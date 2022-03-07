The Reset: Lady Bucs win it all

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Lady Bucs react as head coach Krystle Johnson walks up to receive the game ball after Hoover topped Vestavia Hills 73-64 in the girls Class 7A state championship game at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center’s Legacy Arena on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, go here.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover girls and Spain Park boys basketball teams competed in the state final four last week, with Hoover winning its second straight Class 7A state title.

Hoover beat Vestavia Hills in the state final to win its fourth title in six years. Click here for the recap of a thrilling state final. The Lady Bucs trounced Davidson in the semifinals as well, and you can click here for the story of that game.

Spain Park's boys returned to the state semifinals for the second straight year and were once again bested by Enterprise. Here's the story of the tough semifinal loss for the Jags.

BASEBALL

The Spain Park baseball team suffered a tough 6-5 loss to Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday night. Evan Smallwood, Jacob Tobias and JR Thompson each registered a run batted in, while Caldwell Bussey was the Jaguars’ best pitcher. He went 1 2/3 innings, allowing a run on a hit.

Spain Park got back on track Thursday with a 10-0 win over Brooks. Cole Edwards led the offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple and 3 RBIs, scoring 2 runs as well. Ryan Cole had a pair of hits and drove in a run, while Clay Spencer, JR Thompson and Hughes Orr all knocked in one as well. Jacob Tobias got the start, throwing 5 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits and striking out 6.

Hoover began play in the Perfect Game Showdown on Thursday, starting things with a 3-1 win over Mountain View. Lucas Steele and Carter Milliron each knocked in a run for the Buccaneers, while Andrew Batson tallied 2 hits and scored twice. Jack Campbell earned the win on the mound, pitching 3 2/3 scoreless innings, surrendering 2 hits and striking out 6. Kohl Jolley pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless ball, while Collin Rengering came on for the save, only allowing a hit in 1 2/3 innings. He also knocked in a run.

Spain Park took down Homewood 17-7 on Friday. Michael Glick and Thompson each drove in 3 runs for the Jags, while Tobias knocked in a pair of runs. Evan Smallwood and Edwards each racked up 3 hits and drove in a run, while Spencer and Ward Hunter also drove in runs. Griffin Fuller led Homewood with a double and 2 RBIs.

Hoover continued play in the Perfect Game event Friday, beating Northridge 5-0. Batson tallied 3 hits, an RBI and scored a run. Steele, Milliron and Sam Schmidt all knocked in a run each as well. Tyler Wilson threw the complete game shutout, allowing 5 hits and striking out 6 in 7 innings of work. The Bucs also topped Parkview 1-0 in a pitchers’ duel. RJ Hamilton drove in the lone run, while Schmidt threw 7 innings of 2-hit ball, with 10 strikeouts, for the complete game shutout.

Spain Park dominated a doubleheader Saturday afternoon, beating Grissom 13-0 and blowing past Fort Payne 14-1. In the Grissom win, Tobias drove in 3 runs to lead the way. Cole drove in a pair, while Thompson, Glick, Edwards, Spencer and James Battersby all drove in runs as well. Lucas Thornton was stellar on the mound, allowing no runs on 3 hits in 6 innings of work.

In the win over Fort Payne, Edwards had a monster day, going 3-for-4 with 2 homers and 8 RBIs. Tobias drove home 2 more, with Smallwood, Thompson, Glick and Spencer all driving runs across the plate as well. Cole allowed a run on 3 hits in 5 innings, while Orr threw a hitless inning.

Hoover finished up the Perfect Game Showdown with a 13-2 loss to IMG Academy. Milliron and Conner Prothro drove in the runs for the Bucs, while Luke McNeill finished with 2 hits, including a double.

SOFTBALL

In a battle of Hoover City Schools, the Spain Park softball team earned a win over rival Hoover 7-5 last Tuesday. The game featured four home runs, three of which came off Spain Park bats. Katie Flannery and Maggie Daniel hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning to give the Jaguars a quick 2-0 lead. That lead was stretched to 5-0 when Charlee Bennett hit a three-run homer in the third inning.

Hoover clawed its way back, scoring all 5 runs over the last 3 innings. Bailee Tramell was hit by pitch with the bases loaded to get the Buccaneers on the board in the fifth inning, but Spain Park responded with 2 more runs the following inning, as Blakley Watts hit an RBI double and Bennett walked with the bases loaded. Mac Stribling hit a solo homer for Hoover and Bella Foran capped her 3-for-3 night with a run-scoring hit in the sixth.

Gia Wade’s two-run single in the seventh cut it to 7-5. Ella Reed pitched the complete game for Spain Park, allowing 5 runs (3 earned) with 6 strikeouts in 7 innings. Olivia Christian pitched well for the Bucs in relief, allowing 2 unearned runs on 4 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Spain Park notched another win Wednesday evening, holding off Chelsea 9-6. Spain Park scored the first 9 runs of the game, with the Hornets scoring 6 over the final two innings to battle back. Flannery went deep for the second day in a row, going 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and 4 RBIs. Emma Hawkins was 2-for-3 with a triple, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored as well. Daniel and Bennett knocked in a run as well. Katherine Brown got the start and pitched 6 innings, allowing 4 runs and earning the win. For Chelsea, Julie Amacher went deep, hitting a homer and driving in a pair of runs. Maia Harris had a triple and 2 RBIs, while Kathryn Bryars was 3-for-4 with a double and RBI.

