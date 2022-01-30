The Reset: Jags bowling wins state

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson The Jags react after defeating Hoover to win the AHSAA state bowling championship held at The Alley in Gadsden on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover girls basketball team began the week with a bounce-back win over Norcross (Georgia), winning 62-37 last Monday. Aniya Hubbard led the way with 26 points and was joined in double figures by Reniya Kelly and Kristen McMillan, who scored 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Hoover and Spain Park were back in Class 7A area play on Tuesday evening. Hoover hosted Oak Mountain and earned a sweep in Area 5 action. The Lady Bucs posted a dominant 74-31 win, as Kelly scored 11 points in the win. The Hoover boys posted a 57-47 victory after an outstanding second half. Jarett Fairley led the way with 13 points and 4 rebounds, while DeWayne Brown posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Salim London scored 10 points as well.

Spain Park hosted Hewitt-Trussville in Area 6 play that night as well. Hewitt-Trussville earned a 43-28 win over the Lady Jags. Paxton Gillispie nearly finished with a double-double with 9 points and 9 rebounds. Alex Baskin finished with 6 points and 8 rebounds as well. The Jags boys dominated in a 67-35 victory. Colin Turner had 17 points and Josh Harrington finished with 14 points. Chase James and Jared Smith each scored 8 points as well.

Hoover and Spain Park wrapped up area play Friday evening, with the Bucs traveling to Tuscaloosa County and the Jags hosting Vestavia Hills.

Hoover’s girls dominated en route to a 77-17 win, winning the area with a 6-0 record. Hubbard was the high scorer with 15 points, McMillan scored 12 points and Kelly and Alanah Pooler each scored 10 points. The boys finished off a 4-2 area slate with a 69-63 win over the Wildcats. The Bucs were led in scoring by Brodin Grady and London, who each finished with 13 points. Brown scored 12 points to go along with 4 rebounds. Christian Bryant scored 10 points, TQ Richardson chipped in 8 points and Jaylen Carrington dished out 6 assists.

Spain Park’s girls nearly pulled off an upset of Vestavia Hills, but fell 37-35. The boys had a close game as well, pulling out a 73-71 win in overtime. Sam Wright and Turner each scored 17 points to pace the Jags, James scored 14 points, Harrington added 12 and Zach Gray scored 10. The Lady Jags finished 1-5 in area, while the boys are the No. 2 seed after going 4-2.

Hoover’s girls traveled to Mississippi on Saturday for the Robertson’s Sportswear Classic and beat Meridian (Mississippi) 61-41. Kelly went for 21 points to lead the way, while Layla Etchison poured in 15 points and Hubbard added 10 points.

BOWLING

The Spain Park boys won the Class 6A/7A state bowling tournament last Friday, as the Jaguars beat Hoover in the final. Hoover’s boys finished as the runner-up for the second straight year. Spain Park’s girls finished tied for third as well. Click here for the full recap of the tournament.

WRESTLING

Last Wednesday night, Hoover won the Battle of the Ball at Spain Park, winning by a 49-21 score. Winning matches for the Buccaneers were Jake Thompson (106 pounds), Landon Sanders (113), Ty Sisson (120), Vincent Aspito (132), Broc Metcalf (138), Ian Addison (145), Liam Harrell (152), Keith Christein (160), Jack Lamey Jr. (182) and Toshi Yamamoto (220). Rayshod Burts (285), Bradley Williams (126), Jackson Mitchell (170) and Kyle Oliveira (195) won for the Jaguars.

On Thursday, Hoover beat Helena 51-24. Sami Bratina (113), Sisson, Baylor Hardy (126), Aspito, Metcalf, Jack Gibbs (145), Harrell, Christein and Lamey all won for the Bucs.

Spain Park split a tri-match Thursday evening. The Jags fell to Smiths Station 46-23 before beating Enterprise 52-22.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Spain Park indoor track and field team competed in the Last Chance Invitational last Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Mackenzie Culpepper had a phenomenal showing, winning the 400-meter dash in 58 seconds flat and winning the 800 in 2:12. Keon Buck won the boys 60 in 6.9 seconds and John Landers won the pole vault by clearing 14 feet. The girls 4x400-meter relay team also won.

Delaney Vickers finished second in the 400 and third in the 800, the girls 4x800 relay was third and the boys 4x800 was second.

Hoover competed in the Saturday portion of the event. Leading the way for the Bucs was Elijah Joseph, who won the 1,600-meter run in 2:02. The boys 4x800-meter relay team won as well.

Also notching podium finishes for the Bucs were Taylor Canada (third in 60), Daisy Luna (second in 400 and third in 800), McKenzie Blackledge (second in 800), Lila Hunter (third in 3,200), Langley Jung (third in high jump), Kirsten Leonard (third in pole vault), DJ Black (third in 60), Jay Avery (second in high jump), Carter Ellis (second in pole vault) and the boys 4x200 relay (second).

TENNIS

The Hoover tennis teams began the season last Thursday with convincing wins over Helena. The girls won by a 9-0 score and the boys won 8-0. Each of the doubles pairs, Laci Pyron and Kristina Hwangpo, Cinonye Mbanugo and Abby Gobbels, and Sowmya Suresh and Rachel Yuan all kept their opponents to two games or less. Pyron, Mbanugo, Hwangpo, Gobbels, Suresh and Yuan won in singles as well.

On the boys side, the doubles tandems of Isaac Hwangpo and Gavin Patton, and Samuel Sellers and Matthew Hajazin won. The Bucs won every singles match as well, with Patton, Hwangpo, Hajazin, Jackson Plugge, Krish Jaikumar and Anthony Hill all notching victories.

