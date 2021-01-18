The Reset: Kelly scores 1,000th point

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media Hoover at SPK girls bkt Hoover’s Reniya Kelly (10) looks to make a play guarded by Spain Park’s Camille Chase (24) in a game between Hoover and Spain Park at Spain Park High School on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park basketball teams were back in action last Tuesday with area contests. In Class 7A, Area 5 action, Hoover pulled off a sweep of Oak Mountain. The Lady Bucs dominated to the tune of an 80-40 win. Reniya Kelly led the Lady Bucs with 16 points and scored her 1,000th career point in the game. Three other Hoover players reached double figures, with Jada Knight (14 points), Aniya Hubbard (13) and Jamiyah Hill (10) getting there.

The Hoover boys rallied from a halftime deficit to earn a 54-39 victory over the Eagles. Chip Culpepper was the team’s leading scorer with 13 points and four rebounds. Colby Carter added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Parker Williams finished with 11 points and five boards. DJ Fairley had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Spain Park split with Hewitt-Trussville in Area 6 action. The Lady Jags fell to 1-1 in the area with a 49-39 loss to Hewitt-Trussville. Avery Masdon was Spain Park’s top scorer with 14 points. In the boys game, the Jags pulled away in the second half to earn a 70-44 win. Cam Crawford led the charge with 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. Colin Turner had a strong game as well, going for 14 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. Braden DiClemente knocked down three 3s and had nine points, while Blake Hay and JR Lambert each finished with seven points.

Hoover and Spain Park were back in area action on Friday night. The Hoover girls crushed Thompson 85-20, starting out to a 26-0 lead and never looking back. The Lady Bucs had five double-digit scorers, led by Knight’s 13 points. Layla Etchison scored 12, Lina Kouchis added 11, Hubbard scored 11 and Kelly had 10 points.

The Hoover boys were not as fortunate, suffering a 53-44 loss to the Warriors. Culpepper led the Bucs with 13 points and five rebounds, while Austin Montgomery had 12 points and five boards.

Spain Park was swept by Vestavia Hills, one of the hottest teams in the state on both the girls and boys side. The Lady Jags were upended 59-43, while the boys fell 64-63. For the boys, Josh Harrington led the way with 20 points, while Crawford had 18 points.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team fell to Vestavia Hills 54-16 last Tuesday.

