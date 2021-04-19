The Reset: Bucs, Jags tennis teams advance to state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Tennis The Hoover High School tennis teams finished second in the section tournament April 13, 2021.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Hoover baseball team began a Class 7A, Area 5 series last Tuesday with Oak Mountain, beating the Eagles 4-3 in the first game of the set. Carter Short’s two-run home run capped off a three-run rally in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Bucs to the key victory. Brewer Smith got no decision, but allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits in a quality six innings on the mound.

Spain Park also earned an area win on Tuesday, beating Gadsden City 3-2. Trent Thompson went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to supplement a strong pitching performance. Harrison Holcomb went the first five innings, allowing just two runs on one hit and earning the win. John Robert Thompson came on and earned the save, striking out four in the final two innings.

Hoover and Oak Mountain concluded their series on Thursday. The Bucs took the first game 5-3 after plating a pair in the ninth inning, while the Eagles rebounded to win 11-7 in the second game. In the first game, Evan Radford knocked in a pair of runs, while Matthew Hawsey and Tyler Wilson each pitched effectively, combining to surrender just an unearned run and striking out 14 batters. In the second game, Carter Milliron and Xander Pullatti each hit homers for the Bucs.

Spain Park finished the area sweep with a 10-3 win over Gadsden City on Thursday. Conner Eberhardt led the Jags offense by going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Cole Edwards racked up three hits and knocked in two as well. Jake Majors got the start and went five innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits with six strikeouts. Hayden Humber and John Robert Thompson pitched hitless innings as well.

Spain Park took down Chelsea 9-3 on Saturday. Trent Thompson and Charlie Goodwin each knocked in a pair of runs. Wes Sanders and Ryan Cole both had scoreless outings on the mound, Sanders going three frames and Cole failing to allow a hit in two innings.

SOFTBALL

Last Tuesday, the Hoover softball team earned a hard-fought 4-3 win over Tuscaloosa County. Campbell Hecklinski put the Bucs on the board first with a two-run home run over the left field fence. Bella Foran drove in another run as well, proving enough for the Bucs to hold off a Wildcats rally in the seventh inning. Carolyne Hecklinski turned a double play to end the game and lift the Bucs to the Class 7A, Area 5 win. Brookelyn Cannon went the distance, striking out six in her seven innings of work. Hannah Christian tallied three hits in the game as well.

Hoover wrapped up the area title on Thursday with a 5-3 win over Thompson. Bailee Tramell hit a two-run homer to boost the Bucs, while Cannon pitched another complete game, only one of the three runs she allowed counted as earned. Cannon knocked in a pair of runs at the plate as well in an all-around solid game.

Spain Park finished up area play with an 8-3 win over Oak Mountain on Thursday. Maggie Daniel and Katie Flannery each homered for the Jags, while Annabelle Widra struck out five in four scoreless innings.

Spain Park went up to Cullman and won the Pre-State Blowout tournament over the weekend. The Jags began play on Friday with a couple wins. In a 5-1 victory over Cullman, Blakley Watts homered and drove in three runs, while Ella Reed surrendered just one run on three hits with five strikeouts in five innings. The Jags then beat Corner 4-0. Widra struck out six over three hitless innings and also drove in a run. Flannery knocked in a pair and Katherine Brown pitched two scoreless innings.

On Saturday, the Jags beat West Point 8-4 first. Lydia Coleman and Widra drove in two runs each, while Chloe Brittain tallied three hits and drove in a run. Reed allowed two runs and struck out four in four innings of work. In a 4-1 win over Corner, Flannery homered, Charlee Bennett drove in two and Widra struck out 10 in five innings. The Jags won the tournament on a walk-off home run by Coleman to beat Cullman 3-2. Widra also homered in the game and Reed pitched five innings.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Hoover boys soccer team took down Tuscaloosa County 9-0. Scoring goals for Hoover were Jay Udeh, Kosi Udeh (two), Brooks McKnight, Owen Moore, Jacob Finley, Eduardo Monroy, Peyton Argent and Graham Houlditch.

Hoover’s girls beat Tuscaloosa County 10-0, getting goals from 10 different players. Lauren McEwan, Mallie Eron, LeAnna Eubanks, Nneka Udeh, Holly Kenes, Abby Leader, Lauren Flannelly, Brooklyn Gernez, Regan George and Jessica Johnson all tallied goals for the Bucs.

Both Spain Park teams earned 5-0 wins over Gadsden City in area play on Tuesday as well.

Spain Park’s boys beat Grissom 2-1 on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Hoover’s girls fell to Homewood 1-0.

Spain Park’s girls took down Vestavia Hills on Friday 3-2 in a game that went to a penalty shootout.

TENNIS

The Hoover boys and girls tennis teams finished second in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament last week at the Hoover Met Complex. Spain Park won it on the boys side, meaning all three teams will head to play in the 7A state tournament this Monday and Tuesday in Montgomery.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Spain Park track and field team competed at the Hewitt-Trussville Invitational last Friday. The boys team placed second and the girls finished eighth as a team.

For the Jags, Mackenzie Culpepper won the 400-meter dash, Anna Collins won the pole vault competition and Keith Warner won the 1,600.

Also reaching the podium were Peyton LeCroy (third in 3,200), Keon Buck (second in 100), Kenneth Bishop (second in 3,200), Blake Hay (third in long jump) and Sam Garibay (third in shot put).

Hoover and Spain Park will compete in the Class 7A, Section 3 meet in Trussville this weekend.

GOLF

The Spain Park girls golf team finished third in the Auburn Invitational last Monday. Taylor Trible made the all-tournament team, shooting a 1-over 73 round. Courtney Johnson shot a 76 as well. Hoover finished sixth in the tournament.

Spain Park’s boys finished 10th in the Tom Bell Memorial last week. Slade McCraw led the Jags with a 149 total score over two days.

