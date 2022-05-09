The Reset: Jags girls soccer heads to final four

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Sydney Soehn (9) and Bob Jones’ Niqui Malegni (7) battle for possession of the ball in a Class 7A girls quarterfinal game at Spain Park High School on Saturday, May 7, 2022. The Jags defeated Bob Jones to advance to the state semifinals in Huntsville on Friday, May 13. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, go here.

SOFTBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park softball teams competed in area tournaments last week, with both advancing to the regional tournaments this week.

Hoover hosted the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament after winning the area regular season title. On Tuesday, the Bucs routed Tuscaloosa County 7-1 to advance to the final. Campbell Hecklinski had a pair of hits and 3 runs batted in to lead the way for the team. Mac Stribling notched 3 hits, while Bella Foran, Carolyne Hecklinski and Bailee Tramell each knocked in a run. Olivia Christian threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing a run on 3 hits. Kaitlyn Raines hurled the final 4 2/3 innings, not allowing a run.

On Wednesday, Hoover was defeated by Thompson twice, by scored of 7-1 and 3-2, giving Thompson the area tournament title. In the first game, the Warriors took a 4-0 lead after three innings and held on from there. Campbell Hecklinski drove in the Bucs’ only run in the game.

In the second contest, Hoover scored twice in the first inning, but Thompson scored single runs in the second and sixth inning to tie the game and another run in the seventh to take the lead for good. Campbell Hecklinski’s two-run triple once again accounted for the Bucs’ offense. Madysen Chaney got the start and allowed just 2 runs in 5 innings of work.

Spain Park played in the Area 6 tournament at Hewitt-Trussville and finished as the runner-up. On Monday, the Jags got past Oak Mountain 3-1 to start the tournament off with a win. They got 2 runs in the first and that was enough. Katie Flannery homered in the game and knocked home a pair of runs. Ella Reed went the distance, allowing an unearned run on 5 hits in her 7 innings.

The Jags fought hard Tuesday, but fell to Hewitt-Trussville 2-1. The Huskies scored twice in the fifth inning on Kenleigh Cahalan’s double. Flannery provided a spark in the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run. Reed went the distance again, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with 8 strikeouts.

In a must-win game Wednesday afternoon, Spain Park defeated Vestavia Hills 9-4. Maggie Daniel and Charlee Bennett homered in the contest, with the duo combining for 6 RBIs. Blakley Watts also drove in a pair of runs. Reed and Caroline Whisenhunt split the game in the circle, each throwing over 3 innings to help the team to the win.

Hewitt-Trussville knocked off Spain Park 5-4 in eight innings later Wednesday to wrap up the area tournament title. Teagan Huey notched the lone RBI for the Jags in support of Katherine Brown, who held down the powerful Huskies for much of the game.

Spain Park will be in the 7A East Regional in Albertville on Thursday, while Hoover is in the North Regional in Florence.

SOCCER

The Hoover and Spain Park girls soccer teams began the Class 7A playoffs last week. On Tuesday, the Hoover girls fell to Vestavia Hills 5-0 to end their season. The same day, Spain Park’s girls notched a massive 1-0 win over Oak Mountain, the second time the Jags defeated the defending 7A champs this season.

On Saturday, Spain Park’s girls advanced to the state final four with a 3-0 win over Bob Jones.

Spain Park will face Vestavia Hills in the semifinals Friday at 1 p.m. in Huntsville.

GOLF

The Spain Park girls golf team won the Class 7A North Sub-State tournament last Tuesday at Timberline Golf Club. The Jags tied with Huntsville 219-219 after regulation play, winning the tournament on the second playoff hole.

Taylor Trible led Spain Park with a round of 71, followed by Polly McCrackin, who fired a 72. Emma Fortier shot 76 and Courtney Johnson shot an 80. Hoover’s Neysa Dechachutinan was playing as an individual and shot a 76.

In the 7A North Sub-State boys tournament, Hoover finished second to Vestavia Hills. Jake Monk led the Bucs with a round of 72. Jacob Lee and Ryan Harris each fired a 75 as well. Chase Kyes of Spain Park played as an individual and finished as the individual low medalist, shooting a 68.

The state tournament is this Monday and Tuesday in Huntsville.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover boys and girls track and field teams swept the Class 7A state championships at the state outdoor meet last weekend. Check back with the Hoover Sun later this week for a full recap of the meet.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.