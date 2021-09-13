The Reset: Bucs win Chickasaw Trails

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Cross-Country The Hoover boys cross-country team won the Chickasaw Trails Invitational at Oakville Indian Mounds Park on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team improved to 4-0 on the season with a convincing win over Gadsden City in a region contest. Click here for a brief recap of the contest.

Spain Park struggled in a loss to Thompson on Friday. Click here for the story of the game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Hoover volleyball team challenged itself last week, going 4-4 on the week and now sitting with a 13-10 record. During the week, Hoover beat Thompson and fell to McGill-Toolen before competing in the Bayside Academy tournament over the weekend. In the tournament, Hoover beat Daphne, Bayside Academy and Huntsville, with losses to Huntsville, Bayside Academy and Spanish Fort.

This week, Hoover is at Jasper on Tuesday and hosts Oak Mountain in an area match Thursday.

Spain Park won its lone match last week, notching a win over area foe Hewitt-Trussville.

Some stat leaders from that match:

Audrey Rothman: 19 kills, 10 digs, 5 assists and 2 aces

Lilly Johnson: 18 assists and 2 aces

Haley Thompson: 10 assists, 3 digs and 2 aces

Brooklyn Allison: 7 digs

McKinney Shea: 5 kills

This week, Spain Park is at Thompson on Tuesday and at McGill-Toolen on Thursday.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Hoover and Spain Park cross-country teams competed in the Chickasaw Trails Invitational on Saturday at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.

Hoover won the boys meet, with Spain Park finishing 10th. The teams finished 13th and 14th in the girls race.

Elijah Joseph led the Hoover boys with a 10th-place finish. Charles Morris finished 22nd and Zander Dakis finished 27th. Sam Kilgore, Danny Tackett and Matthew Harden all placed in the top 50. Zachary Cooper also ran for the Bucs.

Keith Warner paced the Jags by finishing in fifth place. Kenneth Bishop was 44th, with Garrett Bishop, Zane McPeters, Webb Harper, Mario Levins and Cage Kizzire also running.

Lana Kate Hammonds was the top Hoover girl, with Sarah Hertz, Lila Hunter, Catherine Wallace, Tamsyn Gibbs, Lauren Harding-Smith and Sarah Elizabeth Breeze running as well.

Spain Park’s Savannah Hodgens finished 25th to lead her team. Delaney Vickers finished 31st as well. Peyton LeCroy, Chloe Finnocchiaro, Madison Harvey and Anna Hoffman were also in the race.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.