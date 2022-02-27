The Reset: Jags, Lady Bucs advance to final four

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Jags celebrate after defeating Huntsville 60-51 in the Class 7A boys Northeast Regional Final at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Matthews Coliseum on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. Spain Park advances to the state semifinal at Legacy Arena. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, go here.

BASKETBALL

Last week, Spain Park boys and Hoover girls basketball teams notched wins in the regional finals to earn a berth in the state final four later this week.

Spain Park outlasted Huntsville on Monday in the Class 7A Northeast Regional final, beating the Panthers in the same round for the second consecutive year. Click here for the story of the game.

Spain Park will face Enterprise on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at Legacy Arena in the 7A semifinals.

Hoover blew past Bob Jones, despite the Lady Buccaneers not playing their best game. Click here for the recap.

Hoover will take on Davidson on Thursday at noon at Legacy Arena.

BASEBALL

The Spain Park baseball team began play last week with a 4-0 win against Pelham. Jake Majors and JR Thompson combined to hold the Panthers off the board, as Majors earned the win and Thompson notched the save. Majors allowed 3 hits and struck out 6 in 4 innings, while Thompson threw the final 3 innings. Thompson also drove in 2 runs at the plate. Evan Smallwood and Cole Edwards drove in the other runs and Jacob Tobias finished with 2 hits and 2 runs scored.

Hoover earned a 5-1 win over Helena on Thursday evening. RJ Hamilton was the offensive leader for the Buccaneers, registering a pair of doubles and 3 RBIs. Andrew Batson and Cade Carr each knocked in runs, while Carter Milliron tallied a pair of hits as well. The pitching was by-committee for the Bucs, with Andrew Pitts earning the win. Pitts went 3 innings, allowing a run on 5 hits. Kohl Jolley pitched 2 innings of scoreless relief, while Marcus Locklear and Colin Rengering each posted a scoreless inning.

Spain Park traveled to Troy for the weekend and picked up a pair of wins Friday. The Jags knocked off Bibb County and Pike Road by identical 5-2 scores. In the Bibb County win, Edwards, Michael Glick, Clay Spencer and James Battersby all drove in a run for the Jags. Smallwood pitched well, allowing 2 unearned runs on 2 hits with 5 strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Tate Burkholder pitched the final 2 innings in hitless fashion.

In the Pike Road win, Spencer hit a triple and knocked in a pair of runs, while Glick and Battersby each drove in a run as well. Ryan Cole notched 2 hits and an RBI, while Tobias went 5 scoreless innings on the mound.

Hoover traveled to Mississippi over the weekend and began things with a 5-1 win over Madison Central on Friday. Milliron notched a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs in the game for the Bucs. Batson, Lucas Steele and Luke McNeill all drove in runs for the Bucs in the contest as well. That was more than enough for Tyler Wilson, who allowed an unearned run on 3 hits in 6 innings of work.

Hoover split a pair of games Saturday, beating North Pike 14-0 and falling to Northwest Rankin 10-3. In the loss, Samuel Schmidt homered and Carr drove in a run as well. In the big win, Brayden Urban and Andrew Pitts each knocked in 2 runs. Rengering, Hamilton, Will Lawrence, Steele, Brewer Smith, Hess Fridley and KJ Law each drove in a run. Jack Campbell struck out 8 and allowed just 1 hit in 3 innings.

Spain Park also split two games Saturday. The Jags outlasted Dothan 13-12 in eight innings in their first game of the day, as Tobias got the walk-off hit to win the game. Smallwood went 4-for-4 in a big game, with 2 doubles, 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored. Glick and Cole each drove in 2 runs, while JR Thompson and Spencer knocked in a run as well. Nick Milano allowed a run on a hit in 2 2/3 innings, while Jack Kendrick got the win by pitching the final 2 innings. Spain Park then lost to Prattville 6-3. Edwards and Wilkins Hunter each drove in a run, while Battersby finished with 2 hits. Lucas Thornton went 4 innings, allowing 3 runs and striking out 5.

SOFTBALL

The Hoover softball team began its season last Tuesday with an impressive 4-3 win over defending state champion Hewitt-Trussville. Hoover freshman Kaitlyn Raines stole the show, hitting a home run in her varsity at-bat and pitching a complete game to lead the Buccaneers past the Huskies. She allowed 3 runs and struck out 4 in the circle. Gracie Hillman notched 3 hits in the game and stole a base, while Bella Foran and Carolyne Hecklinski each drove in a run as well. For Hewitt, Olivia Faggard hit a home run, Hannah Dorsett notched 2 hits and a stolen base, and Sarah Hindman got 2 hits at the plate and pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings.

Spain Park fell to Thompson 3-0 on Thursday. Katie Flannery notched a pair of hits for the Jags. Ella Reed pitched well in the loss, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) in 6 innings and striking out 5.

