The Reset: Bucs football rolls to another win

× Expand Photo by Barry Stephenson Hoover running back Josh Giddens (21) pulls defenders down the field for more yards during a game with Alpharetta High School on Friday, Aug 27, 2021 at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Al.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover football team impressed with a 35-7 win over Alpharetta (Ga.) last Friday night. Click here for the full recap of the game.

Spain Park suffered its first loss of the season with a 42-8 defeat to Briarwood. Click here to read about that game.

VOLLEYBALL

The Spain Park volleyball team continued its hot start to the season last week, winning all three of its matches to improve to 13-0 on the year.

The Jaguars dominated Gadsden City on Tuesday (25-7, 25-3, 25-2) and managed to sweep a close tri-match Thursday against Homewood (25-22, 25-22) and Sparkman (25-22, 26-24).

Some stats from the week:

Emily Breazeale: 26 kills, 13 digs, 3 blocks

Audrey Rothman: 19 kills, 12 digs, 10 aces

Lilly Johnson: 28 assists, 6 digs

Bella Halyard: 27 assists, 11 digs

This week, Spain Park hosts Hoover on Tuesday night before heading to Orlando for the Nike Tournament of Champions.

Hoover played just one match last week, falling to Sparkman in four sets (25-20, 25-20, 25-27, 25-13). In the match, Rya McKinnon led the team with 22 kills and 17 digs. Bella Guenster had 12 digs as well. The Bucs are now 5-2 on the year.

This week, Hoover hosts Mountain Brook on Monday, plays at Spain Park on Tuesday and heads to Orlando for the Nike Tournament of Champions the rest of the week.

CROSS-COUNTRY

The Spain Park cross-country team competed in the Black & Gold Classic on Saturday at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions in Scottsboro. The Jaguars boys finished third and the girls were fourth.

Leading the boys team was Keith Warner, who finished second in the 5K with a time of 15:44.55. Kenneth Bishop finished eighth in 16:27. Mario Levins, Garrett Bishop, Webb harper, Zane McPeters and Cage Kizzire also scored points for the team.

Savannah Hodgens led the girls team with a second-place finish in 20:10.38. Delaney Vickers had a great run as well, finishing fifth in 20:31.97. Peyton LeCroy, Chloe Finnocchiaro, Madison Harvey, Laney Browder and Madalyn Serio also scored points.

