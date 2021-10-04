The Reset: Bucs football remains unbeaten

× Expand Hoover running back Ahamari Williams (1) runs the ball for a nice gain during a game with Hewitt Trussville High School on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL. Photo by Barry Stephenson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team stayed unbeaten with a convincing victory over Hewitt-Trussville last Friday. Click here for the full story of the game.

Spain Park suffered a fifth straight loss in a defeat to Oak Mountain on Thursday. Click here for the story of that contest.

This Friday, Hoover heads to Spain Park for the annual city rivalry game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Spain Park volleyball team won its only match last week, a victory over area opponent Hewitt-Trussville.

Some stats from the match:

Brooke Gober: 9 kills

Paige Ingersoll: 7 kills, 7 aces, 4 digs

Nora Dawson: 4 kills

Macie Thompson: 5 blocks

Bella Halyard: 14 assists

Lilly Johnson: 11 assists, 5 digs

The Jaguars are now 30-4 on the year. This week, Spain Park is at Vestavia Hills on Tuesday evening. On Thursday, the Jags host Oak Mountain for alumni night and to honor seniors Audrey Rothman and Lilly Johnson. The Jags will play in the Margaret Blalock Tournament at Homewood over the weekend.

Hoover won both matches it played last week, topping Vestavia Hills and Thompson in a Class 7A, Area 5 match. This week, the Bucs are at Oak Mountain on Tuesday and at Tuscaloosa County on Thursday in area play. Hoover plays in the Margaret Blalock Tournament in Homewood over the weekend.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Spain Park cross-country team competed in the Veterans Park Elite 8 last Thursday. The girls team finished second in the team competition, while the boys finished third. The girls placed three runners in the top 10, with Mackenzie Culpepper (third), Savannah Hodgens (sixth) and Delaney Vickers (eighth) all running strong races.

Keith Warner won the boys race with a time of 16:46 and teammate Kenneth Bishop finished seventh overall.

Hoover competed in the Jesse Owens Classic at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday, with the boys team posting an impressive second-place finish. The team put together a solid showing from top to bottom, as Matthew Harden (29th), Zander Dakis (34th), Elijah Joseph (43rd), Charles Morris (55th), Danny Tackett (60th) and Sam Kilgore (88th) were all in the top 100.

Ashley Girouard (46th), Lila Hunter (58th), Lana Kate Hammonds (74th) and Tamsyn Gibbs (92nd) were in the top 100 on the girls side for the Bucs.

SWIMMING & DIVING

The Hoover boys and girls swim teams placed first in the Yellow Hammer Challenge in Jasper last Thursday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.