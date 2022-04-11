The Reset: Jags blow out Hewitt, Bucs win tournament

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Ella Reed (7) pitches in a game against the Rebels at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, go here.

BASEBALL

The Vestavia Hills baseball team earned a big 2-1 win over Spain Park last Tuesday, starting off a Class 7A, Area 6 series. The Rebels scored both of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to grab the lead, as Pierce Hanna knocked in a run and Thomas Watson hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly. Will Cox registered a pair of hits in the contest as well, supporting a great pitching performance. Caleb Shofner got the start on the hill, surrendering the lone run on 3 hits over 5 innings of work. Barrett Harper earned the win in relief, going 2 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts. For Spain Park, Ryan Cole, Ward Hunter and JR Thompson all hit doubles. Jake Majors got the start and threw 4 scoreless innings, but Thompson was saddled with the loss in relief, as he threw the final 2 innings.

Hoover began a 7A, Area 5 series Tuesday with an 8-3 win over Tuscaloosa County. Carter Milliron went deep, hitting a home run and driving in 2 runs for the Buccaneers. Luke McNeill doubled and knocked in 3 runs, while Cade Carr, Clayton Wallace and Conner Prothro all drove in runs. Tyler Wilson had a strong start, throwing 6 1/3 innings and giving up 3 runs (2 earned) on 7 hits, with 11 strikeouts. JD Shanlever got the final 2 outs in the game to finish off the win.

Spain Park rallied Thursday to beat Vestavia Hills 6-5 to split the area series. Michael Glick walked with the bases loaded to force in the game-winning run. He also hit a triple and totaled 3 RBIs for the contest. Jacob Tobias hit a double, as did Thompson, who also drove in a run. Josh Harrington went 2-for-4 and Cole drove in a run of his own. Lucas Thornton pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits. James Battersby threw 1 2/3 innings, giving up a run on a hit. For Vestavia, Grant Downey homered and knocked in a pair. Jackson Harris was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, with Cox going 3-for-3 with a double and 2 RBIs. Watson doubled and Aiden Black went 5 1/3 innings in his start, surrendering 3 runs on 4 hits.

Hoover split a doubleheader with Tuscaloosa County on Thursday to win the series, winning 12-1 before falling 5-1. In the win, Lucas Steele led the charge by going 4-for-4 with 3 doubles and 3 RBIs. RJ Hamilton went 3-for-4 with 2 RBIs and McNeill was 3-for-3 with an RBI. Carr knocked in 2 runs, while Milliron and Will Lawrence each drove in runs as well. Jack Campbell got the start, throwing 5 scoreless innings. IN the second game, Hamilton and Andrew Pitts each doubled, while Steele drove in the lone run. Brewer Smith pitched 4 innings, allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits. Kohl Jolley pitched an inning as well.

Hoover suffered a 7-1 loss to Chiles on Saturday afternoon. Hamilton knocked in the Bucs’ only run in the contest. Prothro hit a double as well. Zac McGarity pitched well in his relief outing, not allowing a hit and striking out 3 over 2 innings.

Spain Park came out on top of a slugfest Saturday, beating Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 10-9. Clay Spencer was the leader on offense for the Jags, hitting a double and driving in 4 runs in the game. Cole Edwards knocked in a pair, as did Hunter. Glick and Tobias knocked in runs. Tobias pitched 3 innings, allowing no runs and just a hit. Tate Burkholder also pitched a flawless inning.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team celebrated senior night last Monday with an 8-1 win over Sumiton Christian. Blakley Watts, Caroline Whisenhunt and Katie Flannery each drove in 2 runs in the contest. Emma Hawkins and Morgan Jolley drove in runs as well. Katherine Brown got the start and pitched well, allowing an unearned run on 3 hits in 5 innings of work. Whisenhunt pitched the final 2 innings, not allowing a hit.

Spain Park notched a significant upset win over Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday night, blasting the defending state champions 16-2 in an area contest. Charlee Bennett and Maggie Daniel each homered twice to lead the Jags’ offense, combining to drive in 10 runs between them. Emma Jolley drove in a run, while Hawkins and Flannery each tallied 3 hits and combined for 3 RBIs. Kyndal Heaton knocked home a run as well. Ella Reed went the distance, pitching 7 innings and allowing 2 runs (1 earned) on 6 hits, with 10 strikeouts.

