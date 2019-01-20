The Reset: Basketball teams remain perfect in area

× Expand Kamp Fender Hoover's CJ Melton (2) shoots a layup during a basketball game between Hoover and Oak Mountain at Oak Mountain High School Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 8, 2018. (Kamp Fender)

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams continued area play last week, with both teams beginning the week on Tuesday with wins over Tuscaloosa County.

The Lady Bucs rolled to an 80-41 win over the Wildcats, as Joiya Maddox scored 29 points and Skyla Knight scored 21 in a convincing win. The boys pulled out a 66-55 win behind 24 points from Ahman Ellington. CJ Melton filled up the stat sheet as well, going for 20 points, 14 rebounds, six steals and six assists.

Both Hoover teams notched another area win on Friday, as the Bucs celebrated their seniors and defeated Oak Mountain. The Lady Bucs cruised to a 67-20 win over the Eagles, with Maddox scoring a team-high 14 points. Aniya Hubbard scored 12 points and Madison Adamson added 10.

The boys pulled out a 54-47 win over Oak Mountain, edging out the Eagles in the final minutes after the game was tied. Melton had 16 points to lead the way and Ellington added 13 points.

The Lady Bucs are now 24-1 overall and 4-0 in area play, while the boys are 18-7 and 4-0 as well. Hoover concludes area play this week at Thompson on Tuesday and at Tuscaloosa County on Friday. The Lady Bucs travel to Booneville, Mississippi, on Saturday, for the Robertson Sportswear Lady Challenge, where they will take on Arlington (Tennessee).

Spain Park

The Spain Park basketball teams were also back in area play last week, with the Jags picking up a split against Vestavia Hills on Tuesday night.

The Lady Jags had to fend off a pesky Rebels squad to pull out a 56-55 victory. Sarah Ashlee Barker led the charge for Spain Park with 22 points, with Bailey Bowers adding 15 points in support. Twins Ally and Emma Smith combined for 29 points for Vestavia Hills. The boys team fell to Vestavia Hills 60-43, as Parker Boswell led the Jags with 19 points.

The Jags traveled to Mountain Brook on Friday, with the girls beginning play with a 51-43 victory. Barker and Ahrielle Parks each scored 22 points in the game to lead the charge. The boys team fell 71-18.

The Lady Jags are now 21-4 overall and 4-0 in Class 7A, Area 6 play. The boys team is 5-19 and 1-3. This week, the Lady Jags play 6A top-ranked Hazel Green at UAH on Monday, while the boys face Buckhorn on the same day at Wallace State Community College. The Jags conclude area play this week at Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday and by hosting Vestavia Hills on Friday.

BOWLING

Before setting out to Foley for regionals later in the week, the Spain Park bowling teams concluded the regular season on Tuesday against Hewitt-Trussville. The Lady Jags won 1,148-1,024, with Emma Hawkins scoring a team-high 196. The boys team fell 1,409-1,345.

Hoover and Spain Park sent teams to Foley for the South Regional tournament on Thursday and Friday. After the first day of competition, which was used to determine seeding for Friday’s bracket format, the Bucs boys were the No. 3 seed and the Jags were the No. 6 seed.

Hoover’s boys defeated Houston Academy 1,489-1,076 in the first round, while Spain Park knocked off Northview 1,393-1,166, qualifying both teams for the state tournament later this week. The two teams faced off in the second round, with Hoover winning 1,444-1,300. Hoover then knocked off Thompson 1,521-1,482 in the semifinals before falling to Vestavia Hills 1,630-1,411 in the final.

On the girls side, Spain Park earned the No. 4 seed and advanced to the semifinals. In the bracket, the Lady Jags knocked off Northview 1,094-861 in the first round, beat Gulf Shores 1,133-1,066 in the second round and fell to eventual champion Thompson 1,324-1,039 in the semifinals.

Hoover’s boys and both Spain Park teams will compete in the state tournament at Oak Mountain Lanes in Pelham this Thursday and Friday.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team was in action last week, most notably as part of the state duals tournament. On Wednesday, the Bucs defeated Smiths Station 36-27 in the first round of the event, advancing to the semifinals at Thompson this Tuesday.

The Bucs also fell to Vestavia Hills 44-31 in a duals match on Thursday and sent seven wrestlers to the Patriot Scramble on Saturday, totaling 14 points.

