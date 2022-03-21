The Reset: Jags finish runner-up at Spain Park Invitational

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Spain Park’s Polly McCrackin tees off on hole 1 during the Spain Park girls golf invitational at Greystone Golf and Country Club’s Legacy Course on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, go here.

BASEBALL

The Hoover baseball team began play last week with a 12-2 win over the Miller School out of Virginia on Monday. Lucas Steele drove in 3 runs to lead the Buccaneers offense, while Will Lawrence knocked in a pair of runs. Andrew Batson registered an RBI, while he, Cade Carr and Carter Milliron notched 2 hits apiece. Conner Prothro went 3-for-4 on the night as well. Marcus Locklear earned the win on the mound, going 4 innings and striking out 6 batters. Kohl Jolley struck out 2 over 2 innings.

Spain Park earned two wins Wednesday night, despite rain and fog. The Jaguars picked up a 10-4 win over Hoover and beat Gardendale 5-1 in a game that was called in the fifth inning. Against Hoover, Cole Edwards led the way with a home run and 2 RBIs in the contest. Clay Spencer hit a double and finished the game with 3 RBIs. Michael Glick notched 3 hits and an RBI, while Evan Smallwood went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI. Josh Harrington drove in a run as well. Lucas Thornton got the start, going 4 innings, while James Battersby followed to throw the last 3 innings in scoreless fashion. He also drove in a run in the game.

For Hoover, Batson hit a double and a homer and knocked in a pair of runs. Steele and Milliron each hit a double and drove in a run, while Andrew Pitts pitched solid, going 2 1/3 innings and allowing 2 runs.

In Spain Park’s win over Gardendale, Ryan Cole launched a home run. Jacob Tobias and Glick each went 2-for-3, with Tobias doubling and knocking in a pair of runs, while Glick drove in a run as well. Jake Majors got the win, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing an unearned run on 5 hits.

Hoover took down Hueytown 1-0 on Wednesday. Batson hit a home run to lead off the game and that held up the entirety of the contest. Jack Campbell threw a 1-hit shutout with 7 strikeouts over 7 innings.

Spain Park fell to Thompson 3-1 on Thursday. Edwards hit a solo home run to account for the lone run, while JR Thompson pitched well in his start. He went 5 2/3 innings, allowing 2 unearned runs on 2 hits with 5 strikeouts.

Hoover swept a doubleheader on Saturday, beating James Clemens 9-3 and shutting out Cullman 3-0. In the James Clemens win, Steele and Colin Rengering each registered 2 hits and 2 RBIs, while Luke McNeill and Hess Fridley each drove home runs as well. Batson scored 3 runs from the leadoff spot and Hamilton hit a double, triple and scored 3 times. Brewer Smith, Jolley and Samuel Schmidt combined to pitch in the game, allowing just 2 total hits and 3 unearned runs.

In the Cullman game, Steele doubled and homered and drove in a pair of runs, with Clayton Wallace knocking home the other run for the Bucs. Tyler Wilson was stellar in the complete game effort, allowing 4 hits and striking out 8 in a masterful performance.

Spain Park defeated Chelsea 5-0 on Saturday. Glick and Josh Harrington led the way for the Spain Park offense, with each tallying 2 hits and an RBI in the contest. Wesley Blackmon and Jacob Tobias also drove in runs. Tobias pitched great, throwing the complete game shutout, allowing 4 hits and striking out 8 in his game. Carson Orr had a strong game for Chelsea, going 3-for-3 at the plate.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team earned a 5-1 win over Oak Mountain in Class 7A, Area 6 action. Caroline Whisenhunt paced the Jaguars with a 2-for-3 day at the plate, getting a double and driving in 3 runs. Emma Jolley knocked in a run as well in support of Ella Reed, who was stellar in the circle. She pitched the complete game, allowing a run on 5 hits with 12 strikeouts. Kristian Carr knocked in the lone run for the Eagles, who also got a strong start from Allison Turner. She allowed a run on 3 hits in 5 innings of work.

Hoover hosted the Buccaneer Round Robin over the weekend at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The Bucs began play on Friday with a pair of convincing wins, a 6-0 win over Arab and a 10-2 victory against Chelsea. Against Arab, Campbell Hecklinski led the offense by going 2-for-3 with a home run and a pair of runs batted in. Madisyn Chaney, Bailee Tramell, Hannah Christian and Kaitlyn Raines all drove in runs, while Chaney pitched the complete game shutout. She allowed 6 hits and struck out 8 over 7 innings of work. In the Chelsea, win, Raines contributed in multiple facets. She hit a home run, knocked in 2 runs and pitched 4 1/3 innings in the circle. Mac Stribling, Hannah Christian and Bella Foran all finished with 2 RBIs, while Gracie Hillman notched 4 hits and scored 3 runs. Olivia Christian threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings as well.

Spain Park also played in the Buccaneer Round Robin and began things with a 4-4 tie against Scottsboro on Friday. Maggie Daniel and Kyndal Heaton each went deep for the Jaguars, driving in the 4 Spain Park runs. Katherine Brown went the distance in the circle, allowing 4 runs on 8 hits in 7 innings.

Hoover and Spain Park won two games each on Saturday. The Bucs notched a 10-0 win over Homewood and a 7-2 win over Scottsboro, while Spain Park beat Arab 9-1 and shut out Homewood 3-0.

