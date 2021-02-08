The Reset: Bucs girls finish runner-up at state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover’s Kayla Jemison competes in the girls 7A triple jump during the AHSAA State Indoor Track meet held at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Spain Park boys basketball team kicked off the final week of regular season play last Tuesday, when the Jags knocked off McAdory 51-38. Colin Turner led the way with 14 points, Cam Crawford added 12 and Josh Harrington posted nine points.

Hoover and Spain Park renewed their rivalry on Friday to wrap up the regular season. In the girls game, the Lady Bucs pulled away in the fourth quarter to pick up a 57-45 win against the defending Class 7A state champs. For the Lady Bucs, Reniya Kelly led four players in double figures with 14 points. Aniya Hubbard supplemented that with 13 points, Jada Knight added 12 and Kristen McMillan scored 10 points.

In the boys game, Spain Park grabbed a 69-41 win. Turner led all scorers with 21 points for the Jags, followed by 18 points from Crawford. Harrington also dropped 10 points for Spain Park. DJ Fairley led Hoover with 13 points and scored his 1,000th career point in the process. Chip Culpepper scored 11 as well.

Hoover’s girls finished the regular season with a 26-1 record, while the boys posted a 17-8 mark. Both teams will play in the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament this week and host Tuscaloosa County in the opening round.

Spain Park’s boys posted a 23-6 record and the girls went 20-10 in the regular season. The Jags will play in the Area 6 tournament this week, with the boys facing Gadsden City and the girls playing Hewitt-Trussville in the opening round.

TRACK AND FIELD

Hoover and Spain Park competed in the state indoor track and field championships on Saturday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Hoover’s girls finished as the Class 7A runner-up, with Spain Park’s girls coming home fourth. The Hoover boys finished third overall as well.

Kayla Jemison and Levi Arroyo were individual winners for Hoover and Mackenzie Culpepper won the 400-meter dash for Spain Park.

Check back over the next few days for a full recap of the state meet for the Bucs and Jags.

SOCCER

The high school soccer season kicked off last week. Over the weekend, the Hoover and Spain Park boys competed in the Lakeshore Shootout. On Friday, the Bucs beat Bob Jones 4-0 and the Jags beat Huntsville 1-0. On Saturday, the Bucs beat Huntsville 4-1 and Albertville 6-1 to win the tournament. Spain Park beat Bob Jones 4-1 and tied with Grissom 1-1.

