The Reset: Bucs capture state track and field title

× Expand Photo by Kamp Fender Hoover Track and Field Hoover High School's Jonathan Martin competes in the Class 7A boys 60-meter dash at the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships, held Feb. 1-2, 2019, at the Birmingham CrossPlex in Birmingham, Ala.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover High School boys track and field team captured its third straight Class 7A state title over the weekend at the AHSAA state meet. The Bucs' sprinters and jumpers powered them to the crown.

Spain Park also competed at the meet, placing 10th in the 7A boys division and 13th in the 7A girls division.

Matthew Gray won the shot put state title, throwing 57 feet, 0.25 inches. Teammate Zac Shaw placed fifth. Kameron McDaniel reached the podium in the 60-meter dash, placing second. He ran 6.97 seconds.

Sydney Taylor led the Spain Park girls. She took second in the 60 dash in 7.83 and fifth in the 400 in 59.32.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams concluded the regular season last Friday at crosstown rival Spain Park. The Lady Bucs extended their winning streak to 26 games with a 56-48 win over the Lady Jags. Spain Park’s Sarah Ashlee Barker led all scorers with 21 points, but Reniya Kelly scored 14 points and Joiya Maddox added 13 to lead the way for Hoover.

The boys team fell in an upset to the Jags, 47-46, despite 17 points from CJ Melton and 15 points from Ahman Ellington.

Both Hoover teams will host the Class 7A, Area 5 tournament this week. The Lady Bucs finished the regular season with a 28-1 record and will play Thompson in the first round on Thursday at 3 p.m. The boys will play Tuscaloosa County at 7:30 p.m. that evening after finishing with a 20-8 mark. The finals are set for 6 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Spain Park

The Spain Park basketball teams began the final week of the regular season on Monday night with a trip to Gadsden City. The Lady Jags picked up a 52-42 win, led by Sarah Ashlee Barker’s 20 points and 10 points from Camille Chase. The boys team hosted McAdory and fell 63-50.

Spain Park wrapped up the regular season on Friday night, when the Jags played host to crosstown rival Hoover. The girls game was tightly contested throughout, but the Bucs pulled away late to win 56-48. Barker led the way on the scoreboard with 21 points in the game. Seniors Ahrielle Parks (14) and Bailey Bowers (10) reached double figures on senior night.

The Spain Park boys pulled off a big upset of the Bucs, holding for a 47-46 victory. Cam Crawford scored 15 points for the Jags, and Parker Boswell added nine points. The Jags surrendered a seven-point lead with 1:15 to play, but hit free throws down the stretch to preserve the victory.

Spain Park’s girls finished the regular season with a 24-6 record and will host the Class 7A, Area 6 tournament. The Lady Jags will face Mountain Brook on Wednesday at 5 p.m., with the final set for Friday at 6 p.m. The Spain Park boys will head to Mountain Brook for the area tournament and will face Vestavia Hills on Thursday at 6 p.m. The final is set to be played Saturday at 6 p.m.

WRESTLING

Hoover and Spain Park faced off on the wrestling mat on Friday in the “Battle for the Ball,” in which the winning school keeps the trophy — a bowling ball — until the next meeting between the two teams.

On Friday, the Bucs got the upper hand, winning 56-16. Notching wins for Hoover were Nick Smith, Hamza Hamid, Riley Huff, Connor Dubble, Christian Greene, Evan Warren, Josh Reynolds, JT Foster, Dawson Rye, Jack White and Bryce Carnes. John Robert Thompson, Jack Rivers and Jaxon Bast were the winners from Spain Park.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.