The Reset: Jags win Boddie Tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Volleyball The Spain Park High School volleyball team won the Juanita Boddie Tournament at the Finley Center on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

FOOTBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park football teams began the 2021 season with wins last weekend. Spain Park dominated Huntsville on Friday, as the Jaguars rushed for over 300 yards in a convincing victory. Click here for a full recap of the game.

Hoover traveled to Atlanta to take part in the Corky Kell Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and took care of business against North Gwinnett (Ga.), winning 38-14. Click here for the recap of the action.

VOLLEYBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park volleyball teams also got off to strong starts in the fall season. Spain Park flexed its muscle in the season's first week, going 10-0 and winning the Juanita Boddie Tournament, which is hosted by Hoover at the Finley Center.

The Jags began the season on Thursday by sweeping a tri-match against James Clemens (25-17, 25-12) and Buckhorn (25-8, 25-19). Over the weekend, Spain Park won all eight matches in the Boddie Tournament without dropping a set.

In pool play, Spain Park blew past Arab (25-17, 25-14), Columbus (Ga.) [25-18, 25-9], Prattville (25-12, 25-15) and St. Paul's (25-16, 25-19).

In Gold bracket play, the Jags toppled Vestavia Hills (25-19, 25-19), McGill-Toolen (26-24, 25-18), Thompson (25-20, 25-23) and Bayside Academy (25-18, 25-21).

Some stat leaders from the week:

Audrey Rothman: 68 kills, 27 digs, 10 aces and five blocks

Emily Breazeale: 65 kills, 29 digs, 12 aces and four blocks

Brooklyn Allison: 60 digs, 11 assists and four aces

Bella Halyard: 37 kills, 84 assists, 24 digs and 10 aces

Lilly Johnson: 102 assists and 26 digs

This week, the Jags host Gadsden City on Tuesday and host Homewood and Sparkman on Thursday for a tri-match.

Hoover began the year with a 5-1 week, all of those matches played at the Boddie Tournament. The Bucs won their first five matches of the tournament, sweeping pool play with wins over Buckhorn (25-16, 25-8), Brandon (Miss.) [25-17, 25-12], Hewitt-Trussville (25-15, 25-15) and Grissom (24-26, 25-21, 15-13), and beating Collierville (Tenn.) [16-25, 25-23, 16-14] in the first round of Gold bracket play.

Briarcrest (Tenn.) knocked the Bucs out (25-22, 25-20) in the following round.

Some stat leaders from the week:

Rya Mckinnon: 75 kills, 35 digs

Kendal Thornton: 37 kills, 12 digs

Baxley Downs: 98 assists, 16 digs and five blocks

This week, Hoover travels to Sparkman on Wednesday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.