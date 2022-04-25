The Reset: Bucs sweep to make playoffs

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Hoover’s Cade Carr (5) fields the ball as he makes the throw to first base to record an out as the Bucs face Mountain Brook in a game on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, go here.

BASEBALL

The Hewitt-Trussville baseball team clinched a playoff berth last Tuesday with a 9-1 win over Spain Park in the first game of the final area series. Riley Quick got the win on the mound, striking out 10 batters. Kurt Kizer led the Huskies offense by picking up 2 hits, including a double, and 3 runs batted in. Ethan Duhon knocked in a couple runs on his double, while Jack Ollis knocked in a run as well. Jackson Kendrick scored 2 runs for Hewitt. For Spain Park, Evan Smallwood drove in the lone run, while Jacob Tobias added a double to his ledger. Jake Majors pitched well in his start, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing a run on a hit with 3 strikeouts.

Hoover began its final area series with a 4-1 loss to Thompson on Tuesday. Will Lawrence drove in the lone run for the Bucs, while Carter Milliron hit a double. Jack Campbell pitched well, going 5 innings and allowing a single run on 1 hit with 8 strikeouts. Tyler Wilson pitched a hitless and scoreless inning of relief, punching out a pair of batters.

Spain Park notched a 10-6 win over Homewood on Wednesday evening. Michael Glick, Myles Morgan and Ward Hunter each led the way for the Jags by driving in 2 runs each. Josh Harrington notched 3 hits and scored 3 runs, while Wesley Blackmon and Jack Kendrick drove in a run each. Six Spain Park pitchers combined to throw the 7 innings. For Homewood, Charlie Teel knocked in a pair of runs.

Hoover needed a sweep Thursday to qualify for the Class 7A playoffs, and that’s exactly what the Bucs did, blowing out Thompson in back-to-back games to finish as the area runner-up. In a 10-3 win, the Bucs scored in the top of the first and led the whole way. Milliron led the offense with 3 hits and 4 RBIs, while Lucas Steele knocked in a pair of runs. Cade Carr, Luke McNeill and Andrew Pitts also notched RBIs. Tyler Wilson got the start and allowed 2 runs on 5 hit over 6 innings.

In the second game, a 10-0 win, Samuel Schmidt went the full 6 innings, allowing only 2 hits with 10 strikeouts in his shutout effort. Steele, Andrew Batson, Carr and Clayton Wallace provided the only RBIs in the contest.

Spain Park needed a win Thursday to extend its season, and the Jags earned a critical 6-4 win over Hewitt-Trussville. Hewitt tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth, but the Jags scored a pair on a Ryan Cole in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good. Cole drove in 3 runs on the night, while Lucas Thornton threw 6 innings to take the win. JR Thompson threw the final frame to close it out.

That win forced a play-in game Saturday afternoon at Vestavia Hills. The Rebels ended Spain Park’s season by beating the Jags 5-0. Jake Majors pitched well in defeat for Spain Park, going 5 innings and allowing 2 runs on 5 hits.

Hoover will travel to Hewitt-Trussville this weekend for the first round of the 7A playoffs. A Friday doubleheader is set for a 4:30 p.m. start, with an if-necessary third game to be played Saturday at 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

The Hoover softball team knocked off Tuscaloosa County 13-2 last Tuesday. Bella Foran led the way for the Buccaneers, as she racked up 3 hits, including a triple, and drove in 5 runs in the game. Bailee Tramell drove in a pair, while Mac Stribling, Hannah Christian and Campbell Hecklinski registered RBIs as well. Gracie Hillman set the table from the leadoff spot, going 3-for-4 with 3 stolen bases and 4 runs scored. Kailtyn Raines got the win in the circle, throwing 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits and striking out 7 batters.

Spain Park picked up a huge area win over Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, winning 9-5. Maggie Daniel and Katie Flannery each homered for the Jags, combining to drive in 6 runs in the game. Emma Jolley tallied a pair of hits and RBIs, while Caroline Whisenhunt was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Whisenhunt was solid in the circle as well, allowing 4 runs on 7 hits in 5 1/3 innings. For Vestavia, Libby Pippin hit a triple and a home run and knocked in a pair of runs. Miah Simmons, Kylie Reid and Catherine Cassimus drove in runs as well.

