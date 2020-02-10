The Reset: Bucs sweep state indoor meet

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media AHSAA Indoor State Track and Field The Lady Bucs claim the class 7A state championship trophy during the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field championship at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover High School indoor track and field teams swept the Class 7A state meet this past weekend. Click here to read Sam Chandler’s recap of the event.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

Last week, the Hoover basketball teams competed in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournaments. The Lady Bucs rolled through the tournament to win the title. On Tuesday, the Lady Bucs blew past Tuscaloosa County 75-34. Aniya Hubbard and Madison Adamson each scored 14 points to lead the way. Reniya Kelly added 11 and Janae Hubbard chipped in 10 points. On Thursday, Hoover routed Oak Mountain 88-52. Kelly led the way with 15 points, followed by 12 from Jada Knight and 10 each from the Hubbard sisters.

The Hoover boys kept their season alive on Thursday, escaping with a 46-43 win over Thompson. Chip Culpepper led the team with 15 points, with DJ Fairley adding 14 points and Shun Sheffield scoring 12 points. The Bucs fell to Oak Mountain 52-44 in overtime on Friday.

The Hoover girls are 28-2 on the year, while the boys are 22-10. This week, both teams will play in the Class 7A Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University. The girls face Huntsville at noon and the boys play Sparkman at 1:30 p.m.

Spain Park

The Spain Park basketball teams advanced past the Class 7A, Area 6 tournaments last week. The Lady Jags won both games, beating Mountain Brook 71-46 on Wednesday and Vestavia Hills 39-23 on Friday. On Wednesday, Sarah Ashlee Barker led the way with 27 points and Camille Chase added 12 points.

There was also a heartwarming moment toward the end of the game, as Mountain Brook student manager Lindsay Davis entered the game and scored 12 points in the final minute.

The Spain Park boys beat Hewitt-Trussville 63-48 on Thursday to keep their season alive. In the game, Cam Crawford led the Jags with 16 points. JR Lambert scored 13 points and Colin Turner scored 11. On Saturday, the Jags fell to Mountain Brook 62-36.

The Spain Park girls are now 28-4 on the season, while the boys are 19-12. This Thursday, both teams will play in the Class 7A Northwest Regional semifinals at Wallace State Community College. The boys will face Austin at 10:30 a.m., with the girls playing Florence at noon.

WRESTLING

The Spain Park wrestling team competed in the Class 7A North Super Section tournament over the weekend, with the Jags placing fifth as a team with 119.5 points. Hoover finished second in the South Super Section tournament, scoring 178.5 points.

SOCCER

Hoover

Hoover boys soccer started on the right note for its 2020 season with a 5-0 drubbing of Hewitt-Trussville. The reigning state champions led 1-0 at the half before dominating in the second period.

Spain Park

The Spain Park boys team almost finished with a perfect record at the Southern Shootout in Foley. The Jaguars outshot McGill-Toolen, winning the season opener 4-2. The second match of the day ended in a 2-2 tie against Davidson. The Jaguars redeemed themselves with a 3-1 victory over Enterprise, finishing 2-0-1 during the tournament.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.