The Reset: Jags win Dothan tournament

BASEBALL

Last Tuesday, the Hoover baseball team fell to Vestavia Hills 4-2. Spain Park beat Tuscaloosa County 8-7 in nine innings the same evening. Ryan Cole doubled and drove in two for the Jags to lead the offense. Hayden Humber got the win, going the final 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out five. Zach Bragg went 2 1/3 scoreless innings as well.

Spain Park notched an 8-2 win over Brooks on Thursday evening. Evan Smallwood and Trent Thompson led the Jags’ offense, as each tallied a pair of hits and drove in two runs. Cole got the start on the mound and was strong, allowing one run on three hits in four innings of work. Devin Ellison pitched two innings of relief, allowing three hits and a run.

On Friday, Spain Park took down Spanish Fort 4-2. Evan Smallwood led the offense with a double and three RBIs to support a great pitching performance from Eli Copenhaver. He went the distance, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with six strikeouts.

Hoover rebounded from a rough start to the week with a couple of wins on Saturday. The Bucs got strong pitching and timely hitting in a 5-0 win over Grissom and a 5-3 win over Huntsville. Against Grissom, Alexi Wilson went 2-for-4 with two runs batted in, while Walter Ford and Austin Cornelius combined for the shutout on the mound. Ford struck out seven and allowed just one hit in five innings, while Cornelius did not allow a hit in two innings.

In the win over Huntsville, Carter Short hit a double and drove in two runs. Brewer Smith got the start and went four innings, while Matthew Hawsey and Colin Rengering were strong over the remaining three innings.

Spain Park dropped both ends a doubleheader on Saturday, losing to Fairhope 6-5 and falling to Smiths Station 14-1. In the Fairhope game, Josh Harrington led the offense with two RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Last Tuesday, the Hoover softball team fell to Hewitt-Trussville 7-1. The same day, Spain Park notched a Class 7A, Area 6 win over Vestavia Hills, 5-0. Annabelle Widra was the star for the Jags, hitting a home run and driving in two runs, while dominating in the circle. She allowed just one hit and struck out 13 in a complete game effort.

Hoover got back on the right track on Thursday with a 12-3 win over Southside-Gadsden. Brookelyn Cannon was the star for the Bucs, as she went 4-for-4 at the plate with a double, home run and three runs batted in. She also pitched 2 2/3 innings in relief, allowing just one hit. Campbell Hecklinski had a great night at the plate as well, going 3-for-4 with a double, homer and three RBIs. Hannah Christian and McKenzie Stribling each drove in a couple runs as well.

Spain Park fell to Hewitt-Trussville 2-1 on Thursday in a Class 7A, Area 6 matchup. Widra did all she could for the Jags, as she homered and pitched all seven innings. She allowed two runs on five hits and struck out 13.

Spain Park played in Dothan’s tournament over the weekend, and began the event with a pair of wins on Friday. In a 7-6 win over Rehobeth, Lydia Coleman moved to the leadoff spot and had a great game. She went 3-for-3 with two RBIs, including the walk-off hit. Widra hit another home run and drove in two runs, while Katie Flannery doubled and knocked in a pair as well. The Jags then beat New Brockton 9-3. Widra, Maggie Daniel, Chloe Brittain and Morgan Jolley all drove in two runs apiece.

Hoover hosted the Hoover Round Robin over the weekend and split a pair of one-run games on Friday. The Bucs began the evening with a 4-3 win over Oxford. Emily Sims drove in a pair of runs for the Bucs, while Cannon threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run on four hits with six strikeouts. Helena beat Hoover 7-6 in the final game of the night. Hannah Christian had a big game at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs. Bella Foran notched three hits, including a double, and scored three runs.

Hoover finished up play on Saturday by splitting two games. The Bucs began the day with a strong 9-5 win over Mortimer Jordan. Hannah Christian went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Foran drove in two runs. Cannon notched two hits and two RBIs as well. Olivia Christian was solid in relief, allowing an unearned run on two hits in 1 2/3 innings. The Bucs then fell to John Carroll 7-6. Foran and Hannah Christian led the offense with three hits and two RBIs each.

On Saturday, Spain Park made a run to win the Dothan tournament. The Jags began the day with a 4-0 win over Slocomb. Coleman hit two homers and drove in three runs, while Ella Reed allowed just one hit in six innings. The Jags then beat Dothan 7-2. Daniel led the offense, going 3-for-3 with four runs batted in. Flannery doubled and drove home a pair as well. Widra struck out nine in four innings of work. Spain Park capped off the tourney with a 10-5 win over Opp. Coleman hit another homer and drove in two runs, while Emma Hawkins went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs.

SOCCER

The Hoover and Spain Park soccer teams were in action last Tuesday evening. Hoover’s girls earned a 3-0 win over Thompson and the Spain Park boys blew past Gadsden City 6-0. In the Lady Bucs’ win, Abby Leader put a deflection into the back of the net to put Hoover ahead in the first half. LeAnna Eubanks and Mallie Eron scored in the second half to send Hoover to the victory, as Anna Markland kept a clean sheet in goal.

On Thursday, Spain Park’s boys notched an impressive 3-2 win over Homewood, while the Hoover boys remained unbeaten with a 3-1 win over Oak Mountain.

Hoover’s girls fell to Oak Mountain 4-2 on Friday evening.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park outdoor track and field teams competed in the Vestavia Hills King of the Mountain Invitational last Saturday. Individual winners from Hoover included Jebreiya Chapman in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, Kayla Jemison in the high jump and triple jump, Taniya Thomas in the discus and Levi Arroyo in pole vault. From Spain Park, Mackenzie Culpepper won the 1,600-meter run, Anna Collins won pole vault and Keon Buck won the 100.

TENNIS

The Hoover boys tennis team beat Oak Mountain 9-0 last Monday afternoon. Sam Tolbert, Isaac Hwangpo, Samuel Sellers, Gavin Patton, Andrew Pierson and Roshan Chavar each won their singles matches. Other winners included exhibition players Anthony Hill, Wyler Washburn and a doubles team made up of Krishin Yerabolu and Spencer Bourn.

Hoover’s girls beat Oak Mountain 7-2. The doubles pairs of Sara Lopez and Kristina Hwangpo, and Segen Lister and Somwya Suresh won their matches. Lopez, Chinonye Mbanugo, Hwangpo, Lister and Suresh won their singles matches.

GOLF

Hoover hosted the March Madness Invitational at Hoover Country Club last week. Spain Park’s Taylor Trible shot a 68 in the opening round on Monday. On Tuesday, Courtney Johnson led Spain Park with a 75, while Carmen Britt posted a 79.

The Hoover boys golf team finished 10th at the Blue-Gray Invitational. The team shot an overall of 335. Ryan Harris led the Bucs with shooting a 77 with two birdies during his second round.

