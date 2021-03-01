The Reset: Jags, Lady Bucs back in final four

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Jags celebrate after defeating Huntsville in the AHSAA Class 7A Northeast Regional final at Pete Matthews Coliseum at Jacksonville State University on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. The Jags defeated Huntsville 51-50 to advance to the Class 7A State semi-final at Bartow Arena on March 2, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Last Monday, the Hoover boys basketball team knocked off Florence 77-60 in the Class 7A regional semifinal round. The Bucs were led by DJ Fairley, who had 30 points and 10 rebounds in the winning effort. Brodin Grady added 13 points and eight rebounds. Chip Culpepper had 12 points and five boards, while Colby Carter finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

The Spain Park boys reached the state final four for the first time since 2016 on Wednesday with a win over Huntsville. Click here for a recap of the game.

Spain Park will face Enterprise on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at Bartow Arena.

Both Hoover teams played in the 7A Northwest Regional final on Thursday at Wallace State Community College. The Lady Bucs stormed to a win over Austin, vaulting them back into the final four. Click here for a recap of the game. Hoover’s girls will face Auburn at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bartow Arena.

Hoover’s boys fell to Oak Mountain in the regional final. Click here for a recap of the game. The Bucs finished the year with a 20-9 record.

BASEBALL

Last Tuesday, the Hoover baseball team suffered a 13-3 loss to Helena. Lucas Steele homered for the Bucs in the game.

Spain Park swept a doubleheader with Wetumpka on Tuesday as well, winning 6-2 and 15-5. In the first game, Cole Edwards registered a double, home run and two runs batted. Jake Majors was strong on the mound as well. He got the start and went five innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out seven.

Hoover traveled south for the weekend and knocked off Fairhope 17-6 on Friday. Sean Agsalud had a breakout performance, going 3-for-3 with a double, two home runs and eight RBIs in the contest. Walter Ford also homered and drove in four runs. Carter Short tallied a pair of hits and drove in two runs.

Spain Park hosted Pelham on Friday and came away with a 7-2 win. The Jags scored all their runs in a big fifth inning. Michael Glick doubled and drove in two runs, while Edwards knocked in a pair of runs as well. Eli Copenhaver got the start on the mound, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits.

Hoover split a doubleheader with Faith Academy on Saturday. The Bucs pulled out a 6-4 win in the first game, led by Steele’s triple and two RBIs. Ford was strong in relief to finish out the game, going 3 2/3 innings, allowing one hit and no runs with four strikeouts. Hoover lost 10-0 in the second game.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team began play last week with an 11-0 win over Mortimer Jordan. Annabelle Widra no-hit the Blue Devils, striking out eight in five nearly perfect innings. Widra and Chloe Brittain also belted grand slams for the Jags in the dominant victory.

On Tuesday, Hoover beat Chelsea 5-4 in walk-off fashion, as Brookelyn Cannon put the finishing touches on a three-run eighth inning with a base hit to send the Bucs home winners. Cannon had two RBIs in the contest. Madeline Epperson hit a two-run homer for Chelsea in the top of the eighth to take a 4-2 lead, before the Bucs rallied. Chelsea’s Carly Taylor also homered.

Hoover fell to Vestavia Hills 7-1 on Thursday.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Hoover boys soccer team shut out Altamont 2-0 and the Hoover girls did the same, winning 3-0. Spain Park’s boys took down Pelham 3-1, while the Lady Jags topped Briarwood 4-0.

The Hoover boys earned a 3-1 win over Huntsville on Thursday. Kosi Udeh scored two goals, Igor Rudolph scored a goal and had an assist and Graham Houlditch assisted on a goal. Trey Rayfield made three saves in goal.

Spain Park’s girls earned a strong 3-1 win over Mountain Brook on Thursday.

On Friday, Hoover’s girls tied with Hewitt-Trussville 2-2. The first half ended with the Lady Bucs ahead 1-0 thanks to LeAnna Eubanks’ penalty kick. Hewitt scored two goals early in the second half to take the lead but Abby Leader found the back of the net to even the score.

TENNIS

The Hoover girls tennis team beat Thompson 6-3 last Monday. On Wednesday, the Hoover boys pulled out an exciting 6-3 win over Vestavia Hills. Hoover’s boys took down Homewood 7-2 on Thursday, while the girls won 9-0.

GOLF

The Spain Park girls golf team finished third in Providence Christian’s tournament last Monday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.