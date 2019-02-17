The Reset: Basketball teams advance, wrestlers compete at state

× Expand Photos by Barry Stephenson HHS Boys Basketball Hoover cheerleaders during a Class 7A Regional game between Hoover and Sparkman on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover boys basketball team advanced to the Class 7A Northeast Regional finals with its win over Sparkman last Thursday. Click here for a full recap of the contest. The Bucs will face Huntsville on Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. in the regional final at Jacksonville State University.

The Lady Bucs also advanced to the regional final with a dominant victory over Grissom last Thursday. Click here for a recap of the game. The Lady Bucs will play Sparkman at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at Jacksonville State.

Spain Park

The Spain Park girls basketball team extended its season with a 60-38 win over James Clemens last Thursday in the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals. Click here for a rundown of the action. The Lady Jags are back in action on Tuesday at 9 a.m., when they face area foe Hewitt-Trussville in the regional final at Jacksonville State. The Lady Jags have won all four prevous matchups with the Huskies this season.

WRESTLING

The Hoover and Spain Park wrestling teams competed at the state tournament in Huntsville over the weekend, with Hoover notching an impressive runner-up finish in Class 7A, as the Bucs scored 116.5 team points. Spain Park finished sixth overall with 48 points.

For Hoover, Jack White notched a state championship in the 195-pound division, while Bryce Carnes (220), Nick Smith (113) and Connor Dubble (138) achieved second-place finishes. Ellis Adams (285) picked up third place, while Dawson Rye (182), JT Foster (170), Josh Reynolds (160) and Riley Huff (126) all placed fourth. Evan Warren (145) and Carson Frank (152) also competed for the Bucs.

Spain Park’s Jaxon Bast won the state title in the 285-pound division, as he put the finishing touches on a 58-5 season. Jack Rivers placed second in the 132 class, while John Robert Thompson was fourth in the 106 division.

SOCCER

The Hoover and Spain Park soccer teams started their seasons last week with varying degrees of success.

Hoover

The Hoover boys went 1-0-2 at the Lakeshore Shootout tournament, held over the weekend. The Bucs beat Prattville 2-1 in their season opener before earning a 0-0 draw against LaGrange (Ga.) and a 2-2 draw against McIntosh (Ga.).

The Hoover girls kicked off their schedule on Monday with a 0-0 tie against Hewitt-Trussville. On Wednesday, the team fell to James Clemens 4-0.

Spain Park

The Spain Park boys began their campaign on Monday with a thrilling 6-5 victory over Oak Mountain. Led by Preston Hamilton’s four goals, the Jags overcame a two-score deficit in the second half. Spain Park followed that performance by drawing Thompson 1-1 on Thursday.

The Spain Park girls played only once last week, falling to Oak Mountain 8-1 on Monday.

LACROSSE

The Hoover and Spain Park lacrosse teams continued play last week. The Hoover boys fell to 1-1 on the season with a 14-1 loss to Vestavia Hills on Tuesday. The Hoover girls opened their season with a 22-8 loss to Auburn on Sunday. Spain Park’s boys also opened their season, notching a 15-8 victory over Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday.

TENNIS

The Hoover tennis teams were in action last week. The girls team won the Frostbite Invitational, knocking off Pelham, Hartselle, Etowah and Huntsville to win the title. The Lady Bucs also notched a 9-0 win over Homewood and an 8-1 victory over Gulf Shores during the week.

The boys team ended up third in the Frostbite Invitational, falling to Huntsville in the second round and being shuffled to the consolation bracket. The Bucs defeated Hartselle in the consolation semifinals and were awarded third after defeating Gulf Shores 8-1 later in the week. They also beat Homewood 9-0.

