The Reset: Jags win HeffStrong Tournament

The Spain Park High School volleyball team won the HeffStrong Tournament on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Spain Park High School.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team traveled to Prattville last Friday and remained unbeaten with a 35-16 win. Click here for the recap of the game. This Friday, this Bucs host Hewitt-Trussville in a pivotal region matchup.

Spain Park took its open date last week. This Thursday, the Jags host Oak Mountain in a region contest.

VOLLEYBALL

The Spain Park volleyball team was stellar last week, stringing together nine wins and winning its HeffStrong Tournament. Through the week, the Jags picked up wins over Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Corner, Enterprise, Pelham (twice), Hoover, Auburn and Collierville (Tenn.) to improve to 28-4 on the season.

Audrey Rothman eclipsed 1,500 kills for her varsity career and Lilly Johnson went over 1,000 assists.

Some stats for the week:

Rothman: 145 kills (career high 32 against Vestavia), 49 digs, 22 blocks, 12 aces

Emily Breazeale: 98 kills, 55 digs, 8 aces, 7 blocks

Johnson: 147 assists, 38 digs, 7 aces

Brooklyn Allison: 82 digs, 11 aces, 9 assists, 2.3 passing average

Haley Thompson: 93 assists, 20 digs, 14 aces

Paige Ingersoll: 19 kills, 17 digs, 7 blocks, 5 aces

Liv Myers: 27 blocks

This week, the Jags are at Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday for an area match and travel to Hoover on Thursday.

The Hoover volleyball team had a solid week last week. The Bucs beat Tuscaloosa County in regular season play before stringing together wins against Jemison, Guntersville, Auburn and Hartselle at the HeffStrong Tournament. Spain Park put the Bucs out of the tournament. Hoover is now 19-11 on the year.

Some stats for the week:

Rya McKinnon: 72 kills, passed a 2.45, 40 digs

Kendyl Mitchell: 22 kills, 8 blocks

Baxley Downs: 97 assists, 16 digs, 8 aces

This week, Hoover heads to Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and hosts Spain Park on Thursday.

The Heritage Christian Academy volleyball team continued its area winning streak last week with wins over Meadowview Christian School and Pickens Academy. The Lady Eagles defeated Meadowview 3-0 on Monday and Pickens Academy 3-1 on Tuesday. On Thursday, the Lady Eagles faced Evangel Christian Academy and fell short with a 3-0 loss. Next week, the Lady Eagles will travel on Monday to play the Tuscaloosa Home School Group and Thursday to play the East Central Home School Group and will be back at home Tuesday, as they host area opponent North River Christian Academy.

Some stats from the week:

Senior Katie Hart: 39 kills, 8 aces, 37 digs, 4 blocks

Senior Emily Calhoun: 33 kills, 20 digs, 4 aces

Junior Lani Carre: 19 digs, 50 assists

Eighth grader Kaitlyn Slane: 5 kills, 7 aces, 22 digs

Seventh grader Leah Pace: 18 digs

Seventh grader Emily Findley: 7 aces, 16 digs

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park cross-country teams competed in the Under the Lights meet at Veterans Park on Saturday. Hoover’s girls won the event and Spain Park finished second. Delaney Vickers and Savannah Hodgens of Spain Park took home the top two spots in the race, while Hoover’s Lila Hunter and Ashley Girouard finished in the next two spots. Spain Park’s Peyton LeCroy (sixth) and Chloe Finnocchiaro (ninth) and Hoover’s Lana Kate Hammonds (seventh) and Sarah Hertz (10th) also finished in the top 10.

The Heritage Christian Academy boys cross-country team is back in action to defend its AISA Class 1A state title. The Eagles’ defending state champion Michael Hart led the varsity boys to a season-opening victory at the Heritage Eagle Invitational Cross Country Meet. Hart finished the race with an individual win. Junior Luke Dickerson, junior Nick Kuhn, senior Jonah Hicks and junior Greyson Sanford also ran for the Eagles.

Next, the Eagles traveled to Glenwood Academy, where Hart won again. The Eagles secured a first-place team win with strong finishes by Dickerson, Hicks, Kuhn, junior Josh Pearman, Sanford, junior Cayden Davis and sophomore Nathan Rigdon. The Eagles finished the week by traveling on Thursday to Montgomery to compete in the Warrior Invitational and finished in second.

SWIMMING

The Hoover swimming and diving team competed in the Vestavia Sprint Invitational on Sept 21. For the Bucs, Lucy Benoit finished second, Nairika Hamzavy finished third, Tinzley Phifer placed fourth and Sydney Lee was fifth.

