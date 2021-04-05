The Reset: Chase Kyes 2nd at Bradley Johnson

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Golf Spain Park's Chase Kyes, second from right, finished second at the Bradley Johnson Memorial Tournament on March 31, 2021.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASEBALL

The Hoover baseball team beat Grissom 12-2 last Tuesday, with the second game of a doubleheader rained out in the third inning. In the win, Sean Agsalud led the offense by going 3-for-3 with a home run and three runs batted in. Lucas Steele had a pair of hits, including a solo home run, as well. RJ Hamilton, Carter Short and Alex Wilson each drove in two runs.

Spain Park shutout Thompson 5-0 on Tuesday. Charlie Goodwin and Howie Berke each knocked in a pair of runs for the Jaguars to supplement a dominant pitching performance from Harrison Holcomb. In the complete game shutout, Holcomb allowed just five hits.

Hoover split a doubleheader with Huntsville on Thursday evening. The Bucs won the first game 11-1 in dominant fashion. Steele led the offense with two hits, a double and two RBIs. Agsalud had another strong game at the plate, going 3-for-3 and driving a run in. Ty Truett went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Matthew Hawsey got the start on the mound, going five innings and allowing an unearned run on four hits.

Agsalud had two doubles and two RBIs in a 15-4 loss in the second game.

Spain Park split a doubleheader with Grissom on Friday. The Jags blew past Grissom in the first game 12-1. Michael Glick went 3-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Ryan Cole and Josh Harrington each knocked in two, while Evan Smallwood went four innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits. In a 2-1 loss, Eli Copenhaver went five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits.

Spain Park knocked off Briarwood 7-6 in nine innings on Saturday. Ryan Cole pitched well for the Jags, going three innings and allowing two runs (one earned). John Robert Thompson also pitched well in relief, allowing an unearned run in 2 1/3 innings.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team earned a 15-0 win over Oxford last Monday. In the blowout win, Maggie Daniel led the Jags offense, going 3-for-3 with a double and five runs batted in. Lydia Coleman homered, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored. Chloe Brittain and Lucy Spisto each drove in a pair of runs as well. Annabelle Widra was dominant in the circle, allowing three hits and striking out six in four shutout innings.

Hoover fell to Tuscaloosa County 12-8 in a Class 7A, Area 5 contest on Thursday. Olivia Christian went 3-for-4 on the night with two RBIs, while Hannah Christian knocked in a pair of runs as well. Brookelyn Cannon pitched well, allowing two runs on one hit in four innings. She also knocked in a run at the plate.

Spain Park routed Class 7A, Area 6 foe Oak Mountain 18-0 on Thursday. Widra hit a home run and drove in three runs, and threw a scoreless inning on the mound, striking out all three batters. Emma Jolley drove in four runs, Blakley Watts knocked in three and Daniel had two RBIs. Katherine Brown pitched two scoreless innings as well.

Spain Park played in the Oxford Spring Sting over the weekend at Choccolocco Park. The Jags beat Lincoln 16-0 and followed it up with a 16-1 win over Hueytown. Coleman and Spisto each registered inside-the-park home runs against Lincoln, with Coleman driving in three runs. Jolley drove in two and Emma Hawkins knocked in three. Ella Reed went three innings, not allowing a hit. In the Hueytown win, Widra tripled, homered and drive in two. Brittain homered and knocked in four, while Coleman hit 2 homers inside the park and Spisto tallied another one as well. Reed allowed three hits in three scoreless innings.

Spain Park began the day on Saturday with a 9-3 win over White Plains. Brittain, Daniel and Jolley all homered for the Jags. Brown allowed just two unearned runs in four innings of work as well. To start bracket play, they earned a 10-1 win over Leeds. Coleman tripled and drove in three runs, while Reed allowed just one run on three hits in three innings. Spain Park was eliminated in a 3-1 loss to Helena.

