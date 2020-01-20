The Reset: Jags bowling wins regional

× Expand Photo courtesy of Spain Park Bowling The Spain Park High School boys bowling team won the South Regional Tournament on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams continued Class 7A, Area 5 play last Tuesday with a matchup against Tuscaloosa County. The Lady Bucs steamrolled the Wildcats 79-31. Jada Knight scored 21 points and Aniya Hubbard scored 20 to lead the way, while Campbell Hecklinski also notched 13 points. The Hoover boys also got back on track with a 54-38 victory.

On Friday, both teams knocked off area foe Oak Mountain. The Lady Bucs stormed to a 70-22 win over the Eagles, with Hubbard scoring 15 points and Knight finishing with 13 points. The boys game was a thriller, as Austin Montgomery drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Bucs to a 48-45 win in double overtime. DJ Fairley scored 15 points in the win, with Brodin Grady scoring 13 and Chip Culpepper adding nine points. Zane Nelson led Oak Mountain with 17 points.

The Hoover girls are now 22-1 overall, 4-0 in area play. The boys are 18-8, 2-2. This week, the girls play in the J-4 Sports MLK Holiday Classic in Douglasville, Ga., on Monday against Lovejoy (GA). Both boys and girls teams host Thompson on Tuesday and Tuscaloosa County on Friday to conclude area play. On Saturday, the Lady Bucs will travel to Booneville, Miss., to play Olive Branch (MS) in the Robertson’s Sportswear Lady Challenge. Also on Saturday, the boys team visits Hewitt-Trussville.

Spain Park

The Spain Park basketball teams pulled off a sweep of Class 7A, Area 6 foe Vestavia Hills last Tuesday evening. The Lady Jags earned a 61-43 win behind 36 points from senior Sarah Ashlee Barker. Camille Chase added nine points for Spain Park, while Anna Wood led Vestavia with 16 points. The boys team grinded out a 47-38 win over the Rebels. Cam Crawford scored 17 to lead the Jags, including several key free throws down the stretch. Alex Dieguez led the Rebels with eight points.

On Friday, the Jags paid a visit to Mountain Brook. The Lady Jags dominated en route to a 60-23 vicotry, with Barker going for 24 points and Chase adding nine points. In the boys game, Mountain Brook pulled away late to earn a 63-48 win. Colby Jones led the Spartans with 27 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The Spain Park girls are now 22-2 overall, 4-0 in area play. The boys are 14-10, 1-3. This week, the Lady Jags travel to the University of Alabama in Huntsville on Monday to play Hazel Green in the Marvin Stone Classic. Both teams host Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday and travel to Vestavia Hills on Friday to conclude area play. On Saturday, the Lady Jags will face Holy Innocents’ (GA) at Riverwood High School in Georgia.

WRESTLING

Last Wednesday, the Hoover wrestling team split a tri-match, beating Carver-Birmingham 30-21 and falling to Minor 30-12. On Thursday, the Bucs fell to Vestavia Hills 56-14.

BOWLING

The Hoover boys bowling team qualified for the state tournament by winning in the first round of the South Regional Tournament in Mobile last Friday. The Bucs were the No. 10 seed and knocked off Daphne 1,362-1,317 in the first round. Hoover fell to Thompson 1,490-1,486 in the second round.

Spain Park’s boys pulled off a surprising run to win the regional from the No. 5 slot. The Jags defeated Homewood 1,423-978 in the first round, Mary G. Montgomery 1,515-1,420 in the second round, top-seeded Vestavia Hills 1,448-1,397 in the semifinals and Auburn 1,601-1,373 in the final.

Spain Park’s girls performed well at regionals as well, earning the No. 3 seed and defeating Houston Academy (1,186-870) and Pelham (1,199-980) before falling to Thompson (1,450-1,261).

The state tournament is Thursday and Friday at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham.

