The Reset: Bucs, Lady Jags complete perfect area slates

× Expand Kamp Fender Spain Park guard Bailey Bowers (3) on a fast break during a basketball game between Oak Mountain and Spain Park at Spain Park High School Gymnasium on Thursday, December 14, 2018. (Kamp Fender)

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams wrapped up Class 7A, Area 5 play last week, beginning on Tuesday night, when both teams remained perfect in area play with wins over Thompson.

The Lady Bucs had no trouble in their 75-33 victory, with Aniya Hubbard and Joiya Maddox each scoring 14 points to lead the way. Skyla Knight scored 11 and Reniya Kelly added 10 points to join them in double figures.

The boys were able to pull out a tight 58-53 win, as Ahman Ellington scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half. CJ Melton added 16 points, seven rebounds and five blocks as well.

Both Hoover teams completed the perfect area slate with wins over Tuscaloosa County on Friday. The Lady Bucs cruised to a 74-31 win, as Hubbard and Miya Kimber led the way with 16 points apiece. Maddox had 14 points and Knight added 11 to join them in double figures. The boys pulled off a 55-44 victory, as Ellington and Melton each led the team with 12 points. DJ Fairley added 10 points.

The girls traveled to Booneville, Mississippi, on Saturday for the Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge, and knocked off a solid Arlington (Tennessee) team 71-41. Hubbard scored 18 points and Kelly scored 10.

Hoover’s girls now have a 27-1 overall record, while the boys are 20-7. The Bucs finish up the regular season this week with trips to Anniston and Spain Park.

Spain Park

The Spain Park basketball teams began play last week on Monday, as the boys and girls teams played in Martin Luther King Jr. Day events. The Lady Jags traveled to UAH to take part in the Marvin Stone Classic, where they fell to Hazel Green — the top-ranked team in Class 6A — 48-45. The boys team played in the Augusta’s Sports Grill Shoot Out at Wallace State and fell 57-47 to Buckhorn.

On Tuesday night, the Jags traveled to Hewitt-Trussville for a Class 7A, Area 6 matchup. The Lady Jags began the evening with a 75-65 win to stay perfect in area play. Sarah Ashlee Barker led all scorers in the game with 27 points, with Ahrielle Parks scoring 17 points and Bailey Bowers and Camille Chase each adding 13 in support. The boys team picked up its second area win of the year with a 67-65 win over the Huskies.

Spain Park’s girls finished off the unbeaten area campaign on Friday with a 67-50 win over Vestavia Hills. Barker led the way with 20 points, while Parks scored 18 points and Bowers added 12. The Jags boys fell to the Rebels 53-46. Cam Crawford scored 15 points to lead the team, while Austin Laatsch and Parker Boswell added 12.

The Spain Park girls are 23-5 overall and finished with a 6-0 mark in area play. The boys are 6-21 and went 2-4 in area. This week, the Jags round out the regular season. On Monday, the girls travel to Gadsden City and the boys host McAdory, while both teams host Hoover on Friday.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team advanced to the Class 7A duals semifinals, where the Bucs fell to Thompson 57-7 on Tuesday. Over the weekend, Hoover and Spain Park competed in the Mountain Brook Invitational. The Jags finished seventh as a team and the Bucs were eighth. Spain Park also competed in the Dick Clem Invitational on Monday, hosted by Bob Jones. The Jags finished second, behind only Bob Jones.

BOWLING

Qualifying for the state bowling tournament were the Hoover boys and both Spain Park’s boys and girls teams. The state tournament was held last Thursday and Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham. The Spain Park girls advanced to the quarterfinals, finishing the first day of competition as the No. 5 seed. In bracket play, the Lady Jags defeated East Limestone 1,090-1,086, pulling off an impressive comeback to snare the victory. Hartselle knocked off the Jags in the quarterfinals, 1,171-1,127.

The Hoover boys also were quarterfinalists, going through as the No. 7 seed. In the first round of competition, the Bucs knocked off James Clemens 1,420-1,379. Hoover fell to eventual state champion Vestavia Hills in the following round 1,558-1,479. Spain Park’s boys earned the No. 6 seed but fell to Auburn 1,371-1,359 in the first round on Friday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover indoor track and field teams rounded out the regular season last week, beginning with the Martin Luther King Indoor Track Classic at the Birmingham CrossPlex on Monday. The Hoover boys won and the girls finished sixth overall. Some notable results from the Bucs:

Emma Langley: fifth in 800-meter run (2:22.91), third in 1,600 (5:24.71).

Haley Stallworth: second in 3,200 (12:00.53)

Lauren Wallace: fourth in 3,200 (12:02.84)

Girls relay: fifth in 4x200 (1:47.90)

Alex Inglis: third in pole vault (10-0)

Rosalind Staie: second in shot put (37-10.25)

Jonathan Martin: second in 60-meter dash (7.01), second in 400 (49.9)

Drew Kilgore: third in 3,200 (10:02.1)

Will Couch: fourth in 3,200 (10:04.57)

Boys relay: second in 4x400 (3:26.86)

Kyle Smith: second in triple jump (47-11.75)

John Watkins: third in triple jump (46-11)

Levi Arroyo: third in pole vault (13-6)

Ryan Lee: fourth in shot put (48-3)

Hoover and Spain Park competed in the Last Chance Invitational over the weekend, with the Hoover boys winning the overall prize and the girls finishing third. Some notable results from Hoover:

Girls relay: third in 4x400-meter relay (4:07.48), third in 4x800 (10:10.18)

Staie: won shot put (38-1)

Martin: third in 60-meter dash (6.99)

Kennon Johnson: second in 60 hurdles (8.25)

Boys relay: won 4x200 (1:29.18), won 4x400 (3:21.98)

Smith: won high jump (6-6), third in long jump (21-3)

LJ Hill: third in long jump (20-8)

Arroyo: third in pole vault (13-6)

