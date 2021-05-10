The Reset: Jags claim state crown; baseball, softball, golf continue

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. The Jags celebrate with the AHSAA Class 7A State Championship trophy after defeating Davidson in the state final at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Jags defeated Davidson 2-0 to win their first boys soccer state championship in school history. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Hoover baseball team swept its way through the Class 7A quarterfinals last Friday, knocking off top-ranked Hewitt-Trussville.

Hoover picked up a 2-1 in the first game of the series. After Hewitt pushed across a run in the second inning, Hoover responded with the decisive runs in the fourth. Evan Radford drove in the tying run on a sacrifice fly and Conner Prothro scored a couple batters later on a passed ball. That was all the Bucs pitching staff needed to earn the win. Brewer Smith got the start, allowing just one run on five hits in five innings of work. Tyler Wilson pitched a perfect sixth and Walter Ford came on in the seventh to earn the save.

The Bucs clinched the series with a 3-1 in the second game. Hewitt once again struck first with a run in the first inning, but that was all Hoover allowed. Hess Fridley tied the game in the third with a run-scoring triple and scored the go-ahead run, as next hitter RJ Hamilton contributed a sacrifice fly. Hoover scratched across another run in the fifth. Matthew Hawsey earned the win for Hoover, allowing just one run on three hits in six innings of work. Wilson came on to get the final three outs and earn the save.

In the semifinals this week, the Bucs host Florence. Games 1 and 2 will be Thursday, with a doubleheader set to begin at 4:30 p.m. If necessary, game 3 will be Friday at 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park softball teams hosted area tournaments last week, with the Bucs advancing to the regional tournament and the Jags having their season ended.

Hoover hosted the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament Wednesday and Thursday. After Thompson defeated Tuscaloosa County in the opening round of the tournament, Thompson rallied to knock off Hoover 3-2 on Wednesday evening. Thompson’s Laney Williams hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to tie the game and later scored the go-ahead run. Brookelyn Cannon was stellar for the Bucs in the game, notching three hits — including a home run — and going the distance in the circle.

Hoover outlasted Tuscaloosa County 9-5 in eight innings on Thursday to clinch its spot in the regional tournament. In the win, Gia Wade had the go-ahead hit in the eighth inning. Campbell Hecklinski homered in the contest, while Hannah Christian notched three hits and two RBIs and Bella Foran knocked in a pair of runs. Cannon went all eight innings as well, earning the win.

Thompson took down Hoover 7-1 in the area championship game. Gracie Hillman and Christian combined for seven hits for the Bucs.

Hoover will play in the West Central Regional in Tuscaloosa this Friday.

Spain Park hosted the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament last week as well. Spain Park earned a dramatic 3-2 win over Oak Mountain in the opening round of the tournament Wednesday, as eighth-grader Charlee Bennett’s two-run home run put the Jags ahead for good in the sixth inning. Annabelle Widra was dominant in the circle, allowing two runs (one hit) on five hits with 12 strikeouts in a complete game.

On Thursday, Spain Park fell to Hewitt-Trussville 7-4, sending the Jags to the loser’s bracket. Katie Flannery drove in three of the Jags’ runs in the contest.

The Jags were eliminated by Vestavia Hills in a 3-0 loss Friday. Vestavia’s Tait Davidson allowed just one hit and struck out 13 to defeat Spain Park. Widra put forth a strong effort as well in the final game of her outstanding varsity career. She struck out 14 batters over her seven innings as well.

Spain Park finishes the season with a 35-7 record.

SOCCER

The Spain Park boys soccer team won the Class 7A state championship for the first time in program history with a 2-1 win over Davidson last Saturday. Click here for a recap of the contest.

Hoover’s boys were defeated by Spain Park in the semifinals of the state tournament.

GOLF

The Spain Park girls golf team won the Class 7A North Sub-State tournament last Thursday at Hampton Cove in Huntsville. The Lady Jags fired a team score of 235 to win the tournament and qualify for the state tournament. Taylor Trible led the way by shooting a 74. Polly Kate McCrackin fired an 80, Carmen Britt shot 81 and Courtney Johnson shot an 87.

Chase Kyes competed in the sub-state tournament as an individual on the boys side and won a playoff hole to qualify for the state tournament after he and Seth Rogers tied with rounds of 74.

The state tournament is this Monday and Tuesday at Magnolia Grove in Mobile.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.