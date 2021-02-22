The Reset: Lady Bucs, Jags advance to regional final

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook at SPK Spain Park’s Braden Diclemente (15) dribbles the ball past Mountain Brook’s Ty Davis (3) in a game between Mountain Brook and Spain Park at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Jags defeated the Spartans 67-63 in double overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

Last Friday, the Hoover girls and Spain Park boys basketball teams continued their playoff marches with wins in the Class 7A regional semifinal round. Hoover knocked off James Clemens 79-35 and Spain Park notched a 55-45 win over Sparkman. For the Jags, Cam Crawford led the way with 18 points. Colin Turner scored six points and JR Lambert added six points. Josh Harrington, Braden Diclemente and Blake Floyd each scored five points.

This Monday, Hoover’s boys host Florence in the regional semifinal. The winner takes on Oak Mountain on Thursday at Wallace State Community College in the regional final. Already into the regional final are Hoover’s girls and Spain Park’s boys. Hoover faces Austin on Thursday at 9 a.m. at Wallace State and Spain Park plays Huntsville at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Jacksonville State.

TENNIS

Last Wednesday, the Hoover girls tennis team edged Vestavia Hills 5-4. Kristina Hwangpo, Sara Lopez and Caroline Long won their singles matches, while the pairs of Hwangpo and Chinonye Mbanugo and of Arya Tamhane and Segen Lister picked up wins as well.

BASEBALL

Last Wednesday, the Spain Park baseball team opened up its season with a 6-2 win over Gardendale. Evan Smallwood doubled and drove in two runs for the Jags, who also got strong performances from a couple pitchers. Eli Copenhaver and Harrison Holcomb each struck out three batters over two scoreless innings.

Hoover began its season on Friday in an 8-5 loss to Cullman. The Bucs got solo home runs from Evan Radford and Lucas Steele, and Ty Truett went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Marcus Locklear was also solid in relief, allowing a run on a hit in two innings of work.

Hoover split a pair of games on Saturday. The Bucs beat Sparkman 6-5 in their first game. Steele went 2-for-3 with a couple RBIs. Walter Ford doubled, had two RBIs and struck out four in two hitless innings on the mound. Hoover fell to Lassiter (Ga.) 8-4 in the second contest.

Spain Park earned a pair of victories on Saturday. The Jags began the day with an 8-5 win over Huntsville. Evan Smallwood knocked in three runs to lead the way. Cole Edwards also racked up three doubles in the game. Spain Park beat Tuscaloosa County 4-3 in eight innings in the second game. Ryan Cole tallied the walk-off hit, while Eli Copenhaver and Harrison Holcomb combined for a strong effort on the mound. Copenhaver allowed a hit and two unearned runs in four innings, while Holcomb surrendered a lone hit in three scoreless innings. Both pitchers struck out five.

SOFTBALL

The Hoover softball team began its season in convincing fashion last Wednesday with a 9-0 shutout win over Gardendale. Brookelyn Cannon led the charge for the Bucs, finishing with three hits — including a home run — and three runs batted in, while pitching a shutout in the circle. Cannon struck out 10 in seven innings of work. Gracie Hillman and Gia Wade contributed in a big way as well, as each finished with a double and two RBIs.

Spain Park earned its first win of the season on Thursday, dominating Pike Road 15-0. Annabelle Widra notched her first career perfect game, striking out all nine batters she faced in the three-inning game. She also drove in a run in the game. Chloe Brittain hit a grand slam and drove home five runs for the Jags. Lydia Coleman had a pair of hits and four RBIs. Emma Jolley had a double and knocked home two as well. Maggie Daniel and Katie Flannery each had an RBI in the contest.

Hoover played in the John Carroll Kick-Off Classic over the weekend. On Friday, the Bucs picked up a pair of shutout wins, beginning with a 9-0 win over Homewood. Bella Foran homered and drove in two runs, while Olivia Christian doubled and knocked in a pair as well. Liz Lewis was the winner in the circle, throwing four scoreless innings and allowing just two hits. In a 7-0 win over Jemison, Gia Wade hit a homer and knocked in a pair. Cannon and Bailee Tramell also homered for the Bucs in the victory. Emily Sims pitched the shutout, surrendering a lone hit and striking out five in five innings.

Spain Park was in Leeds for the Greenwave Classic over the weekend. The Jags began the event with a 5-0 win over Oxford, the 900th in the coaching career of coach CJ Urse Hawkins. For the Jags, Blakley Watts went 2-for-2 with a double, home run and two RBIs. Widra tripled and drove in two and was dominant in the circle. Widra allowed just one hit and struck out 11 batters in four innings. In an 11-1 win over Clay-Chalkville, Widra hit a double and knocked in three runs. Ella Reed was strong in the circle, allowing a run on a hit and striking out seven in three innings.

Hoover went on to win the John Carroll Kick-Off Classic on Saturday, as the Bucs piled up four wins. They began the day with an 8-3 win over Shades Valley, in which Foran went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. In a 7-2 win over Gardendale, Campbell Hecklinski hit two home runs and drove in three runs, while Christian threw five innings and drove in a run as well.

In bracket play, Hoover dominated McAdory 13-1 in the semifinals. Christian had a double home run and four RBIs in the game. McKenzie Stribling homered and knocked in two runs as well. Cannon piled up three hits and two RBIs, while Emily Sims allowed one run in three innings. The Bucs finished things off with a 15-0 blitz of Jemison. Cannon threw three scoreless innings and drove in two runs, while Hecklinski knocked in a pair as well.

Spain Park finished as the runner-up in the Greenwave Classic on Saturday. The Jags began the day with an 8-0 win over Mortimer Jordan. Watts went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Widra allowed just one hit in three innings and also went for 3-for-3 at the plate. In a 5-0 win over Oxford in the semifinals Brittain and Morgan Jolley drove in two runs each. Reed pitched well, allowing three hits and striking out four in four innings. The Jags fell to Helena 2-0 in the final.

SOCCER

The Spain Park boys soccer team posted a 5-0 shutout victory over Helena last Wednesday. On Thursday, Spain Park’s girls fell to Oak Mountain 2-0.

On Friday, Hoover’s girls fell to Briarwood 2-1. Spain Park’s girls continued play in the Lakeshore Shootout with a 3-2 win over Bob Jones.

Hoover’s girls drew with Trinity Presbyterian 2-2 on Saturday, while Spain Park’s girls beat LaGrange (Ga.) 4-0.

The Hoover and Spain Park boys squared off against each other, with Hoover taking a 2-0 victory.

