The Reset: Bucs, Jags play in Buccaneer Classic

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Cole Edwards (4) gets set to catch a throw at first as Mountain Brook’s Charlie Berryman (8) tags the base during the Buc Classic spring break tournament on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASEBALL

The Hoover baseball team hosted the Buccaneer Classic over spring break, beginning the event with a 9-8 win over John Carroll on Wednesday. Colin Rengering and Andrew Pitts each knocked in a pair of runs, while Lucas Steele, RJ Hamilton and Devin Lee each knocked in runs as well. D Shanlever was a bright spot on the mound, pitching 2 scoreless innings in relief, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 3.

Spain Park also played in the Buccaneer Classic, beginning with a 7-5 loss to Mountain Brook. Trent Wright notched the Spartans’ two extra base hits in the game, hitting a pair of doubles and driving in a run. Walker Allen finished with 3 runs batted in, while Davis Peterson and Gabe Young each had 2 RBIs. Howell Polk got the start and went 6 innings, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 5 hits, with 5 strikeouts. For Spain Park, Josh Harrington had 2 doubles and 2 RBIs to lead the way. Evan Smallwood hit a triple and drove in a run, with Cole Edwards knocking in a run as well. Clay Spencer had a double among his 3 hits. Jack Kendrick allowed a run in 2 innings of relief work.

Hoover won both its games Thursday, beating Brooks 11-0 and edging Harvard Westlake 3-2 in 8 innings. In the Brooks win, Will Lawrence led the offense by going 2-for-3 with a double, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Conner Prothro drove home a pair of runs, while Cade Carr, Andrew Pitts and Luke McNeill also tacked on RBIs. Tyler Wilson got the start and went 4 strong innings, allowing 2 hits and no runs with 9 strikeouts. Jon-Matthew Mattson pitched a hitless inning as well. Devin Lee got the walk-off hit in the second win to lift the Bucs. Carr drove in a run to support Sam Schmidt’s strong start. He went 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits. Zac McGarity pitched the final 3 innings, not allowing a run and striking out 5.

Spain Park split its two games Thursday, falling to Prattville 9-1 and beating Farragut 6-5. In the Prattville loss, Edwards drove in the lone run, while Ryan Cole hit a triple and Smallwood contributed 2 hits. Nick Milano was a highlight in relief, pitching 2 1/3 innings and allowing just 1 run. JR Thompson hit the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the win over Farragut. Edwards drove in half the team’s runs in the game, with Jacob Tobias knocking another one home. Michael Glick and Cole each registered a pair of hits in the game as well. Lucas Thornton was strong on the mound, going 6 innings and allowing 4 runs. Caldwell Bussey pitched the final frame.

Hoover split two games Friday, starting with a 9-4 loss to Gadsden City. Steele homered and drove in 2, while Hamilton and Lawrence had 2 hits and an RBI each. Carr doubled and JD Shanlever pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing an unearned run on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts. The Bucs then beat Farragut 3-1. Carr went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Sam Schmidt had 2 RBIs. Hamilton walked 3 times and Jack Campbell pitched the complete game, allowing a run on 3 hits with 9 strikeouts.

Spain Park squeaked out a couple wins Friday, beginning with a 5-4 win over CAK. Edwards, Cole and Ward Hunter drove in runs for the Jags to support Thompson’s strong start. He went 6 innings and allowed 4 runs (3 earned). Tate Burkholder threw the last inning and did not allow a hit. The Jags then beat Calera 8-7. Tobias was the offensive star, going 3-for-4 with 5 RBIs in the game, with Josh Harrington and Glick knocking in runs as well. Smallwood threw 5 2/3 innings in the game, allowing a run on 2 hits.

Mountain Brook capped off the event with a win Saturday, beating Hoover 5-4 in 8 innings. Gabe Young capped off an incredible game by notching the go-ahead hit for the Spartans. He went 3-for-4 at the plate in addition to pitching 6 innings and allowing 1 run on 5 hits, with 8 strikeouts. Evan Bibb threw a scoreless 1 2/3 innings as well for Mountain Brook. Trent Wright homered and drove in 2, while Charlie Berryman and Walker Allen also knocked in runs. For Hoover, Hamilton homered and drove in 3, and Steele also homered. Brewer Smith allowed 4 runs in 5 innings and Andrew Pitts allowed just an unearned run in 3 innings for the Bucs.

