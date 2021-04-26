The Reset: Jags tennis wins state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Athletics The Spain Park High School boys tennis team won the state championship on April 20, 2021, at Lagoon Park in Montgomery.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams.

BASEBALL

The Spain Park baseball team fell to Hewitt-Trussville 4-2 last Tuesday in the first game of a Class 7A, Area 6 series. Harrison Holcomb pitched well for the Jags in his start, allowing two unearned runs on five hits over six innings of work.

Hoover fell to Thompson 2-1 in the first game of a Class 7A, Area 5 series on Tuesday. Brewer Smith went five innings in his start, allowing two runs (one earned) on just one hit, with five strikeouts. Tyler Wilson struck out two in a hitless inning of relief as well.

Hoover swept Thompson on Thursday to lock up the Area 5 title. In the Bucs’ 7-4 win, Evan Radford notched the go-ahead hit and finished the night with two hits. Matthew Hawsey got the win in his start, allowing four runs (two earned) on three hits in five innings. Walter Ford earned the save by striking out four over the final two innings, without allowing a hit.

The Bucs then notched a 6-3 victory. Carter Milliron homered for Hoover and RJ Hamilton drove in a pair of runs. Colin Rengering struck out six over four innings of work, in which he allowed three (two earned). Tyler Wilson went 1 2/3 innings, striking out four, and Ford pitched the final 1 1/3 innings in hitless fashion.

Spain Park locked up a playoff berth on Thursday by capping off area play with a 4-2 win over Hewitt-Trussville. Jake Majors got the win, going six innings and surrendering two runs on two hits in his start. John Robert Thompson notched the save, hurling a scoreless seventh inning.

Hoover and Spain Park begin the Class 7A playoffs this week, with Hoover hosting Bob Jones and Spain Park traveling to Sparkman for first round action.

SOFTBALL

The Hoover softball team picked up a 5-3 win over Oak Mountain last Monday, as the Bucs celebrated seniors Brookelyn Cannon and Liz Lewis. Caroline Whisenhunt helped lift the Bucs to the win with her go-ahead hit and finished the game with three runs batted in. Cannon drove in a run at the plate and went the distance in the circle, allowing three runs on six hits.

Hoover earned a thrilling 11-10 win over Helena on Thursday. Campbell Hecklinski and Cannon led the Hoover offense with two hits and two RBIs apiece. Bailee Tramell drove in a pair of runs as well. Gracie Hillman finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored as well.

Spain Park broke out the bats on Thursday in a 19-6 win over Pike Road. Chloe Brittain was the star for the Jags, hitting a grand slam and driving in six runs, while going 4-for-5. Annabelle Widra knocked in three runs, while Emma Jolley, Katie Flannery and Emma Hawkins each tallied two RBIs. Lydia Coleman tripled and scored three runs in the game, and Ella Reed allowed a run on four hits in four innings of work.

Hoover hosted the Hoover Classic at the Hoover Met Complex over the weekend. The Bucs got the event started with a pair of games on Friday. After losing to Alabama Christian 5-3, the Bucs turned around and blew out Sipsey Valley 11-1. Hecklinski finished with three hits, with a triple, home run and three RBIs to her credit. Hillman broke through as well, talling four hits and driving in four runs. Bella Foran went 2-for-3 with a triple and scored three runs.

Hoover notched two more wins on Saturday to wrap up play. The Bucs exploded for 11 first-inning runs in a 12-2 rout of Saraland in the first game. Hecklinski hit a grand slam, while Hannah Christian, Foran and Whisenhunt each drove in two runs. Hillman tallied two hits and scored three times. Cannon went two innings, striking out four and allowing one hit, Madysen Chaney threw the final three frames and allowed two runs.

In a 6-4 win over Tallassee, Hecklinski went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Cannon surrendered just one run on two hits in 4 2/3 innings.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Hoover boys soccer team edged out Thompson 4-3 in a game that went all the way to a penalty shootout. Also on Tuesday, Spain Park swept Hewitt-Trussville, the boys winning 2-1 and the girls picking up a 1-0 win. Hoover’s girls fell to Oak Mountain 2-0.

On Wednesday, the Hoover boys beat Tuscaloosa County 5-0. Scoring goals for Hoover were Jay Udeh, Jaylen Eslava, Justin McDowell, Leny Mbogo and Owen Moore. Alex Noles earned the shutout in goal. The Hoover girls picked up a 7-0 win over Tuscaloosa County as well.

Spain Park’s girls capped the regular season with a 3-1 win over Thompson on Thursday.

Hoover and Spain Park begin the Class 7A playoffs this week. Spain Park’s girls head to Oak Mountain on Monday. Hoover’s girls head to Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, while Hoover’s boys host Vestavia Hills and Spain Park’s boys host Oak Mountain.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park track and field teams competed in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet at Hewitt-Trussville over the weekend, both teams qualifying many athletes for the state meet, which will be this weekend in Gulf Shores.

Winners for Hoover included Jebreiya Chapman in the 100-meter dash, 100-meter hurdles and 300 hurdles, the girls 4x100- and 4x400-meter relay teams, Kayla Jemison in the high jump and triple jump, Taniyah Thomas in discus throw, Ainsley Staie in javelin throw, the boys 4x400 relay, Levi Arroyo in pole vault and Jay Avery in triple jump.

Spain Park winners were Mackenzie Culpepper in the 400 and 800, the girls 4x800 relay, Anna Collins in pole vault and Keon Buck in the 100 and 200.

Other podium finishers for the Bucs were Layla Wilson (third in 100), Chapman (second in 200), Gabrielle Washington (third in 200), Chakiya Plummer (second in 400), Lauren Wallace (second in 3,200), Amyah Ellington (second in 100 hurdles), Langley Jung (second in high jump), Kirsten Leonard (third in pole vault), Jemison (second in long jump), Thomas (second in shot put and second in javelin), Staie (third in shot put), Julian Fore (second in 400), Mohammed Sakalla (second in 110 hurdles and second in 300 hurdles), Connor White (second in pole vault), Avery (second in long jump), Tanner Snow (third in shot put), Nick Ragland (second in javelin) and George Mann (third in javelin).

Culpepper also finished third in the 1,600 for Spain Park.

TENNIS

The Spain Park boys tennis team captured the Class 7A state championship last Tuesday at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. The win marked the first boys tennis title for the Jaguars since 2007. Hoover’s boys earned the second spot, while the Hoover girls finished third.

Check back in the coming days for a full recap of the state tournament.

GOLF

The Spain Park girls golf team shot a season-low 231 to finish second at the Husky Invitational, hosted by Helena, on Thursday. Taylor Trible shot a 1-over par 72 and finished as the individual runner-up. Carmen Britt scored a 79 and Polly McCrackin carded an 80.

The Hoover and Spain Park golf teams compete in the sectional tournaments this week, as they look to advance to sub-state.