Hoover fell to Vestavia Hills 2-1 on Thursday. The Rebels broke the tie in the sixth inning after scoring a run on a wild pitch. Abby Gallaspy knocked in the other run for Vestavia. Miah Simmons and Tait Davidson combined to hold the Hoover offense down. Simmons allowed a run on 4 hits in 4 2/3 innings of work, while Davidson worked 2 1/3 scoreless innings. For Hoover, Foran notched a pair of hits, including a triple, and drove in a run. Hillman registered 2 hits and 2 stolen bases. Olivia Christian pitched well, going 6 innings and allowing 2 runs on 5 hits.

Hoover won the John Carroll Kick-Off Classic on Saturday, winning five games to take the title for the second straight year.

The Bucs notched two wins each over Gardendale (9-0 and 2-1) and Jemison (8-0 and 15-1) before beating Springville 7-3 in the final.

They began the day with a 9-0 win over Gardendale, as Raines homered and drove in 3, and pitched 4 scoreless innings. Foran knocked in a pair, while Carolyne Hecklinski and Mac Stribling knocked in runs as well. Gracie Hillman went 2-for-3 with 2 runs and 2 stolen bases. In a 15-1 win over Jemison, Foran (4 RBIs) and Linleigh Hardy (3 RBIs) hit home runs, while Gia Wade, Sadie Cope and Stribling all drove in a run. Campbell Hecklinski notched 3 hits and scored twice as well. Madisyn Chaney allowed a run on 2 hits in 3 innings in the circle.

Hoover then played Jemison again, winning 7-0. Hannah Christian had 3 hits and drove in a pair of runs, while Wade, Carolyne Hecklinski and Bailee Tramell all knocked in a run as well. Chaney struck out 5 in 3 hitless innings.

In the semifinals of the tournament, the Bucs outlasted Gardendale 2-1 in a hard-fought game. Carolyne Hecklinski and Foran drove in the runs to support Olivia Christian, who allowed a run on 5 hits in 5 innings.

The Bucs broke out the bats again in the final to beat Springville. Campbell Hecklinski went deep, hitting a homer and driving in 4 runs in the game. Foran drove in another run and Hannah Christian went 2-for-3 with 2 runs and a stolen base. Raines was solid, pitching 4 innings and driving in a run of her own.

Spain Park ran through the Greenwave Classic, winning five games and allowing a total of three runs Saturday to win the tournament. The Jags began the day with a pair of pool play games, beating Pinson Valley 12-0 and beating Corner 5-0. In the Pinson win, Emma Hawkins, Blakley Watts and Flannery all drove in 2 runs. Emma Jolley, Maggie Daniel, Caroline Whisenhunt and Charlee Bennett each knocked in a run as well. Katherine Brown pitched 2 innings and did not allow a hit. In the Corner win, Watts and Daniel drove in 2 runs apiece, while Reed struck out 5 in 3 scoreless innings.

The Jags began bracket play with a 4-1 win over St. Clair County. Jolly, Hawkins, Watts and Whisenhunt each drove in a run to account for the offense. Brown allowed only an unearned run in 4 innings in the circle.

In the semifinals, Spain Park picked up a 3-2 win over Chelsea, overcoming the Hornets in the final inning. Bennett hit a home run and scored twice, while Whisenhunt drove in another run. Reed was strong in the circle, pitching 5 innings and allowing a run on 4 hits.

Spain Park then beat McAdory 4-0 in the final. Jolley, Hawkins and Daniel drove in runs, Flannery notched 2 hits and Reed struck out 10 over 7 scoreless innings to pick up the complete game win.

SOCCER

Last Tuesday, the Hoover girls soccer team picked up a 3-2 win over Carrollton (Georgia).

The Hoover boys finished in a scoreless draw with James Clemens on Wednesday night. Trey Rayfield made five saves in goal to earn the shutout for the Bucs. Spain Park’s girls also tied Wednesday, finishing in a 1-1 draw with Huntsville.

In boys action Friday, Hoover notched a 1-0 victory over rival Spain Park. The Spain Park girls got a win, beating Mountain Brook 2-1.

TENNIS

The Hoover tennis teams pulled off a clean sweep of Oak Mountain on Wednesday, with the boys and girls teams winning 9-0. On the boys side, they snagged wins at every single seed, including No. 2 pair Anthony Hill and Samuel Sellers, who won their match 8-0. In singles, the Bucs continued to pull in big wins for the team, including No. 5 Jackson Plugge, who won his match 10-0. Other singles winners No. 1 Sellers, No. 2 Isaac Hwangpo, No. 3 Gavin Patton, No. 4 Matthe Hajazin and No. 6 Krish Jaikumar.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.