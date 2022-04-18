The Reset: Bucs tennis advances to state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Class 7A tennis sectionals at The Hoover Metropolitan Complex on Tuesday, April 12, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Spain Park baseball team endured a tough area loss last Tuesday, falling to Gadsden City 8-4. Jacob Tobias led the Jags’ offense by driving in a pair of runs, while Ward Hunter and Michael Glick knocked home a run each. Evan Smallwood had a pair of hits, including a double. Cole Edwards doubled as well. Jake Majors was solid in his start, going 4 innings and allowing 4 runs on 3 hits. JR Thompson steadied the ship late with 2 innings of relief work, striking out 4.

The Oak Mountain baseball team began a big Class 7A, Area 5 series last Tuesday with a 6-4 win over Hoover. Matthew Heiberger provided half of the offense for the Eagles, driving in 3 runs. Nick McCord, Kevin Jasinski and Chapman Wallock drove in a run each as well. Maddox Macrory hit a double. On the mound, Jasinski gave up 2 runs in 3 innings, McCollum Mansfield pitched a hitless inning and Davis Gillespie threw 2 scoreless frames with 4 strikeouts. For Hoover, Carter Milliron was 2-for-3 with a double and 3 RBIs, Andrew Batson was 2-for-4 and Sam Schmidt allowed just 2 earned runs in 6 innings.

Spain Park salvaged a split in the series with Gadsden City on Wednesday with a 7-6 win. Clay Spencer hit the walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh to win the game, after the Titans scored five in the top of the inning to tie the game. Spencer drove in 3 runs in the game to lead the offense as a whole. Josh Harrington, Tobias, Thompson and Hunter all knocked in a run each as well. Evan Smallwood and Edwards each had multi-hit games. Lucas Thornton pitched well in the start, as he went 5 2/3 innings with 4 hits and a run allowed. James Battersby earned the win, getting the final two outs and allowing an unearned run.

Oak Mountain beat Hoover 5-2 to win the series Thursday, before the Bucs rallied to win the third game 7-3. In the Oak Mountain win, Gillespie hit a homer and knocked in a pair for the Eagles, while Macrory, Andrew Hunt and Taylor Bush all hit doubles for Oak Mountain. Bush, Heiberger and Wallock drove in a run each as well. On the mound, Heiberger allowed 2 runs in 4 innings, while Macrory threw 2 hitless and scoreless frames. Luke McNeill knocked in a run for the Bucs, while Tyler Wilson, JD Shanlever and Kohl Jolley all had solid outings on the mound.

In the third game of the series, Hoover won behind RJ Hamilton’s homer and 3 RBIs and solid relief pitching from Marcus Locklear and Zac McGarity, who combined for 5 scoreless innings. Lucas Steele drove in a pair, while Devin Lee knocked one in as well. McNeill tallied 3 hits and scored 3 runs. For Oak Mountain, Macrory and Grant Rakers drove in runs. John Romei and Ryan DeLucca threw scoreless innings in relief.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team grabbed an area win last Tuesday, beating Oak Mountain 4-0. Katie Flannery hit a home run to lead the Jags’ offensive attack, driving in 3 runs. Maggie Daniel knocked in the other run to support Ella Reed’s strong performance in the circle. Reed went the complete game, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 13. Allison Turner pitched well for the Eagles, also going the full distances and surrendering 4 runs (3 earned) on 4 hits.

Hoover celebrated its seven seniors on Wednesday in a 12-2 win over Oak Mountain. Campbell Hecklinski made the most of her big day, homering twice and driving in 4 runs. Madysen Chaney, another senior, had a big game, going 3-for-4 at the plate with 2 RBIs, along with throwing 5 innings in the circle. Bella Foran doubled in a run and Kaitlyn Raines knocked one home as well. For Oak Mountain, Kristian Carr and Carolyn Graham drove in runs.

Hoover rallied to secure a big area win Thursday, beating Thompson 11-8. Mac Stribling got the go-ahead 2-run hit in the sixth inning to put the Bucs ahead for good. Hecklinski went deep for the second straight game, driving in 2 runs. Bailee Tramell also homered in the game, while Foran went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Chaney pitched again, going 2 1/3 innings and allowing a single run.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Hoover boys and girls soccer teams each picked up 1-0 victories over Thompson. In the Hoover boys’ win, Henry Patterson scored the only goal of the contest in the fifth minute. Alex Nile made four saves in net to earn the shutout. Spain Park took losses to Vestavia Hills, the girls falling 2-0 and the boys falling 7-1.

Hoover’s girls beat Tuscaloosa County 7-0 on Thursday, while the boys beat Tuscaloosa County 6-1. Leny Mbogo, Matthew Kincaid, Reeves Knox, Nick Berg, Mohammed Alzoubi and Daniel Reyes scored the girls for the Bucs.

Friday afternoon, the Hoover boys finished in a 3-3 draw with Enterprise. Hoover rallied back from an early 2-0 deficit to take a 3-2 lead into the halftime break. Enterprise scored the lone goal of the second half to tie the game. Omer Ali opened the scoring for Hoover on a header from a Reeves Knox corner kick in the 17th minute. The second goal for Hoover was scored by Knox, assisted by Justin McDowell in the 26th minute. The third goal was scored by Henry Patterson, assisted by Nick Berg in the 28th minute.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park track and field teams competed at the Mountain Brook Invitational over the weekend. Hoover’s boys won the event and the girls finished third.

For the Hoover boys, Jay Avery led the individuals by winning the triple jump with a finish of 46 feet, 4 inches. Dallas Beck was second in the 200-meter dash, Collin Pate was second in the pole vault and Bradley Shaw was second in discus and shot put.

For Hoover’s girls, Jebreiya Chapman won the 200-meter dash in 24.71 seconds, while placing second in the 100. Gabrielle Washington won the 400 in 56.43 seconds. Taylor Canada finished third in the 200.

For Spain Park, Delaney Vickers was fifth in the 400 and John Landers finished fifth in pole vault.

TENNIS

The Hoover boys and girls teams tennis teams each finished second in the Class 7A, Section 3 tournament last week at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The Bucs will compete at the state tournament this week in Mobile.

GOLF

The Spain Park girls golf team won all six matches in a match play event against Hoover last Thursday.

