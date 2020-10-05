The Reset: Bucs football prevails, volleyball sweeps Vestavia

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover at HTHS football Hoover takes the field at the start of a game against Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, on Husky Field at Hewitt-Trussville Stadium in Trussville. The Bucs defeated the Huskies 29-28. Photo by Erin Nelson

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team persevered and pulled out a 29-28 victory over Hewitt-Trussville last Friday in a top-five matchup. Click here for the story of the Bucs earning the win.

Spain Park fell at the hands of Oak Mountain, 48-17. Click here for the story of that game.

This week, Spain Park heads to Hoover for the annual city rivalry game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Spain Park volleyball team began play last week with a 3-0 win (25-5, 25-9, 25-11) over area foe Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Jags split a tri-match, beating St. Clair County and falling to Homewood. Some stats for the week:

Audrey Rothman: 37 kills, 11 digs, five aces.

Lilly Johnson: 55 assists, seven digs, five aces.

Emily Breazeale: 17 kills.

Paige Ingersoll: 17 digs.

Brooklyn Allison: 14 digs, five aces, five assists.

Last Tuesday, Hoover knocked off Vestavia Hills 3-0 (25-15, 25-11, 25-18) in the Bucs’ only match of the week. The Bucs passed a 2.44 as a team for serve receive, an outstanding achievement. Kayla Jemison had the highest hitting percentage in the match at .636. Rya McKinnon was the kill leader with 14 for the night. Eva Guenster was the dig leader with 10.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park cross-country teams ran in the Veterans Park Elite 8 on Thursday. In the girls race, Hoover was fifth and Spain Park was seventh, while Hoover’s boys finished third and Spain Park’s sixth.

Lauren Wallace finished third to lead Hoover’s girls, followed by Abigail Batchelor (11th), Ashley Girouard (19th), Alyssa Halcomb (26th) and Anna Caroline Knight (28th). Mackenzie Culpepper was Spain Park’s top girl, as she finished ninth. Delaney Vickers and Peyton LeCroy also placed in the top 40.

Kyle Epperson led the Hoover boys with a sixth-place finish, followed by Owen Marquardt (10th), Sam Kilgore (16th), Elijah Joseph (20th) and Zander Dakis (21st). Keith Warner (17th), Kenneth Bishop (19th), Garrett Bishop (27th) and Jackson Cooper (32nd) were the top Jags boys.

