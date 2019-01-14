The Reset: Basketball teams open area play

× Expand Kamp Fender Hoover's Miya Kimber (14) dribbles past a defender during a basketball game between Hoover and Oak Mountain at Oak Mountain High School Gymnasium on Tuesday, January 8, 2018. (Kamp Fender)

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams began Class 7A, Area 5 play last week, with both the boys and girls teams notching a pair of wins.

On Tuesday, the Bucs traveled to Oak Mountain and emerged victorious. The Lady Bucs did not play their best game but still managed a 41-24 victory over the Eagles. Jada Knight led the team with 12 points in the victory. The boys team used a fourth-quarter rally to overtake Oak Mountain 64-52. Ahman Ellington led the way for the Bucs with 18 points, while CJ Melton contributed 17 points and eight rebounds. Alex Price added 10 points as well, all of them in the second half.

The Lady Bucs traveled to Madison Academy on Thursday and picked up a 67-48 win over one of the best 5A teams in the state. Miya Kimber registered a game-high 24 points, with Skyla Knight (11), Joiya Maddox (11) and Reniya Kelly (10) all joining her in double figures.

Both Hoover teams won again on Friday against Thompson. The Lady Bucs cruised to a 67-30 victory, as Skyla Knight had 15 points and Kelly posted 10 points. The boys beat the Warriors 62-53 behind 35 points and six steals from Ellington. Melton filled up the stat sheet as well, going for 16 points, six rebounds and five blocks.

On Saturday, the Lady Bucs hosted Northview (Georgia) and picked up a 55-44 win. Skyla Knight led the team with 15 points, and Kimber added 13 points.

For Hoover, both teams now have 2-0 marks in area play, with the girls holding a 21-1 overall record and the boys boasting a 16-7 record. This week, the Bucs host Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday and Oak Mountain on Friday in another set of area matchups.

Spain Park

The Spain Park basketball teams opened up Class 7A, Area 6 play last week with a pair of contests.

On Tuesday, the Jags hosted Mountain Brook and picked up a split. The Lady Jags cruised past the Spartans 60-37, as Sarah Ashlee Barker and Camille Chase scored 14 points to lead Spain Park. Bailey Bowers added 11 points as well. The boys hung close with Mountain Brook, trailing by just four entering the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell 61-43.

Spain Park honored Barker before the game on Friday for scoring 1,000 points in her high school career. She went on to score 29 points as the Lady Jags knocked off Hewitt-Trussville 59-54. Ahrielle Parks scored 12 points. Amiya Payne led Hewitt with 22 points.

The boys picked up a thrilling 62-61 victory over Hewitt on Friday as well. Chris Workman hit a 3-pointer from the corner at the buzzer to lift the Jags to victory. Up two points, Hewitt-Trussville missed a free throw with six seconds to play. Spain Park’s Austin Laatsch eventually got the ball over to Workman, who knocked down the shot. The Jags led most of the contest, including by 15 at halftime, before briefly losing the lead in the final moments. In the game, Parker Boswell led the Jags with 18 points. Laatsch and Jaelon Agee added 11 points each.

For the year, Spain Park’s girls are 19-4 overall with a 2-0 mark in area play. The boys are now 5-17 and snapped a four-game skid with Friday’s win. They are now 1-1 in area play. This week, the Jags are at Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and at Mountain Brook on Friday in a pair of area contests.

WRESTLING

Hoover

Last week, the Hoover wrestling team participated in three duals matches and won two of them. On Tuesday, the Bucs fell to Thompson 60-12. They rebounded on Wednesday to post a 54-18 win over Oak Mountain and knocked off Central-Phenix City 60-10 on Thursday. Hoover hosted the Buc Brawl on Saturday, with the junior varsity team placing second.

Spain Park

The Spain Park wrestling team was in action last week, beginning with a 40-36 victory over Mountain Brook in a duals match on Wednesday. Notching wins for the Jags were John Robert Thompson, Fischer Harrison, Caelan March, Jack Rivers, Brandon Fortenberry, Dillon Heatherly and Jaxon Bast.

Spain Park’s JV team competed in the Buc Brawl at Hoover on Saturday. Carson Ray, at 152 pounds, was a tournament champion. Gabe Maddox, Dillon Heatherly and Zach McPeters also medaled.

BOWLING

Hoover and Spain Park’s bowling teams wrapped up regular season play last week. On Tuesday, the Spain Park girls finished an undefeated area slate with a 1,065-1,047 win over Oak Mountain. The boys team fell 1,251-1,109.

Both schools competed in the Rebel Roll tournament at Vestavia Bowl last Wednesday. Southside-Gadsden won the girls event, knocking off Spain Park in the finals. Hoover’s girls finished seventh. On the boys side, Thompson defeated Vestavia Hills in the finals. Hoover placed fifth, and Spain Park came home seventh.

Making the all-tournament team were Spain Park’s Lindsay Parker and Alexis Anderson, along with Hoover’s Anthony Wheeler and Jack Hasse.

This week, Spain Park travels to Mobile for regionals on Thursday and Friday.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.