SOCCER

The local soccer teams returned to action last Tuesday. The Hoover boys beat Florence 2-1, while Hoover’s girls finished in a 0-0 tie with Northridge. In the boys game, Jay Udeh tied the game in the 51st minute with an assist from Kosi Udeh. Udeh scored the go-ahead goal three minutes later, with an assist from Igor Rudolph. In the girls game, the Hoover offense was unable to break the seal, but goalkeeper Anna Markland was credited with the shutout. Spain Park’s boys took down Chelsea 5-2 and the Lady Jags shutout Auburn 2-0.

Hoover’s boys took down James Clemens 1-0 on Thursday. Udeh scored the only goal in the 31st minute, with an assist from Justin McDowell. Trey Rayfield earned the shutout in goal. Also on Thursday, the Spain Park girls took down Hoover 2-0.

Spain Park’s boys settled for a 3-3 tie with Oak Mountain on Friday after jumping out to a 3-0 lead. The Spain Park girls finished in a scoreless tie with Northridge.

GOLF

The Hoover and Spain Park boys golf teams competed in the Bradley Johnson Memorial Tournament at Greystone Golf and Country Club last Monday and Tuesday. Spain Park came in ninth, while Hoover placed 10th overall. Noah Small led the team by posting a 14-over par score total. Ryan Harris went +17 for the event, posting a +5 on Tuesday. Caleb Thompson finished the tournament at +23, Clay Daniels at +25 and Nathan Dechachitinan at +28. Spain Park’s Chase Kyes shot a +1 for the tournament to finish runner-up.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park track and field competed in the Spain Park Classic last Friday. The Hoover boys and girls finished second as a team, while Spain Park’s were third and the girls were sixth.

Individual winners for Hoover included Jebreiya Chapman in the 100-meter dash, Taniyah Thomas in the discus and Julian Fore won the 400.

For Spain Park, Mackenzie Culpepper won the 400 and 800, Anna Collins won the pole vault, Keon Buck won the 100 and 200 and Keith Warner won the 3,200.

TENNIS

The Hoover tennis team was back in action last week. On Monday, the Bucs split with Spain Park, the girls winning 8-1 and the boys falling 6-3.

In girls doubles, No. 1 team Caroline Long and Kristina Hwangpo won 10-6 and No. 3 doubles team of Arya Tamhane and Segen Lister won its match 10-7. In singles, every girl dominated her court, especially Tamhane and Chinonye Mbanugo who kept their opponents to three games or fewer. Other singles winners included Long, Sara Lopez, Hwangpo and Lister.

On the boys side, Sam Tolbert had a strong comeback and won his court 11-9. Samuel Sellers also won his court with a dominating score of 10-2. In doubles, the No. 1 team of Tolbert and Sellers were able to win 10-5.

On Tuesday, both Hoover teams beat Tuscaloosa County 9-0. For the boys, Tolbert and Sellers won 8-1, while No. 2 doubles team Isaac Hwangpo and Andrew Pierson won 8-2. In singles, winners included Tolbert, Spencer Bourn, Krishin Yerabolu, Gavin Patton, Andrew Pierson and Roshan Chavar.

For the girls, doubles pairs of Long and Hwangpo and Lister and Tamhane won without losing a game. In singles, Hwangpo won without dropping a game, while Tamhane, Lister and Somya Suresh all kept their opponents to one game. Other singles winners included Long and Lopez.

Hoover swept Briarwood on Thursday, the boys winning 5-4 and the girls cruising to an 8-1 win. For the boys, No. 3 doubles team Bourn and Yerabolu won their match 10-8. In singles, four of the boys were able to secure wins, including Chavar, who won 10-1. Other singles winners were Hwangpo, Patton and Pierson.

For the girls, every doubles team secured a point for the Bucs. The No. 2 tandem of Long and Mbanugo won its match 10-3, while No. 3 Tamhane and Lister won 10-2. No. 1 Long and Hwangpo won 10-6. The girls continued to play well into the singles matches, with Lopez, Tamhane, Hwangpo, Lister and Mbanugo keeping their opponents at four games or fewer.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.