Hoover played in the Hewitt Invitational over the weekend and split its first two games of the event Friday. In the first game, the Bucs cruised past Athens 12-1. Foran led the Bucs with 3 hits and 2 RBIs, while Gracie Hillman, Campbell Hecklinski and Emily Sims all knocked in a pair of runs as well. Kate Dinkel finished with 3 hits and an RBI, while Carolyne Hecklinski and Stribling each had 2 hits and an RBI. Christian threw 6 strong innings, allowing a run on 4 hits with 7 strikeouts. Hoover fell to Mortimer Jordan 4-3 in 9 innings in the second game. Foran and Dinkel each had a pair of hits and an RBI, while Sims allowed only an unearned run over 7 innings of work. Christian allowed a run on a hit in 2 innings pitched.

Hoover split two more games Saturday, beginning with a 7-5 loss to defending state champion Hewitt-Trussville. Hewitt hit three homers in the game, but Hannah Christian drove in a pair of runs to lead the Hoover offense. Both Hecklinskis drove in a run, while Hillman went 4-for-4 with a double, triple and 2 runs scored. Sims pitched well, going 4 1/3 innings and allowing 3 runs (2 earned). Hoover finished things with a convincing 9-2 win over Gardendale. Campbell Hecklinski drove in 3, with Carolyne Hecklinski and Stribling each driving in a pair. Tramell hit a double with an RBI and Olivia Christian pitched the complete 7 innings, striking out 7.

SOCCER

The Hoover boys soccer team notched a dominant 9-0 victory over Tuscaloosa County last Monday night. Henry Patterson scored three goals, while Barrett Gregory and Jonathan Mugweru each scored two goals. James Lovoy also scored a goal. Trey Rayfield and Alex Noles split time in goal for the shutout.

Hoover’s girls notched an impressive 8-0 win over Helena on Tuesday. Spain Park’s girls got a rivalry win, beating Oak Mountain 2-1.

On Thursday, the Spain Park girls finished in a 2-2 draw with Northridge, while the boys fell to Vestavia Hills 3-1.

Hoover’s boys picked up a 2-0 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Friday, while the girls suffered a 3-0 loss to Oak Mountain.

GOLF

The Spain Park girls golf team finished second at the Talons Up tournament hosted by Providence Christian in Dothan last Monday. Polly McCrackin led the team and was the third best individual with a score of 74. Emma Fortier shot a 78 and Courtney Johnson posted a round of 82.

TENNIS

The Hoover boys and girls tennis teams won the Bryan, Nelson & Cross Challenge, hosted by Jasper High School, last week.

Hoover’s girls beat Tuscaloosa County 9-0 on Monday. The match started with doubles, where all three doubles teams managed to keep their opponents to two games or less, including the exhibition doubles team, which won 6-0. Singles followed, where all girls won their individual matches, including No. 2 Chinonye Mbanugo, No. 3 Kristina Hwangpo and No. 6 Rachel Yuan, who all won 10-0. Other singles winners were No. 1 Laci Pyron, No. 4 Abby Gobbels, No. 5 Sowmya Suresh and exhibition player Nia Settles.

Hoover split with Homewood on Wednesday, the girls winning 8-1 and the boys losing 7-2.

Hoover’s boys beat Bob Jones 8-1 on Friday. In doubles, No. 1 Isaac Hwangpo and Gavin Patton, No. 2 Anthony Hill and Samuel Sellers and No. 3 Matthew Hajazon and Krish Jaikumar all had strong wins against their opponents. In singles, many players emerged with impressive scores, including No. 3 Jackson Plugge, No. 4 Jaikumar and No. 5 Hill, who all won 8-1. Other singles winners included No. 2 Hwangpo and No. 6 Wyler Washburn.

The girls also beat Bob Jones 8-1. The competition was tough and the matches were close, but Hoover still secured a firm win. In doubles, No. 1 Pyron and Kristina Hwangpo, No. 2 Suresh and Yuan and No. 3 Settles and Misha Patel all won their matches despite No. 2 and No. 3 playing higher seeds. The girls continued to play impressively in singles despite, once again, playing higher seeds due to some absences. No. 4 Settles and No. 6 Shalyn Allen both won their matches with strong scores of 8-1. Other singles winners included No. 1 Mbanugo, No. 2 Suresh and No. 3 Yuan.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park outdoor track and field teams competed in the Husky March Classic last Saturday. George Mann led the Hoover team, winning the javelin competition with a throw of 164 feet, 7.25 inches.

Other podium finishers for the Buccaneers included Amyah Ellington (second in 100-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles), Collin Pate and Connor White (second and third in pole vault), Nick Ragland (second in javelin) and Bradley Shaw (second in shot put).

Mackenzie Culpepper was the top Spain Park performer, finishing third in the 200-meter dash.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.