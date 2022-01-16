The Reset: Bucs hire new coach

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220113_Wade_Waldrop2 New Hoover High School head football coach Wade Waldrop talks with community members after his hiring was approved by the Hoover Board of Education on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, go here.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover girls basketball team was back in action last Monday evening, beating Oak Mountain 71-32. The Lady Bucs were led by Aniya Hubbard, who scored 15 points. She was joined in double figures by Reniya Kelly, who finished with 13 points.

On Tuesday, the Hoover boys suffered a 53-46 loss to Oak Mountain in area play. DeWayne Brown led all scorers in the game with 15 points, to go along with 8 rebounds and 3 blocks. Brodin Grady had a solid game as well, finishing with 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Spain Park traveled to Hewitt-Trussville on Tuesday for a Class 7A, Area 6 matchup and came away with a split. The Lady Jaguars kept it close but ultimately fell 55-43. Alex Baskin notched 13 points and 8 rebounds to lead Spain Park, while Paxton Gillispie and Camille Chase each finished with 12 points.

The Jags boys earned a 49-37 win over the Huskies. Colin Turner was the high scorer with 19 points. Josh Harrington added 10 points and Chase James tallied 9 points.

In area play, Hoover hosted Tuscaloosa County and Spain Park traveled to Vestavia Hills on Friday night. The Hoover girls smacked Tuscaloosa County 69-12, with Hubbard scoring 10 points in the win.

Hoover’s boys also picked up a win over the Wildcats, winning 59-45. Salim London led the way for the Bucs with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Brown had a strong game as well with 15 points and 8 rebounds. Grady added 9 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

Spain Park did not have the same fortune, falling to Vestavia Hills in both varsity games. The Lady Jags fell 61-21 and the boys suffered a 71-50 defeat. In the boys game, Harrington led the team with 27 points to lead all scorers. Turner and Zach Gray each scored 6 points.

Hoover traveled to Sequoyah in Georgia on Saturday afternoon to play top-notch competition. The Lady Bucs earned a 79-62 behind brilliant performances by Hubbard and Reniya Kelly. Kelly led the way with 28 points and Hubbard added 26 points in the win. The Hoover boys fell to Sequoyah 85-77.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team suffered a 53-20 loss to Hewitt-Trussville last Tuesday. Jack Lamey Jr. (182 pounds), Chaleb Powell (285), Vincent Aspito (132) and Broc Metcalf (138) won their matches for the Buccaneers.

Over the weekend, Hoover competed in the Heaton Memorial Duals in Daphne. Hoover defeated Pace 57-21, beat Foley 66-12, defeated Vancleave 74-6, beat James Clemens 72-6, and knocked off Sparkman 51-22.

Spain Park competed in the Heaton Memorial Duals as well. The Jaguars notched wins over Daphne 58-15, Davidson 78-6, Auburn 53-12, Fairhope 62-12 and Sparkman 46-30.

Yasmine Oliveira continued her strong run on the girls side, winning both her matches. Bradley Williams, Brad Cummings, Jackson Mitchell, Will Conlon, Kyle Oliveira and Rayshod Burts were all undefeated as well.

FOOTBALL

Hoover High School introduced Wade Waldrop as its new head football coach Thursday evening. Click here for the story of the hire.

