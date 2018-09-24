The Reset: Bucs football bounces back

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender Hoover vs. Oak Mountain Football Hoover's Myles Spurling (9) retrieves his helmet during a game between Hoover and Oak Mountain on Friday, September 21, 2018, at Heardmont Park in Birmingham, Alabama. (Kamp Fender)

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

Hoover

The Hoover football team got back on track with a 48-20 win over region foe Oak Mountain on Friday night. This week, the Bucs take their bye week before hosting Tuscaloosa County.

Spain Park

Spain Park fell to Hewitt-Trussville, 35-6, on Friday night. This week, the Jags are off before traveling to Thompson next week.

VOLLEYBALL

Hoover

Hoover’s volleyball team swept a pair of area foes last week. On Tuesday, the Bucs took care of business against Thompson in three sets (25-16, 25-20, 25-20). In that match, Amiyah King had 32 assists, three digs, and two blocks, while Rya McKinnon led the offense with 12 kills, four blocks and three digs. Gabbi Essix added nine kills and two blocks and Eva Guenster led the defense with 20 digs and added three aces.

On Thursday, Hoover swept Tuscaloosa County (25-8, 25-12, 25-16). McKinnon led the way with 17 kills, nine digs, and two aces. Aly Durban tallied 42 assists, five digs and two aces. Caroline Raybon added 10 kills. Amelia Auchmuty led the defense with 16 digs. This week, the Bucs travel to Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and Oak Mountain on Thursday before hosting the Over the Mountain Tournament over the weekend.

Spain Park

Spain Park went 5-2 on the week, splitting a pair of area matches and hosting the HeffStrong Tournament on Saturday. On Tuesday, the Jags dropped an area match in four sets to Mountain Brook (8-25, 20-25, 25-21, 13-25). But they rebounded on Thursday to sweep John Carroll (25-13, 25-19, 25-9).

On Saturday, the Jags swept pool play in straight sets, beating Hartselle (25-18, 25-13), Huffman (25-23, 25-10) and Clay-Chalkville (25-16, 27-25). In Gold bracket play, they knocked off Helena (25-16, 25-10) before falling to Jasper (20-25, 15-25). Some notable stats from the tournament:

Allie DeSantis: 33 digs, 6 aces

Audrey Rothman: 21 kills, 28 digs, 5 aces

Jessica Veal: 81 set assists, 19 digs

Lexie Fowler: 44 digs

Parris Morris: 19 kills, 11 aces

Sha’Kevia Hogan: 29 kills, 25 digs

Kendall Irwin: 13 kills

Olivia Stark: 16 kills

This week, Spain Park travels to Helena on Tuesday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

Hoover

The Hoover cross-country teams competed in the TCBY Invitational in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, with both boys and girls teams sweeping the titles. Haley Stallworth (21:01.23) and Alyssa Halcomb (21:28.32) were the top two finishers in the girls race, with Reagan Hendricks coming home fourth (21:51.05). Abbi Pearman, Erin Cannon and Anna Kay Clark also counted toward the team score.

For the boys, Will Couch beat the field by nearly five seconds, as he won the race in 16:53.93. Drew Kilgore was third (17:05.27), Lane Tincher fourth (17:14.64) Owen Marquardt sixth (17:39.17) and Kyle Epperson eighth (17:44.23).

Spain Park

The Spain Park cross-country teams traveled to Boulder, Colorado, for the Pat Patten Invite. Mackenzie Culpepper led the girls team, as she finished 39th overall with a time of 20:55. Holland Lidikay and Paige Walls also finished in the top 100. Jacob Warner continued his strong season, as he finished 20th overall in the boys race (16:59). Keith Warner was 94th overall.

