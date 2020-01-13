The Reset: Lady Bucs, Lady Jags basketball teams rolling

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media HV vs SP basketball Hoover’s Aniya Hubbard (5) dribbles the ball guarded by Spain Park’s Mackenzie Culpepper (4) in a game between Hoover and Spain Park on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Hoover High School. The Buccaneers defeated the Jags 56-32. Photo by Erin Nelson

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams began Class 7A, Area 5 play last Tuesday, as they hosted Oak Mountain. The Lady Bucs dominated en route to a 75-22 win, holding Oak Mountain scoreless for the first quarter of the game. Madison Adamson scored 17 points to lead the Lady Bucs, while Reniya Kelly added 14 points. In the boys game, Oak Mountain knocked off the Bucs 63-50, as four Eagles scored in double figures. Will Shaver notched a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Zane Nelson (15 points), Evan Smith (14) and Noah Young (11).

Hoover played Thompson on Friday, with the girls dominating to the tune of a 64-9 victory. Aniya Hubbard piled up 22 points in the contest, with Kelly adding 10 points. The boys team dropped a 76-58 decision, with Thompson’s Grant Hopkins leading the team with 17 points.

The Hoover girls are 20-1 overall and 2-0 in area play, while the boys are 16-8, 0-2. This week, the Bucs are at Tuscaloosa County on Tuesday and at Oak Mountain on Friday in area play.

Spain Park

The Spain Park basketball teams started Class 7A, Area 6 play last Tuesday at home against Mountain Brook. The Lady Jags posted an impressive 59-36 win over Mountain Brook, as senior Sarah Ashlee Barker led the way with 20 points. Ann Vandevelde paced Mountain Brook with 12 points. In the boys game, Mountain Brook pulled away for a 57-43 victory. The Spartans’ Colby Jones led all scorers with 22 points on the night.

Spain Park paid a visit to area foe Hewitt-Trussville on Friday night. The Lady Jags avenged last season’s regional final loss by beating the Huskies 64-37. Barker led the Lady Jags with 26 points and Camille Chase poured in 17 points. The Huskies pulled off a 66-60 win in the boys game, with Cam Glover leading Hewitt with 20 points.

The Spain Park girls are now 20-2 overall and 2-0 in area play. The boys are 13-9, 0-2. This week, the Jags remain in area play, hosting Vestavia Hills on Tuesday and traveling to Mountain Brook on Friday.

BOWLING

The Spain Park girls bowling team competed in the Rebel Roll tournament last Wednesday. Emma Hawkins and Taylor Harrington made the all-tournament team, finishing with individual scores of 356 and 320 respectively.

WRESTLING

Last week, the Hoover wrestling team fell to Thompson 49-19 on Tuesday and lost to Oak Mountain 60-15 on Wednesday. The Bucs swept a tri-match on Thursday, beating Central-Phenix City 57-24 and Tuscaloosa County 41-35.

Spain Park fell to Hewitt-Trussville 43-25 on Wednesday and swept a tri-match on Thursday, downing Shades Valley 49-24 and Mountain Brook 40-36.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.