Hoover earned a pivotal area win Thursday, beating Thompson 6-3. Gracie Hillman led a balanced Bucs offense with a 4-for-5 game, in which she doubled and drove in a run. Bella Foran and Campbell Hecklinski each tallied 2 hits and an RBI, while Hannah Christian and Bailee Tramell also drove in runs. Kaitlyn Raines knocked in a run and pitched the complete game in the circle, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits.

Spain Park earned a second straight convincing win over a strong foe Friday evening, beating Mortimer Jordan 13-3. Reed pitched well for the second straight game, allowing 3 runs (2 earned) in 5 innings in the run-rule victory. She, along with Bennett, Whisenhunt, Morgan Jolley and Flannery drove in a run in the game. Watts led the offense with 3 RBIs and Emma Jolley knocked home a pair of runs.

Hoover played in the Ravenwood Raptor Classic in Tennessee over the weekend, beginning things Friday with a split in two pool games. In a 7-5 win over Wilson Central, Mac Stribling hit a home run and drove in 3 runs for the Bucs. Hillman went 2-for-3 in the game with an inside the park home run. Hannah Christian, Foran and Tramell each drove in runs as well.

Raines hit a homer in a 6-4 loss to Forrest, in a game Hillman tallied 3 hits and 3 stolen bases as well. Foran and Kate Dinkel drove in runs as well, while Madisyn Chaney pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing only an unearned run on a pair of hits.

Hoover went on a big run Saturday, winning all six games it played to win the tournament. In the first game, Hoover beat White House 8-1. Campbell Hecklinski hit a pair of home runs in the game, while Hannah Christian and Foran each knocked in a pair of runs. Laney Roe and Sadie Cope both knocked in runs as well. Raines was sharp in the circle, allowing a run on 4 hits with 6 strikeouts in 3 innings.

The next game for the Bucs was a 13-0 win over Harpeth. Campbell Hecklinski homered again, accounting for 4 Bucs runs. Raines homered as well, while Hannah Christian hit an inside the park homer of her own. Emma Tew and Gia Wade each had extra base hits and an RBI, with Dinkel and Olivia Christian knocking in runs as well. Chaney went 3 scoreless innings and allowed 3 hits.

Hoover went on to defeat Brentwood Academy 11-1. Hillman went 3-for-3 with a triple, an inside the park home run, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Hannah Christian had a triple and 2 RBIs, with Lindsey Westhoven and Carolyne Hecklinski each finishing with a double and an RBI. Foran, Tew and Tramell also knocked in a run. Emily Sims threw 3 innings, allowing an unearned run.

The Bucs took down Brentwood High 10-0 in the quarterfinals. Hannah Christian led the offense with 3 hits and 3 RBIs and Stribling knocked in a pair. Tramell, Hillman, Foran and Cope tallied RBIs in the contest as well. Olivia Christian got the starting nod, going 4 innings and surrendering just 3 hits with 6 strikeouts.

In the semifinals, the Bucs beat Nolensville 12-0. Raines did it all, hitting a homer and pitching a pair of scoreless innings. Hannah Christian continued her big day with 3 hits and 3 runs, while Tramell had 2 RBIs and Foran knocked in a run and scored 3 times herself. Stribling, Campbell Hecklinski and Roe each drove in runs as well.

Hoover avenged its only loss in the tournament in the final, beating Forrest 6-2. Hannah Christian and Westhoven each had a double and an RBI, while Dinkel led the team with 2 RBIs in the game. Campbell Hecklinski went 2-for-3 with an RBI, which was enough for Olivia Christian. She went 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 6 hits to lift the Bucs to the title.

SOCCER

Last Monday, the Hoover boys soccer team picked up a 2-0 win over Northridge. The same day, Spain Park’s girls earned a 5-0 win over Hoover.

Spain Park’s boys finished in a 1-1 draw with Pelham on Tuesday evening.

Spain Park’s boys and girls beat Gadsden City in area play Thursday, with the boys winning 2-1 and the girls winning 4-0.

Hoover’s girls finished in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea on Thursday and the boys lost to Oak Mountain 3-1.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.