The Reset: Lady Bucs win state outdoor track title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Track and Field The Hoover High School girls track and field team won the Class 7A state outdoor track and field meet on Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Gulf Shores.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park track and field teams competed at the outdoor state meet last weekend in Gulf Shores. The Hoover girls emerged victorious in Class 7A, while the boys placed fourth. Spain Park’s girls placed seventh and the boys finished ninth.

For Hoover, the boys 4x400-meter relay team claimed the top prize, Levi Arroyo won pole vault, the girls 4x400 team won, Kayla Jemison won long jump and Taniyah Thomas was victorious in discus.

Also reaching the podium were Julian Fore (third in 400), Jay Avery (second in long jump and triple jump), Chakiya Plummer (second in 100-meter hurdles), the girls 4x800 relay (second), and Jemison (third in long jump and triple jump).

For Spain Park, Mackenzie Culpepper won the 400-meter dash and finished third in the 1,600, Anna Collins won the pole vault competition and Delaney Vickers was third in the 800.

BASEBALL

The Hoover baseball team swept Bob Jones in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs last Friday. In the first game, the Bucs won 3-1, as Lucas Steele drove in two with a home run and stout pitching took them the rest of the way. Brewer Smith hurled 6 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Tyler Wilson got the final two outs to secure the win.

Hoover took the second game 6-3. Evan Radford homered for the Bucs and Ty Truett doubled home a pair of runs as well. Matthew Hawsey got the start on the mound and surrendered two runs in 4 1/3 innings. Wilson allowed a run but struck out four in two innings. Walter Ford came on to earn the save, getting the final two outs via strikeout.

Spain Park fell in three games to Sparkman in the first round of the playoffs. The Jags fell 4-3 in the first game before rallying to win the second game 6-5. In the first game, Trent Thompson doubled in two runs, supporting Harrison Holcomb on the mound. He went six innings, allowing four runs (three earned).

In the second game, Josh Harrington drove in a pair of runs. Jake Majors struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings of work, while John Robert Thompson got the final two outs to preserve the win.

The Jags lost another one-run game on Saturday, falling in game three 2-1. Eli Copenhaver pitched a great game for the Jags, allowing a run on five hits with five strikeouts in six innings.

This weekend, Hoover travels to Hewitt-Trussville for the quarterfinals. A Friday doubleheader is set for 4:30 p.m., with game three set for Saturday at 1 p.m. if necessary.

Spain Park finishes the season with a 23-13 record.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team began last week with a 6-4 win over Chelsea, rallying from an early three-run deficit. Annabelle Widra dominated in relief, striking out 12 batters in four innings of work.

On Wednesday, Spain Park celebrated senior night, honoring Widra, Chloe Brittain and Lydia Coleman. Widra put forth an outstanding game, pitching an immaculate perfect game. She pitched five innings and struck out all 15 hitters she faced. She also hit a home run and drove in three runs. Maggie Daniel hit a two-run homer as well, while Emma Jolley tallied two hits and two RBIs.

Hoover blew past Brookwood 13-0 on Wednesday. Brookelyn Cannon had a great performance, hitting a home run and driving in three runs, while pitching four scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Bella Foran had a triple and drove in two runs, and Caroline Whisenhunt also knocked in a pair.

Hoover capped off the regular season Thursday with a 9-0 win over Pelham. Bailee Tramell hit a home run and drove in two runs, Gracie Hillman racked up three hits and scored three runs, and Hannah Christian and Foran each drove in two runs. In the circle, Emily Sims allowed just one hit in four innings, while Olivia Christian struck out three in three hitless innings.

Spain Park played its annual EndALZ game for Alzheimer’s Disease awareness Thursday, downing Austin 1-0. Widra did it all for the Jags, throwing a one-hit shutout and providing the only run in the contest on a solo homer. She struck out 14 batters in a dominant performance in the circle.

Hoover and Spain Park host their respective area tournaments this week.

SOCCER

The Spain Park girls soccer team fell to Oak Mountain 3-2 last Monday in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs.

On Tuesday in the 7A playoffs, Hoover’s boys knocked off Vestavia Hills 1-0. Igor Rudolph scored the only goal of the game 16 minutes in, assisted by Graham Houlditch. Trey Rayfield made five saves in goal to earn the shutout. Hoover’s girls fell to Vestavia Hills 4-0 and Spain Park’s boys beat Oak Mountain 1-0.

The Hoover boys earned a 2-1 win over Huntsville on Friday in the 7A quarterfinals. After Huntsville jumped out to a 1-0 lead, Jay Udeh’s goal in the 27th minute tied the score. Peyton Argent’s free kick in the 32nd minute proved to be the game winner, as the Bucs held off the opposition in the second half.

Spain Park’s boys also won in the quarterfinals on Friday, edging Grissom 3-2.

Hoover and Spain Park will square off at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Friday at 3 p.m. in the 7A semifinals. The final is set for noon Saturday.

GOLF

Chase Kyes of the Spain Park boys golf team was the low medalist at the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament last Monday at the Country Club of Birmingham. He shot a 5-under 65, qualifying for the sub-state tournament this week as an individual.

Spain Park finished third and Hoover fourth as a team.

On Tuesday, Spain Park’s girls won a playoff with Hewitt-Trussville to win the Section 3 tournament at Highland Park. The two teams tied at 235 and the Jags won on a playoff hole. Taylor Trible was individual runner-up with a 74. Courtney Johnson shot 80, Polly Kate McCrackin shot an 81 and Carmen Britt fired an 85. Competing as an individual, Emma Fortier shot 85.

Hoover finished third with a team score of 261. Hailey Remick led the team with an 85, followed by Lucy Mileski (87), Ellie Latham (89) and Emily Toth (96). Playing as individuals, Betsy Sutterlin scored 93 and Rushna Ali shot a 96.

The sub-state tournaments are this week.

