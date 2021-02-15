The Reset: Bucs, Jags win area tournaments

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Basketball The Hoover High School boys basketball team won the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

BASKETBALL

The high school basketball area tournaments took place last week. Last Tuesday, the Hoover girls clinched their spot in the state playoffs, while the Spain Park girls suffered a tough loss to end their season.

The Lady Jags fell to Hewitt-Trussville 44-42 in heartbreaking fashion, as Hewitt’s Amiya Payne scored the winning bucket with eight seconds remaining in the game. Camille Chase led the way for the Jags with 12 points and Avery Masdon added 11 in her final game.

Hoover’s girls had better fortune, dominating Tuscaloosa County 64-17. The Lady Bucs had four scorers reach double figures, led by Aniya Hubbard, who scored 14 points. Kristen McMillan added 12 points, Layla Etchison scored 11 and Jada Knight scored 10.

On Wednesday, the Spain Park boys earned a 75-57 win over Gadsden City in the opening round of the Area 6 tournament. For the Jags, Colin Turner led the way with 19 points. Josh Harrington had a big game, going for 17 points. Cam Crawford added 12 points, JR Lambert scored 11 and Blake Floyd tallied 10 to give the Jags five double-digit scorers.

Hoover survived a challenge from Tuscaloosa County, 35-32. For the Bucs, Chip Culpepper registered 15 points and six rebounds. Colby Carter added eight points and DJ Fairley added four points and seven boards.

Hoov girls won yet another area tournament on Friday with a 72-26 win over Oak Mountain. Knight led the Lady Bucs with 16 points in the dominant victory.

The Hoover boys won their area tournament as well, knocking off Oak Mountain 54-43 on Saturday evening. For the Bucs, Fairley finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists. Brodin Grady finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, while Brandon Foster had 10 points and four boards.

Spain Park’s boys were also victorious on Saturday, beating Vestavia Hills 47-37 in the area tournament final. For the Jags, Crawford had 19 points to lead the way, while Lambert scored 10 points. Floyd tallied eight points and Harrington added six.

The Spain Park girls finished the season with a 20-11 record. In the regional semifinal round, Hoover's girls host James Clemens on Thursday. On Friday in boys action, Hoover hosts Florence and Spain Park hosts Sparkman.

WRESTLING

The Hoover and Spain Park wrestling teams competed in the Class 7A state tournament over the weekend. Spain Park finished fourth and Hoover placed sixth in the team competition. Hoover’s Nick Smith won his second straight 120-pound state title, defeating Thompson’s Nick Dempsey in the final. J.T. Foster and Dawson Rye from Hoover and Spain Park’s Bradley Williams also advanced to the final of their weight classes. Hoover’s Ty Sisson and Jacob Johnson were semifinalists, while Spain Park’s Will Conlon, Carson Ray, Gage Hughes and Brandon Fortenberry also reached the semifinals.

SOCCER

The Spain Park boys soccer team knocked off Mountain Brook 2-0 last Tuesday. On the same night, Hoover’s girls suffered a 1-0 defeat to James Clemens.

On Wednesday, both Hoover teams earned wins. The girls pulled out a 1-0 win over Northridge. Senior midfielder Kirsten Wrona scored the lone goal of the game with 17:45 to play in the first half, as she scored off a free kick deflection. The boys blanked Hewitt-Trussville 5-0, jumping out to a 3-0 lead at the halftime break and cruising from there. Graham Houlditch opened the match’s scoring with a goal in the game’s eighth minute. Kosi Udeh scored in the 19th minute with an assist from Brooks McKight. Udeh scored once more in the second half from a Houlditch assist. Todd Brownbridge scored the game’s final tally from another Houlditch assist. Trey Rayfield earned the shutout in goal.

Spain Park’s boys were in action again on Friday, posting a 0-0 tie against Thompson.

TENNIS

The Hoover tennis teams are off to a great start this season. Last Monday, the Bucs’ boys and girls teams beat Hewitt-Trussville. The boys pulled off a clean 9-0 sweep, while the girls won 7-2. For the boys, Samuel Sellers and Roshan Chavar won their matches with 8-0 scores. For the girls, Sara Lopez rallied to win 9-7 after winning the match’s final five games. Segan Lister rallied from a three-game deficit to win 8-6 as well.

SOFTBALL

The Spain Park softball team opened up the season last Thursday on a cold afternoon. The Jags fell to a strong Bob Jones team 15-0.