Hoover rebounded from the loss to beat CAK 4-2 in its final game of the tournament. Steele drove in 3 of the runs in support of Noah Smith, who went 5 innings and allowed 2 runs (1 earned) on 3 hits. Kohl Jolley went 2 hitless innings as well.

Spain Park also finished the event with a win, beating John Carroll 13-1. Spencer homered and knocked in 3 runs. Smallwood drove in 4 and Hunter added 3 hits and 2 RBIs. Tobias registered 2 RBIs and Edwards and Thompson each drove in a run as well. Ryan Cole went 3 innings on the mound, allowing a hit on a run.

SOFTBALL

The Hoover softball team traveled to Gulf Shores last week and played in the Gulf Coast Classic. On Monday, the Buccaneers began tournament play by splitting a pair of games. Hoover started out with a dominant 15-0 win over Fairview. Madisyn Chaney was the star, driving in 3 runs at the plate and also throwing a no-hitter over 3 innings. Laney Roe and Emily Sims each drove in a pair of runs, while Gracie Hillman, Sadie Cope, Bailee Tramell, Gia Wade and Olivia Christian all knocked in runs as well.

Hoover fell to Enterprise 1-0 in the second game of the day, as Enterprise’s Skylar Frey shut down the Hoover offense. Christian pitched well despite the loss, allowing 1 hit and 1 run over 3 2/3 innings.

Hoover dominated both of its games Tuesday, blowing past Decatur Heritage 18-0 and beating Dodgeville 10-0 to wrap up pool play. In the Decatur Heritage win, Emma Tew hit an inside-the-park home run as one of her 3 hits in the game, and finished with 2 RBIs. Sims went 2-for-3 with a triple and 4 RBIs, while Hannah Christian racked up 4 hits and drove in 2 runs. Bella Foran tallied 2 hits and 2 RBIs, with Tramell, Mac Stribling and Olivia Christian each tallying an RBI as well. Sims pitched a scoreless inning and Ainsley Boyd pitched 2 scoreless innings, striking out 3 batters.

In the win over Dodgeville, Carolyne Hecklinski led the way with a triple among her 2 hits, and 5 RBIs. Stribling drove in a pair, while Hannah Christian and Kaitlyn Raines each knocked in runs among their contributions. Christian also stole 3 bases and Raines pitched 3 hitless and scoreless innings as well.

Hoover finished up its run in the tournament Wednesday, starting bracket play with a 14-2 win over Cullman before falling to Vestavia Hills 5-2. In the Cullman win, Stribling led the attack by going 3-for-3 with 4 RBIs. Hillman had a double, 3 RBIs and 3 stolen bases out of the leadoff spot. Hannah Christian and Hecklinski each knocked in 2 runs while Foran was 2-for-2 with an RBI and 3 runs scored. Olivia Christian allowed 2 runs in 4 innings of work in the circle.

In the loss to Vestavia, Tramell hit a solo home run and Stribling knocked in the other run for the Bucs.

Spain Park played in the Oxford Spring Sting tournament over the weekend. On Friday, the Jaguars began things with an 11-1 loss to Central-Phenix City. A rough first inning put the Jags behind and Kyndal Heaton knocked in the only run.

Spain Park rallied to down Smiths Station 9-8 in eight innings in the nightcap, with Reagan Stewart notching the go-ahead hit. Maggie Daniel led the offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and 4 RBIs. Morgan Jolley hit a triple and knocked in a pair of runs, while Charlee Bennett and Emma Jolley each registered RBIs as well. Katie Flannery racked up 3 hits in the contest and Caroline Whisenhunt pitched 3 2/3 solid innings, allowing 3 hits and no runs.

Spain Park rolled up two more wins Saturday, beating Cleburne County 6-2 and knocking off Lincoln 8-3. In the first win, Flannery, Blakley Watts and Morgan Jolley all drove in runs. Ella Reed was sharp in the circle, going the full 7 innings and allowing 2 runs on 7 hits, with 12 strikeouts. In the Lincoln win, Flannery had a double and 3 RBIs, while Bennet knocked in a pair of runs. Watts and Emma Jolley had RBIs in addition. Katherine Brown pitched 5 innings, allowing 2 runs on 3 hits. EK McCarty threw the final 2 innings, allowing an unearned run with 4 strikeouts.

