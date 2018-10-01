The Reset: Bucs host Over the Mountain Tournament

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Oak Mountain Volleyball Hoover's Gabbi Essix (15) hits during a match between Hoover and Oak Mountain on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, at Oak Mountain High School in Birmingham.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Both Hoover and Spain Park took their bye weeks last week. They jump back into Class 7A, Region 3 play this Friday, with the Bucs hosting Tuscaloosa County and the Jags playing at Thompson.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

Hoover’s volleyball team had a busy week, and the Bucs now sit with a 24-7 record on the year. The Bucs began the week with a five-set loss at Vestavia Hills (20-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-23, 14-16). In the match, Amiyah King tallied 51 assists, 12 digs and one block. Gabbi Essix led the offense with 21 kills and four blocks. Rya McKinnon added 20 kills, four digs and three blocks. Bayley Thornton had six aces, six digs, three kills and three blocks.

The Bucs rebounded on Thursday to post a four-set area win at Oak Mountain (25-20, 25-19, 21-25, 25-17). King had 51 assists, five digs and two aces. McKinnon led the offense with 21 kills, four digs, two aces and one block. Essix and Thornton picked up 12 and 10 kills, respectively. Mackenzie Martin led the defense with 21 digs and Amelia Auchmuty added 12 digs.

Hoover hosted the Over the Mountain Tournament over the weekend and won both matches it played on Friday, as the Bucs defeated Baker (25-18, 25-22) and Bayside Academy (25-20, 25-13). Over those two matches, King registered 35 assists and eight digs, while McKinnon led the offense with 19 kills. Caroline Raybon and Essix added seven kills each. Martin led the defense with 18 digs.

On Saturday, the Bucs fell to Enterprise (25-20, 23-25, 14-16) and wrapped up pool play with a win over Huntsville (25-20, 25-17). They fell to Mountain Brook in the quarterfinals (16-25, 23-25) to end their run in the tournament.

This week, the Bucs head to Ramsay for a tri-match with Chelsea on Tuesday.

Spain Park

Spain Park played just one match last week, falling to Helena in five sets (25-12, 19-25, 11-25, 25-22, 14-16). This week, the Jags host a tri-match with Montgomery Academy and Thompson on Tuesday and play a critical area match at Mountain Brook on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Hoover’s cross-country teams swept the top honors at the Oak Mountain Invitational on Saturday at Heardmont Park. The Bucs boys and girls teams edged out host Oak Mountain to win. For the girls, Emma Langley (third, 20:32.62), Haley Stallworth (sixth, 20:49.95) and Alyssa Halcomb (eighth, 21:05.83) all came home in the top 10. On the boys side, Will Couch (fifth, 16:45.73), Drew Kilgore (ninth, 16:55.18) and Lane Tincher (10th, 16:58.98) did the same.

— What else would you like to see mentioned?