country teams traveled to Fayetteville, Ark., over the weekend to run in the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival. Both Hoover boys and girls teams finished 16th overall in a large tournament. Anna Kay Clark was the girls top runner, coming across 45th overall with a time of 22:42. Lauren Harding-Smith (95th) and Emily Knerr (97th) also finished in the top 100. Ziyan Nathan (44th, 18:03) was the top finisher for the boys, followed by Braxton Sims (92nd).

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.