Hoover suffered a tough 11-9 loss to Curry, the top-ranked team in Class 4A, on Wednesday. Stribling led the Bucs offense with 3 hits — including a pair of doubles — and 3 RBIs. Tramell drove in a pair of runs and Kate Dinkel and Raines each knocked in a run as well.

Hewitt-Trussville notched the regular season area championship with a 2-1 win over Spain Park on Wednesday. The Huskies got both of their runs in the fifth inning, as Phillips homered and Kenleigh Cahalan hit a run-scoring double. Sarah Hindman was strong in the circle, allowing the lone run on 7 hits in the complete game effort. For Spain Park, Morgan Jolley was 2-for-3 and drove in the Jags’ run. Katherine Brown put forth a strong effort in the circle, going 6 innings and allowing 2 runs on 6 hits.

Hoover hosted the Hoover Classic over the weekend, making a run to the semifinals. On Friday, the Bucs won both games, beating Mortimer Jordan 3-1 and blowing past Sparkman 9-1. In the first game, Kaitlyn Raines threw all 6 innings, only allowing a run on 5 hits. In the second game, Olivia Christian threw 5 great innings, allowing just a run on 2 hits with 6 strikeouts. Campbell Hecklinski hit a homer to spur the offense, while Carolyne Hecklinski racked up 3 hits and drove in a run. Hillman also tallied 3 hits and an RBI.

The Bucs opened Saturday with a 6-6 tie against Cherokee County. Stribling homered and knocked in 3 runs to lead the offense, while Hillman once again went 3-for-4 with an RBI out of the leadoff spot. Hoover began bracket play with a 3-0 win over Ardmore, as Emily Sims threw a 3-hit shutout over 7 innings. Tramell drove in 2 of the Bucs’ 3 runs. Hoover then took down DuPont Manual 16-2. Carolyne Hecklinski knocked in 3, while Tramell and Dinkel each had 2 RBIs. Christian and Madysen Chaney combined to allow 2 unearned runs over 4 innings. Hoover fell to Hartselle 6-3 in the semifinals, as Stribling led the offense with 2 RBIs and Sims threw 3 shutout frames.

Spain Park also played in the Hoover Classic, winning one of three games. The Jags beat Cherokee County 7-2 on Friday, with Blakley Watts leading the charge with 4 RBIs in the game. Jaley Young got her first varsity start and allowed just 2 runs on 6 hits over 5 innings. The Jags then dropped a close one to Athens, 6-4. Watts and Daniel each knocked in a pair of runs to supply the offense.

Spain Park lost to Mortimer Jordan 4-1 on Saturday, as Bennett hit a solo home run for the Jags.

Hoover and Spain Park will finish out the regular season this week before area tournament play begins.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Spain Park boys and girls soccer teams picked up huge wins over Hewitt-Trussville. The boys took down the Huskies 3-0 and the girls won 2-0. Hoover’s girls were in action as well, losing to Oak Mountain 2-0.

Hoover’s boys fell to Indian Springs 1-0 on Wednesday. The Hoover girls beat John Carroll 3-2 on Friday.

On Thursday, Spain Park’s boys lost to Cullman 1-0.

TENNIS

The Hoover tennis teams competed at the state tennis tournament last week. Check back with the Hoover Sun later this week for a full recap of the state tournament.

GOLF

The Spain Park girls golf team finished as the runner-up at the Helena Husky Invitational at Timberline Golf Club last week.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park outdoor track and field teams competed in the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational last Friday. Hoover’s boys finished second in the team competition and the girls finished fourth.

For Hoover, McKenzie Blackledge won the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.47 seconds and Zachary King won the 400 in 49.66 seconds.

Layla Wilson was third in the 200, Taylor Canada was second in the 400, Laurin Mack was second in the triple jump, Sydney Durban was second in javelin, DeMarion Gardner was second in the 200, Charles Morris and Zachary Cooper were second and third in the 800, Connor White and Carter Ellis were second and third in the pole vault, Nick Ragland finished second in javelin and Bradley Shaw was second in shot put.

For Spain Park, Keon Buck won the 200 in 22.1 seconds and John Landers won the pole vault by clearing 14 feet, 6 inches.

Kenneth Bishop finished second in the 3,200 and the boys 4x800 relay team was second.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.