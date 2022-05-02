The Reset: Bucs show out at section meet

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Mackenzie Culpepper, Hoover’s Daisy Luna, McKenzie Blackledge and Gabrielle Washington compete in the girls 400-meter dash during the AHSAA Class 7A Section 3 track and field sectionals at Spartan Stadium in Mountain Brook on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Luna placed first in the event with a time of 56.36. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, go here.

BASEBALL

The Hewitt-Trussville baseball team swept Hoover in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs last Friday night. The Huskies rallied to win the first game 8-6 and won the second game 6-3 to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

Hoover jumped ahead in the first game with six runs in the fourth inning, but the Huskies chipped away over the next three innings, taking a 7-6 lead in the fifth on Ethan Duhon’s run-scoring hit. Duhon led the Huskies with 2 RBIs in the contest. Brooks McRae went 2-for-3 with a double and 2 runs scored, while Kurt Kizer and Matt Miller tallied 2 hits and an RBI. Jack Ollis and Carson Wideman also drove in a run each. For Hoover, Lucas Steele led the offense by going 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs. Carter Milliron, Clayton Wallace, Conner Prothro and Hess Fridley knocked in runs as well.

Hewitt-Trussville scored four runs in the third inning to effectively put the game out of reach in the second contest. Baker Green and Wideman each had 2 hits and an RBI, while Kizer, Riley Quick and McRae all knocked in a run. Jacob Francis got the start and threw 5 innings, allowing 3 runs on 3 hits. Steele hit a solo home run for the Bucs, and Tyler Wilson threw all 7 innings.

Hewitt-Trussville advances to face James Clemens in the second round of the playoffs this week. Hoover finished the season with a 28-16 record.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team began the final week of the regular season last Monday at home against Austin, as the Black Bears outlasted the Jags 3-1 in eight innings. Kenley Hilleary hit the game-winning 2-run home run in the eighth inning for Austin. Hilleary allowed a run over 3 innings, while Katie Bracken pitched the other 5 innings, allowing only 1 hit. Ella Reed pitched well for the Jags, going 7 innings and surrendering the 3 runs on 6 hits with 10 strikeouts.

Hoover fell to Helena 11-0 on Wednesday.

Spain Park suffered a tight 3-2 loss to Thompson on Wednesday. Emma Jolley and Emma Hawkins each drove in a run for the Jags at the top of the order. Katherine Brown pitched well in relief, going 3 innings and allowing no runs on 3 hits.

Hoover suffered a 5-1 loss at Athens on Thursday. Mac Stribling hit a solo home run to provide the only offense for the Bucs. Olivia Christian pitched well in relief, going 5 2/3 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned).

Hoover hosts the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament this week on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Spain Park plays in the Area 6 tournament Monday-Wednesday at Hewitt-Trussville.

SOCCER

Last Monday, the Spain Park girls soccer team beat Hewitt-Trussville 4-1, while the boys fell to Hewitt 4-1.

Spain Park hosted Auburn on Tuesday, the girls earning a 1-0 win and the boys falling 4-1.

The Hoover and Spain Park girls will begin the Class 7A playoffs this week, on Tuesday. Hoover travels to Vestavia Hills on Tuesday at 5 p.m., while Spain Park heads to Oak Mountain on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

GOLF

The Hoover boys golf team finished as the runner-up in the Class 7A, Section 3 golf tournament last Monday. The Bucs shot a collective 306 to finish second as a team. Caleb Thompson and Jacob Lee each shot a 76 to lead the way for the team. Jake Monk and Noah Small scored a 78.

Spain Park finished fifth, shooting a 329. Chase Kyes had a round of 73, qualifying for sub-state as an individual. Ian Norman shot 81, Luke Ballintine fired a 73 and Davis Gurley shot 88.

Hoover and Kyes will play in the sub-state tournament at Timberline Golf Club this Tuesday.

Spain Park’s girls won the Section 3 tournament Tuesday at Highland Park. The Jags shot a 228, beating Hewitt-Trussville by 2 strokes. Taylor Trible finished as the individual runner-up by shooting a 74. Emma Fortier shot 75, Courtney Johnson fired a 79 and Polly McCrackin shot 83. Hoover finished third and did not advance as a team, but Neysa Dechachutinan shot a 79 to advance as an individual.

The sub-state tournament is Tuesday at Timberline Golf Club in Calera.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park outdoor track and field teams competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet at Mountain Brook last weekend.

For the Hoover girls, Daisy Luna won the 400-meter dash with a time of 56.36 seconds. Layla Wilson won the high jump by clearing the bar at 5 feet, 2 inches. Laurin Mack was top of the charts in the triple jump, reaching 34-7. The 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams took home the top prize as well.

Jebreiya Chapman and Wilson finished second and third in the 100, Gabrielle Washington and Chapman were second and third in the 200, McKenzie Blackledge and Washington were second and third in the 400, Blackledge finished third in the 800, Amyah Ellington was third in the 300-meter hurdles, the 4x800 relay was second, Mack finished third in the long jump, Nyel Settles finished third in the triple jump, Kirsten Leonard was third in pole vault, Nicolette Lewis finished third in the discus, Sydney Durban was third in javelin and Tyra Watkins finished third in shot put.

For the Hoover boys, Jay Avery won the long jump with a leap of 22-9 and won the triple jump by reaching 47-2. Collin Pate won the pole vault after clearing 15-6 and Nick Ragland was the champ n javelin after a throw of 163-1.5. The 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams crossed the line first as well.

Dallas Beck and DeMarion Gardner finished second and third in the 200, Cannon Peters placed third in the 800, Charles Morris was second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600, the 4x100 relay was third, Avery finished second in high jump, Carter Ellis was second in pole vault, George Mann finished third in javelin and Bradley Shaw placed second in shot put.

Spain Park’s Mackenzie Culpepper won the 800-meter run with a time of 2:13. Keon Buck took home the top prize in the 100, finishing in 11.06 seconds. Culpepper also placed third in the 1,600 and the girls 4x400 relay was second.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.