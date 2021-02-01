The Reset: Basketball teams wrap up area play

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Mountain Brook at SPK Spain Park’s Cameron Crawford (5) shoots a 3-pointer guarded by Mountain Brook’s Julius Clark (5) in a game between Mountain Brook and Spain Park at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. The Jags defeated the Spartans 67-63 in double overtime. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park basketball teams were back in action last week, resuming Class 7A area play on Tuesday. The Spain Park basketball team played a couple close games with Hewitt-Trussville in Area 6 action. The Lady Jags fell to Hewitt 48-44, while the boys hung on for a 63-57 victory. The boys were led by Cam Crawford, who finished with 27 points on the night. Blake Floyd added 12 points and Colin Turner and Josh Harrington each added nine points.

Hoover swept Thompson in Area 5 play. The Lady Bucs dominated, rebounding from their first loss of the season to beat the Warriors 81-21. Reniya Kelly led the team with 16 points, while Kristen McMillan added 14 points and Layla Etchison scored 13. The boys earned a thrilling victory over Thompson, winning 54-52 after Colby Carter drilled a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Bucs to the win. Carter finished with eight points and four rebounds in the contest as well. Hoover was led in scoring by DJ Fairley, who had 17 points and four assists. Chip Culpepper contributed 15 points and eight rebounds as well.

Hoover and Spain Park wrapped up area play on Friday. The Hoover girls dominated Tuscaloosa County 50-19, with Lina Kouchis scoring 14 points. The Lady Bucs finished 6-0 in area play and earned the top seed. Hoover’s boys also beat Tuscaloosa County 48-38. Fairley went for 18 points and four assists, while Culpepper had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists. The Bucs went 4-2 in area play and won a coin toss to grab the top seed from the area.

Spain Park’s girls notched an upset 44-43 win over Vestavia Hills on Friday to finish 3-3 in area play. Haley Russell was fouled with 0.4 seconds to play and sank both free throws to lift the Lady Jags to the win. Katie Flannery led Spain Park with 12 points and Avery Masdon added 11 points on senior night. Spain Park’s boys fell to Vestavia Hills 60-53, giving the Rebels the area crown. Crawford led the way with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Turner posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds. Floyd added six points as well.

Spain Park’s boys fell to Mountain Brook 63-40 on Saturday. Crawford paced the Jags with 15 points, Floyd scored eight, Braden Diclemente scored six and Blake Hay scored five.

BOWLING

Hoover’s boys bowling team finished as the Class 6A-7A state runner-up, while Spain Park’s girls finished fourth at the state bowling tournament last Friday. Click here for the full recap of the tournament.

WRESTLING

The Hoover and Spain Park wrestling teams were back in action last week. In a tri-match on Wednesday, Spain Park beat Hoover 37-34, the Jags beat Sparkman 54-21 and Hoover beat Sparkman 44-35. On Thursday, Hewitt-Trussville beat Hoover 47-24 but the Bucs rallied and beat James Clemens 67-12.

On Friday, Spain Park swept a tri-match. The Jags defeated Auburn 46-24 and took down Central-Phenix City 51-27.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover track and field team wrapped up the regular season at the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex over the weekend. Kayla Jemison competed in the pentathlon, finishing fifth overall and second in the high jump.

In the girls events, Jebreiya Chapman won the 60-meter dash in 7.77 seconds. McKenzie Blackledge won the 400 in 58.17. Reagan Hendricks won the 800 in 2:24.85. Lauren Wallace won the 1,600 in 5:21.71. Anna Caroline Knight won the 3,200 in 5:21.71. Chakiya Plummer won the 60 hurdles in 8.96 seconds. The girls 4x200 relay won in 1:44.23. Jemison won the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 2 inches and the triple jump at 35-10.5. Kirsten Leonard won the pole vault competition at 10-6. Ainsley Staie won the shot put at 35-4.5.

Also making the podium were Alyssa Wilson (third in 60), Plummer (second in 400), Gabrielle Washington (third in 400), Ashley Girouard (third in 3,200), Layla Wilson (second in high jump), Lexi Walton (third in long jump), Alex Inglis (second in pole vault), Taniyah Thomas (third in shot put).

On the boys side, Owen Marquardt won the 800 in 2:01.03. Elijah Joseph won the 1,600 in 4:30.01. The 4x200 relay team won in 1:31.77. Owen Jung won the high jump at 6-2. Jay Avery won the long jump at 21-6.75 and the triple jump at 42-1. Carter Ellis won the pole vault at 14 feet. Tanner Snow won the shot put at 49 feet.

Also making the podium were DJ Black (third in 60), Zachary King (third in 400), Cannon Peters (second in 800), Kyle Epperson (second in 1,600 and second in 3,200), Zander Dakis (third in 3,200), Joshua Whitt (second in high jump), Jackson Shine (second in long jump) and Kyle Baker (second in shot put).

Spain Park also competed in the event. Keon Buck won the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.04 seconds and the boys won the 4x200 relay in 1:33.13. Other podium finishers included Annabelle Widra (second in 60), Anna Collins (second in pole vault), Kaleb Fleming (second in 60), Keith Warner (second in 1,600) and Kenneth Bishop (third in 3,200).

