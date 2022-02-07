The Reset: Bucs earn 2 state championship trophies

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Hoover boys track and field team celebrates with the Class 7A state championship trophy during the awards ceremony at the AHSAA indoor track and field state championships held at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

Last Monday, the Hoover boys basketball team outlasted a tough Homewood team 73-71 in double overtime. Christian Thompson had a career night for the Patriots, putting up 30 points and 13 rebounds. Brodin Grady hit the game-winning basket for the Buccaneers on an assist from Salim London. DeWayne Brown finished with 18 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks, while London notched 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. Christian Bryant tallied 14 points and Jarett Fairley finished with 7 points and 7 assists. Carter Vail added 12 points and Carson Cole scored 11 points for Homewood.

Spain Park’s boys hosted McAdory on Tuesday evening and came away with a 54-30 win. Zach Gray led the way with 15 points and Chase James added 14 points. Colin Turner finished with 9 points and Jared Smith tallied 5 points.

The city rivalry was renewed on Friday evening, as Hoover paid a visit to Spain Park. The girls game was no contest, as the Lady Bucs smashed the Lady Jags 61-18. Four Lady Bucs got into double figures, led by Reniya Kelly’s 15 points. Layla Etchison tallied 12 points, while Aniya Hubbard and Kristen McMillan each scored 10 points.

In the boys game, Spain Park capped off an undefeated home slate on the season with a 63-57 win over its rival. Josh Harrington and Turner led the scoring charge with 13 points apiece. Gray added 12 points, while Sam Wright finished with 9 points and Chase James scored 6. Hoover was led by Grady, who notched 17 points and 7 rebounds in a strong individual performance. London added 14 points and 6 rebounds, while Fairley finished with 10 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists.

This week, Hoover and Spain Park will be playing in their Class 7A area tournaments. Hoover’s girls host the Area 5 tournament Tuesday and Thursday, while the boys head to Oak Mountain on Wednesday and Friday. Both Spain Park teams are at Vestavia Hills, with the girls tournament Tuesday and Thursday and the boys tournament Wednesday and Friday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park indoor track and field teams completed the season at the Class 7A state meet last Saturday. Hoover made a clean sweep, winning the boys and girls competitions. Spain Park had a couple standout performances as well. Click here for a full recap of the meet.

TENNIS

The Hoover boys and girls tennis teams defeated Pelham by 9-0 scores last Tuesday. On the boys side, Hoover’s doubles tandems kept each opponent at one game or less. All six singles seeds kept Pelham at two games or less as well, with Samuel Sellers, Gavin Patton, Wyler Washburn, Jackson Plugge, Krish Jaikumar and Anthony Hill all winning.

On the girls side, Laci Pyron, Kristina Hwangpo, Sowmya Suresh and Rachel Yuan all won their singles matches by 8-0 scores. Nia Settles and Abby Gobbels won their singles matches as well. In the doubles matches, each team kept the opponent to three games or less.

SOCCER

The Hoover and Spain Park soccer teams began their seasons last weekend. Spain Park and Hoover’s boys played in the Lakeshore Shootout and each played a pair of games Friday.

Spain Park beat Albertville 3-1 and fell to Huntsville 2-0. In the Albertville win, Jad Hakim scored two goals in the first half to pace the Jags and Jack Warram provided two assists. Mason Whitehurst provided the last goal off a second half corner kick. Against Huntsville, the first goal for the Panthers came in the first half off a free kick from 25 yards away from the Jags goal, which deflected off the Jags’ defensive wall. The second goal for Huntsville was the result of a quick counterattack by the Panthers in the Jags’ defensive half of the field.

Hoover’s boys fell to Huntsville 3-2 and drew 2-2 with James Clemens. The Hoover girls also fell short Friday, falling to James Clemens 2-1.

On Saturday, Hoover’s boys fell to Albertville 2-1 and Spain Park’s boys lost to Florence 2-0.

SIGNING DAY

On National Signing Day, Feb. 2, senior student-athletes at Hoover and Spain Park high schools were honored in ceremonies. Click here to see a list of all the signees.