In the Bucs’ first game, Stribling homered and drove in 3 runs, while Campbell Hecklinski knocked in a pair and Foran and Raines each knocked in a run. Emily Sims pitched 5 shutout innings as well, allowing 4 hits and striking out 6. Tramell homered in the second game and drove in 2. Hannah Christian had 3 hits and an RBI, while Carolyne Hecklinski and Campbell Hecklinski each registered RBIs. Olivia Christian threw the complete game, allowing 2 runs on 5 hits with 8 strikeouts.

Spain Park hit three homers in its win over Arab, with Flannery launching two of them and Caroline Whisenhunt hitting the other one. The two of them combined to drive in 6 of the runs, with Emma Jolley driving in 2 more in a big game. She also went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a triple and 3 runs scored. In the Homewood win, Blakley Watts had 2 RBIs and Emma Hawkins drove in the third run. Reed pitched a gem, allowing just 2 hits and striking out 14 in a complete game shutout.

SOCCER

The Spain Park boys soccer team fell to Gadsden City 3-1 last Wednesday in an area game. The girls picked up a win that night, beating the Titans 5-0.

On Thursday, Hoover’s boys fell to Oak Mountain 5-0.

Hoover’s girls suffeerd a 2-0 loss to Vestavia Hills on Friday.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover outdoor track and field team competed in the rescheduled King of the Mountain Invitational at Vestavia Hills last Monday. Hoover’s boys finished second and the girls finished third in the team competition.

For Hoover’s girls, Amyah Ellington won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 47.26 seconds. Langley Jung won the high jump by clearing the bar at 5 feet, 6 inches. Laurin Mack won the long jump competition with a leap of 15 feet, 10.5 inches. On the boys side, Cannon Peters won the 800-meter run in 1:59. Jay Avery was victorious in the long jump (23-1.5) and triple jump (46-5), while Nick Ragland won the javelin competition with a throw of 164-7.

Layla Wilson was third in the 100, Alyssa Wilson was third in the 200, Lila Hunter was second in the 3,200, Ellington finished second in the 100 hurdles, Mack was third in discus, Nicolette Lewis was third in discus, Sydney Durban was second in javelin, Jordan Woolen placed second in the 200 and third in the 100, Dalls Beck finished third in the 200, Elijah Joseph came across second in the 1,600 and third in the 800, Cameron Sumpter finished second in long jump, RJ Torbor was third in triple jump, Jeffrey Lopez was third in javelin and Toshi Yamamoto finished third in shot put.

Hoover and Spain Park competed in the Homewood Invitational on Saturday. Hoover’s boys won the event and the girls placed second in the team competition. Spain Park’s girls finished seventh.

Gabrielle Washington won the 200 in 25.47 seconds, McKenzie Blackledge won the 400 in 57.86 seconds, Jung won the high jump by clearing 5-2, the girls 4x400 relay won in 3:54, Avery won the long jump (22-10.25) and triple jump (46-2.5) and Collin Pate claimed victory in pole vault by clearing the bat at 14-6.

Blackledge finished third in the 800, the girls 4x100 relay team was second, DJ Black and Woolen finished second and third in the 200, Peters was second in the 800, the boys 4x100 and 4x400 teams finished second and Carter Ellis was second in pole vault.

Mackenzie Culpepper led the way for Spain Park. She won the 1,600 in 5:09 and placed second in the 800. Delaney Vickers also finished third in the 1,600. The top boy for the team was Jaden Nguyen, who was fifth in pole vault.

GOLF

The Spain Park girls golf team finished second to Hewitt-Trussville in the Spain Park Invitational last week. Taylor Trible led the team with a round of 72 to finish runner-up individually. Hoover finished seventh in the event, led by Neysa Dechachatutinan, who shot a 76 and finished sixth.

TENNIS

The Hoover girls tennis team pulled out a 5-4 win over Spain Park last Monday. The match started with doubles, where all teams put up a strong fight but fell in close scores, including the No. 3 pair of Rachel Yuan and Sowmya Suresh, who lost 11-10 in a tiebreaker. Singles matches were much better for the Hoover girls. No. 1 Laci Pyron had an exciting 10-6 win after coming back from being down. No. 2 Chinonye Mbanugo won her match handily with a score of 10-3. No. 3 Kristina Hwangpo won her match 10-5, and Abby Gobbels won her match 10-4. No. 6 Yuan continued to play impressively into singles as well and won her match with a score of 10-3.

The Hoover boys also beat Spain Park 5-4 in a thrilling match. Despite playing an incredibly talented team, Hoover secured enough wins in singles and one in doubles to bring home the victory. In doubles matches, No. 1 Isaac Hwangpo and Gavin Patton fell in a close tiebreaker, but No. 3 Matthew Hajazin and Krish Jaikumar brought in the first win for the team with a dominating score of 10-3. In singles, No. 1 Samuel Sellers won his match with an impressive score of 10-3. Despite having a challenging and exciting match, No. 3 Patton won his match with a score of 10-8. No. 5 Jackson Plugge and No. 6 Krish Jaikumar also won their singles matches, with scores of 10-8 and 10-4.

Hoover’s boys fell to Vestavia Hills 7-2 on Thursday. The boys were unable to pick up any points in doubles, but fared much better in singles, where players like No. 6 Anthony Hill, No. 4 Hajazin and No. 3 all won several games against their opponents, but it was No. 1 Sellers and No. 2 Hwangpo who brought home two wins for the team with scores of 10-2 and 10-6. The Hoover girls suffered a 10-0 loss to Vestavia.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.