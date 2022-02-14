The Reset: Jags win area tournament

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Basketball The Spain Park High School boys basketball team won the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament over Vestavia Hills on Feb. 11, 2022.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, go here.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park girls basketball teams began play in their respective area tournaments Tuesday evening. Hoover hosted the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament and posted a dominant 63-18 victory. Alanah Pooler led the way for the Lady Buccaneers with 13 points, while Reniya Kelly joined her in double figures with 10 points.

Spain Park’s girls team had its season ended by Vestavia Hills in the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. Vestavia won the game 58-10 and Spain Park completed the season with a 10-21 record.

The Spain Park boys kept their season alive with a win on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament, as the Jags knocked off Gadsden City 68-55. Zach Gray led the charge with 19 points. Three others reached double figures, as Chase James scored 14 points, Colin Turner added 13 points and Josh Harrington scored 11. Sam Wright also tallied 8 points.

Hoover’s boys had their season come to a premature end Wednesday, as the Bucs surrendered a double-digit lead and fell to Thompson 65-60. Salim London had a monster game despite the loss, going for 27 points and 5 rebounds. Brodin Grady finished with 9 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists. Jaylen Carrington also scored 9 points and added 5 assists. DeWayne Brown posted 6 points and 10 rebounds, while Jarett Fairley registered 6 points and 5 assists.

Hoover wrapped up its season with a 21-10 overall record.

Hoover’s girls kept on rolling Thursday evening, blowing past Oak Mountain 75-32 in the area tournament final. Kristen McMillan had a great game, going for 20 points to lead the way. Kelly and Layla Etchison each scored 15 points, while Hubbard scored 10 points.

On Friday evening, the Spain Park boys pulled off a 59-56 win over Vestavia Hills in the area tournament final. The Jags were led by Harrington and Turner, who each scored 13 points. James added 11 points, while Gray went for 8 points and Wright finished with 7 points.

The playoffs begin this week, with the Hoover girls playing at the Northwest Regional at Wallace State and the Spain Park boys playing at the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State. Spain Park faces Sparkman on Wednesday and Hoover plays Florence on Thursday.

WRESTLING

The Hoover and Spain Park wrestling teams competed at the super section tournament over the weekend. Hoover was the runner-up in the Class 7A South Super Section and will send 11 wrestlers to the state tournament this week in Huntsville. Spain Park will send five wrestlers to state.

SOCCER

The Hoover boys soccer team fell to Homewood 3-1 last Tuesday night. Reese Kearney scored the lone goal for the Buccaneers.

Spain Park’s girls notched a 2-0 victory over Thompson on Tuesday as well, scoring a goal in each half to earn the shutout win.

Hoover’s girls picked up a 5-1 win over Cullman on Tuesday. Freshman Elise Marquardt scored in the fifth minute of the contest, with an assist from Allie Sanderson. Abbie Sewell, Nneka Udeh and Bailee Dowdy also scored to give the Lady Bucs a 4-0 lead at the half. Marquardt scored another goal in a penalty kick. Cullman scored a late goal to arrive at the final score.

The Spain Park boys played in the Southern Shootout over the latter half of the week. The Jags fell to Davidson 2-0 on Thursday. Hoover’s girls fell to Homewood 3-0 on Thursday as well.

On Friday, Hoover’s boys opened their home slate with a 1-1 draw against Hewitt-Trussville. Henry Patterson scored the goal for Hoover. Nick Berg and Rotimi Kukoyi led the Hoover defense. Trey Rayfield and Alex Noles each made two saves in goal for Hoover.

Spain Park’s boys fell to Enterprise 2-1 on Friday in the second day of the Southern Shootout. On Saturday, Spain Park’s boys lost to Thompson 3-0.

TENNIS

The Hoover boys tennis team suffered an 8-1 loss to Mountain Brook last Monday. Gavin Patton earned the lone win for the Buccaneers at No. 3 singles, winning his match 8-3. The No. 2 doubles tandem of Samuel Sellers and Anthony Hill fell in a close, 8-7.

On Tuesday, Hoover’s girls fell to Mountain Brook 9-0. While Hoover was unable to win any of the matches, Kristina Hwangpo and Sowmya Suresh played close matches. Laci Pyron came back from a five-game deficit to make the final score 8-6 in her match. Also, the doubles pair of Chinonye Mbanugo and Abby Gobbels reached a tiebreaker.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.