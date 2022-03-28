The Reset: Spring sports still going strong

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park head softball coach C.J. Urse Hawkins congratulates Maggie Daniel (14) as Daniel rounds third base after hitting a homer in a game against Vestavia Hills at Spain Park High School on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, go here.

BASEBALL

The Hoover baseball team began last week with a dominant 11-4 win over ACA on Monday. RJ Hamilton led the Buccaneers offense by hitting a double and finishing with 4 runs batted in. Luke McNeill doubled and drove home a pair of runs, with Carter Milliron also tallying 2 RBIs. Andrew Pitts allowed 4 runs (2 earned) in 3 innings, while Kohl Jolley threw 2 1/3 hitless innings in relief.

Hoover took down Golden (Colorado) 10-2 on Wednesday, as the Bucs celebrated their seniors. Will Lawrence had a huge game, hitting 2 homers and driving in 3 runs. Lucas Steele also homered and drove in 3. Milliron continued his hot hitting, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. Cade Carr and Hess Fridley each drove in a run as well, supporting a strong pitching performance from several pitchers. JD Shanlever and Jack Campbell each got multiple innings, neither allowing a run over 2 innings of work.

Spain Park and Oak Mountain split a doubleheader on Wednesday, the Eagles winning the first game 7-6 and the Jaguars rallying for a 3-1 win in the second game, In the first game, Clay Spencer and Evan Smallwood each racked up 2 RBIs, while JR Thompson and Josh Harrington knocked in runs as well. John Michael Lee pitched a hitless 1 1/3 innings in relief. In the second game, Jacob Tobias, Spencer and Cole Edwards each drove in a run to account for the Jags offense. Lucas Thornton earned the win, going 6 innings and allowing an unearned run with 5 strikeouts. Smallwood came on for the save, allowing a hit in his scoreless inning to close things out.

Spain Park outlasted Briarwood 10-9 on Friday. Ward Hunter, and Ryan Cole each drove in a pair of runs to lead the Jags offense, with Edwards, Tobias, Spencer and Thompson each knocking in a run as well. Smallwood scored 3 times. For Briarwood, Luke Sibley had a monster game from the leadoff spot, going 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs. Brady Waugh hit a triple and drove in a pair, while Cooper Higgins also knocked in 2. Sam Hoff registered 2 hits and an RBI of his own. Higgins and Charlie Martin each pitched 2 innings of relief, each allowing a run.

Hoover split a doubleheader Friday with Marist, winning the first game 10-9 and falling 4-3 in the second game. In the first game, Devin Lee led the Bucs’ offense with a double and 3 RBIs, with Will Lawrence also knocking in 3 runs. Colin Rengering, McNeill and Brayden Urban all notched RBIs in the game as well. Zac McGarity pitched well in his relief outing, going 4 1/3 innings, surrendering 2 runs on 3 hits with 4 strikeouts. In the second game, Lucas Steele and Fridley drove in runs, but it wasn’t enough for Jack Campbell, who allowed 3 runs (2 earned) on 3 hits in 4 1/3 innings as the starter.

Hoover dropped a pair of tight ball games in Georgia on Saturday, falling to Loganville 1-0 and losing to Parkview 15-14 in wildly contrasting games. Sam Schmidt pitched great in the Loganville game, going the complete 7 innings and allowing a single run on 6 hits with 4 strikeouts. The Hoover offense woke up in the Parkview game. Steele accounted for half the offense in a monster game, going 4-for-5 with a pair of home runs and 7 RBIs. Clayton Wallace also hit a homer. Milliron, Carr, Andrew Pitts, McNeill and Conner Prothro all drove home a run as well. RJ Hamilton drew 4 walks and scored 4 runs in the game. Brewer Smith was a bright spot in an otherwise rough pitching game, as he went the final 3 innings and did not allow a hit.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team started off last week with an 11-7 win over Sparkman on Monday. Katie Flannery left the yard, hitting a home run and knocked in 2 runs for the game. Maggie Daniel doubled and drove in a pair of runs, while Emma Jolley, Emma Hawkins, Blakley Watts and Ella Reed each drove in runs as well. Reed was strong in the circle, throwing 6 1/3 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Hoover dominated Pelham 12-0 on Wednesday. Bella Foran led the way for the Bucs offense, hitting a home run and driving in 4 runs in the contest. Bailee Tramell also went deep for the Bucs. Gracie Hillman had a big game, racking up 2 hits, an RBI, 4 stolen bases and 3 runs scored. Kate Dinkel and Emma Tew each hit a double and drove in a run, while Kaitlyn Raines, Linleigh Hardy, Hannah Christian and Emily Sims all knocked in runs as well. Olivia Christian got the start in the circle and allowed a single hit over 3 innings of work. Raines threw a hitless inning and Madisyn Chaney surrendered a lone hit over her 2 innings.

