The Reset: Jags win Metro Tournament

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover basketball teams returned to action following Christmas. The boys hosted the Big Orange Classic and the girls traveled to Atlanta for the Big South Shootout.

On Dec. 26, the boys played a pair of games to begin their tournament. They started with a 78-38 romp of Leeds, as three players reached double figures scoring. Scott Osborne knocked down five 3-pointers to score 15 points, Jaylen Pippen tallied 14 points and nine rebounds, and Chip Culpepper scored 10 points. Parker Williams had nine points and seven assists and Michael Scott Myers chipped in seven points and six boards. Later that day, Hoover knocked off Lake Region (FL) 63-54. DJ Fairley went for 19 points and eight rebounds to lead the way. Brodin Grady scored 12 points and Alex Price added 11 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The following day, the Bucs fell to Christian Brothers (TN) 52-46 in the semifinals. In the game, Fairley went for 14 points and six rebounds, Myers added nine points and Shun Sheffield grabbed 10 rebounds. Hoover rounded out the tournament the next day with a 58-47 overtime win over East Limestone. Fairley led the way with 19 points and six rebounds, Culpepper scored 13 and Sheffield scored 12, and PJ King ended up with 10 points and five assists.

The Lady Bucs won all three of their games in Atlanta and finished the 2019 calendar year on a 15-game winning streak. On Dec. 27, Hoover cruised past Forest Park (FL) 61-40. Aniya Hubbard paced the team with 23 points and Reniya Kelly added 16 points. The following day, Hoover beat host Holy Innocents’ (GA) 46-32. Kelly led the way this time with 18 points, with Hubbard adding 10 points. Last Monday, the Lady Bucs finished the event with a 51-27 rout of Norcross (GA). Jada Knight scored 15 points to lead the way. Hubbard scored 14 points and Kelly added 11 in the win.

The Hoover boys fell to Mountain Brook 59-50 on Thursday evening. Colby Jones led Mountain Brook with 30 points, with Carter Sobera adding 17 and Holt Bashinsky scoring 10 points. Fairley paced the Bucs with 19 points. Culpepper scored 10 points and Price notched nine points.

The Hoover girls are now 18-1 on the season and the boys are 16-6 overall. This week, the Bucs open Class 7A, Area 5 play at home against Oak Mountain on Tuesday and at Thompson on Friday. The girls will travel to Georgia on Saturday to face Sequoyah.

Spain Park

The Spain Park basketball teams resumed play after Christmas, with the boys winning Homewood’s Metro Tournament and the girls participating in the BallN Prep Holiday Invitational.

On Dec. 26, the Lady Jags took down Southwest DeKalb (GA) 70-33, behind 31 points from Sarah Ashlee Barker. Jaycee Haynes and Camille Chase each scored nine in the win as well. The following day, Spain Park beat Newton (GA) 65-51. On Dec. 28, the Lady Jags beat Opelika 71-47 to win all three in the event.

The Spain Park boys began their run in the Metro Tournament on Dec. 28, with a 74-70 overtime win over Woodlawn. In the game, JR Lambert led the team with 17 points. Josh Harrington (16 points), Cam Crawford (12) and Colin Turner (10) each reached double digits as well. Last Monday, the Jags followed that up with a narrow 48-45 win over Homewood. Harrington scored 16 more points to lead the team, as Turner and Crawford each notched 10 points.

Harrington made it three straight games with exactly 16 points in the Jags’ 59-41 win over Vestavia Hills on Tuesday to win the tournament. Harrington was named tournament MVP for his efforts. Crawford scored 12, while Turner and Braden Diclemente each scored 10 points in the victory.

Spain Park’s girls took down Rogers 50-40 on Friday night in a game played at Wallace State Community College. On Saturday, the Spain Park boys fell to John Carroll 56-53.

The Spain Park girls are now 18-2 overall and the boys are 13-7 on the season. This week, the Jags begin Class 7A, Area 6 play by hosting Mountain Brook on Tuesday and traveling to Hewitt-Trussville on Friday. On Saturday, the boys will host Arnold (FL), where head coach Chris Laatsch’s son, Josh, is the coach.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover indoor track and field team competed in the Ice Breaker Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex last Saturday. For the girls, Chakiya Plummer won both the 400-meter dash and the 60 hurdles. The girls also won the 4x200 and 4x400 relays. Jebreiya Chapman was second in the 60, Reagan Hendricks was fifth in the 400, Kayla Jemison was fourth in the triple jump, Alex Inglis was second in the pole vault and Ainsley Staie was third in the shot put. For the boys, Jonathan Martin won the 400, LJ Hill won 60 hurdles, John Watkins won the triple jump and Levi Arroyo won the pole vault. Julian Fore was third in the 400, Owen Jung was second in the high jump, and Hill was second in long jump and third in triple jump.The boys relay teams won the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 races as well.

Spain Park competed there as well, as Sydney Taylor won the 60-meter dash, Mackenzie Culpepper placed second in the 800 and fourth in the 1,600, and Anna Collins was third in the pole vault. On the boys side, Thomas Sullivan placed sixth in the pole vault competition.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team placed sixth in the Heart of Dixie Classic at Vestavia Hills Dec. 27-28, then finished 14th in the Scott Rohrer Hoover Invitational last weekend. Spain Park was fifth at Heart of Dixie, fell to Vestavia Hills 65-12 last Thursday and finished 18th at Scott Rohrer.

