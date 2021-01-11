The Reset: Winter sports rolling in new year

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Starnes Media HV Boys Bkt vs MBHS Hoover’s Chip Culpepper (4) shoots a layup as he’s fouled by Mountain Brook’s Rayven Turner (10) during the Big Orange Classic at Hoover High School on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. The Bucs defeated the Spartans 66-49. Photo by Erin Nelson.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover girls basketball team began play last week on Monday with a dominant 63-37 win over Cullman. The Lady Bucs held Cullman to single digits in each of the first three quarters on the way to the win. Hoover was led by Reniya Kelly, who scored 21 points. Aniya Hubbard scored 17 points in support.

Hoover’s boys suffered a 44-33 loss to Mountain Brook on Thursday evening. Colby Carter led the Bucs with 13 points in the contest, while Parker Williams added six points and eight rebounds.

The Spain Park basketball teams began Class 7A, Area 6 play on Friday night, with both teams notching wins over Gadsden City. The girls cruised to a 64-43 win, while the boys earned a convincing 67-47 win. Cam Crawford was the star for the Jags, pouring in seven 3-pointers and finishing with 31 points. Colin Turner also had a strong night, going for 19 points and four blocks.

WRESTLING

Last Tuesday, the Hoover wrestling team split a tri-match, beating Smiths Station 45-33 but falling to Auburn 40-36. The Bucs competed in the Scott Rohrer Duals later in the week, earning four wins. They toppled Oxford (48-28), Prattville (66-12) and Hueytown (72-12).

Last Monday, Spain Park knocked off Oak Mountain 42-23 before splitting a tri-match on Thursday. The Jags beat Tuscaloosa County 66-15 but fell to Vestavia Hills 39-24. On Saturday, Hewitt-Trussville took down Spain Park 35-26.

TRACK AND FIELD

The Spain Park indoor track and field team competed in the Icebreaker Invitational on Friday at the Birmingham CrossPlex. Winners for the Jags included Annabelle Widra, who won the 60-meter dash in 8.22 seconds, Delaney Vickers, who won the 400 in 1:01.95 and KJ Fleming, who won the 60 in 7.12 seconds. Mackenzie Culpepper also continued her strong indoor season, winning the 800 in 2:14.82 and finishing runner-up in the 400.

Other podium finishers for Spain Park included Lydia Coleman (third in 60), Jieli Chandler (third in pole vault) and Keith Warner (second in 3,200).

Hoover had plenty of winners at Icebreaker as well. Jebreiya Chapman (60, 7.81 seconds), McKenzie Blackledge (400, 1:00.23), Amyah Ellington (60 hurdles, 9.45 seconds), Langley Jung (high jump, 5 feet), Kirsten Leonard (pole vault, 10 feet), Ainsley Staie (shot put, 32-9.5), Owen Marquardt (3,200, 10:07.58), Jay Avery (long jump, 21-7.75) and Levi Arroyo (pole vault, 15-9) all won individual events. The girls 4x200 team won as well.

Other podium finishers for the Bucs included Gabrielle Washington (second in 400), Reagan Hendricks (third in 400), Blackledge (third in 800), Lauren Wallace (third in 1,600), Anna Caroline Knight (second in 3,200), Kayla Webb (third in 60 hurdles), Alex Inglis (second in pole vault), Taniyah Thomas (third in shot put), Payton Young (second in 400), Elijah Joseph (second in 800), Kyle Epperson (third in 1,600), Mohammed Sakalla (third in 60 hurdles), Owen Jung (second in high jump), Avery (second in triple jump) and Carter Ellis (third in pole vault).

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.