The Vestavia Hills softball team earned a key Class 7A, Area 6 win over Spain Park last Wednesday. Abby Gallaspy had a pair of hits and drove in 2 runs. Libby Pippin tallied 2 hits and an RBI, while Caroline Redden drove in a run as well. Ella Gallaspy registered 3 hits for the Rebels as well. Tait Davidson and Miah Simmons split the game in the circle, each going a little more than 3 innings. Davidson allowed 2 runs on 2 hits in 3 2/3 innings, punching out 7 hitters. Simmons did not allow a hit over 3 1/3 innings. For Spain Park, Daniel accounted for the offense with a 2-run home run. Reed pitched well, going the complete 7 innings and allowing 4 earned runs with 12 strikeouts.

Hoover earned a Class 7A, Area 5 win in a 14-4 rout of Tuscaloosa County on Thursday. Raines was the offensive star, going 3-for-4 with a home run and 5 RBIs. She also came on to finish off the game and earn the save. Foran had a double and triple and drove in 3 runs, while Carolyne Hecklinski got a pair of hits and drove in 2. Hillman racked up 3 hits and an RBI, while Tramell knocked home 2 as well. Olivia Christian got the win in the circle, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing 4 runs on 5 hits.

Spain Park traveled to Mortimer Jordan on Thursday and left with a 2-1 defeat in a pitchers’ duel. Daniel homered yet again to provide the Jags’ only offense of the ball game. Katherine Brown pitched well for Spain Park, allowing just 2 runs on 6 hits in 6 innings of work. Alyssa Brown shut down the Spain Park offense, going the complete 7 innings and surrendering the home run among 4 hits, with 7 strikeouts. Ainsley Grimes had a 2-run hit to give the Blue Devils the lead.

SOCCER

The Hoover boys soccer team defeated Florence 2-1 last Monday. In the first half, Omer Ali scored the first goal of the game off a corner kick from Patrick Anderson. After Florence tied the game in the second half, Henry Patterson scored the game-winning goal in the 57th minute on a free kick. Alex Noles made a save and Hayden Lopez made two saves in goal for Hoover.

Hoover’s girls played Mountain Brook on Monday, finishing in a 1-1 draw. Spain Park’s boys fell to Homewood 2-1.

On Wednesday, the Hoover and Spain Park boys teams traveled north, with Hoover falling to Huntsville 3-0 and Spain Park beating Bob Jones 2-0.

The Hoover boys knocked off John Carroll 3-0 on Thursday. Justin McDowell scored two goals to lead Hoover to the win. The first goal was scored in the 47th minute, assisted by Roderick Bartenge. Henry Patterson scored the second goal in the 54th minute on a penalty kick. McDowell’s second goal of the game was scored in the 61st minute. Alex Noles made six saves, including a penalty kick save, to lead Hoover in goal.

The Hoover girls finished in a 2-2 draw with Hilton Head on Friday and beat Bluffton 2-0 on Saturday, as the team returned to Hilton Head Island for the first time in two years.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover track and field team competed at the prestigious FSU Relays over the weekend, hosted by Florida State University. The boys team won the competition and the girls finished seventh.

For the boys, Collin Pate won the pole vault competition by clearing 4.55 meters. DJ Black finished third in the 100-meter dash, the 4x400-meter relay team finished second and Jay Avery was second in the long jump and second in triple jump.

On the girls side, McKenzie Blackledge placed third in the 800 and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays finished second.

GOLF

The Hoover boys golf team finished second in the Mush Madness tournament last week. Caleb Thompson finished sixth overall as an individual.

The Hoover girls placed third at the Glencoe Invitational. Senior Lucy Mileski was fourth and Neysa Dechachutinan was sixth individually.

The Spain Park boys finished third in the Bradley Johnson Memorial Tournament at Greystone Golf & Country Club last week, just one shot behind Northridge and Vestavia Hills. Northridge won a playoff against Vestavia to win the tournament. Chase Kyes led Spain Park by shooting 6-under par (138) over the two-day tournament. That was good for second individually. Davis Gurley finished third overall, shooting 1-under (143). Wes Sauceda, Connor Godwin and Rocco Saia also competed for the Jags.

TENNIS

The Hoover girls tennis team fell to Northridge 8-1 last Monday. The No. 2 doubles pair of Chinonye Mbanugo and Abby Gobbels won its match 10-7 to secure the only point of the match for Hoover. Mbanugo and Gobbels played the closest singles matches, falling 8-6 and 9-7 respectively. However, the boys earned a 6-3 win. The No. 2 pair of Samuel Sellers and Anthony Hill won its match. In singles play, No. 3 Gavin Patton earned an 8-0 win, while No. 1 Sellers and No. 2 Issac Hwangpo each won 8-1. No. 4 Anthony Hill won 8-4 and No. 5 Jackson Plugge won 8-3 for the Bucs.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.