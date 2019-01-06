The Reset: Basketball teams win Big Orange Classic

× Expand Kyle Parmley Hoover vs. Hewitt-Trussville Basketball Hoover's CJ Melton (2) shoots during a Big Orange Classic game between Hoover and Hewitt-Trussville on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at Hoover High School.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Hoover

The Hoover girls basketball team hosted the Big Orange Classic the week before Christmas and opened play in the tournament on Dec. 20 with a pair of dominant victories in pool play. The Lady Bucs began their run with a 72-28 win over Sidney Lanier, as all 11 Hoover players scored in the contest. Skyla Knight led the way with 15 points, with Joiya Maddox (12), Jada Knight (11) and Aniya Hubbard (10) all reaching the double-digit threshold as well. Later that day, Hoover cruised past Lee-Huntsville 62-37. Maddox had 17 more points, and Hubbard scored 13 in the victory.

In the gold bracket semifinals on Dec. 22, the Lady Bucs blew past Westminster-Oak Mountain 62-22. They went on to defeat Lebanon (Tennessee) for the second time this season, posting a 61-42 win in the tournament final. Maddox was named the tournament’s MVP.

Following Christmas, the Hoover girls traveled to Goose Creek, South Carolina, for the Carolina Invitational. The Lady Bucs began the tournament on Dec. 27 with a 70-43 win over South Pointe (South Carolina). Hubbard scored 12 points to lead the team, and Maddox scored 10 points. The following day, Hoover defeated Male (Kentucky) 72-45 to advance to the tournament final.

On Dec. 29, Hoover won the Carolina Invitational with a 63-39 win over Dacula (Georgia). Maddox scored 18 points in the game, including the 1,000th point of her career, and was named MVP of the tournament. Skyla Knight chipped in 16 points, and Hubbard scored 13.

Hoover’s boys hosted and won the Big Orange Classic Dec. 27-29. The Bucs opened the tournament with a pair of wins on Dec. 27, starting with a 66-54 victory over Hewitt-Trussville. Ahman Ellington led the way with 31 points, followed by 14 from CJ Melton. Cameron Glover led Hewitt with 16 points. That evening, Ellington had 33 points and three assists in Hoover’s 75-65 win over Carver-Birmingham.

In the semifinals on Dec. 28, Hoover knocked off Florence 62-48. Ellington notched 30 points yet again and added eight rebounds. Melton had 12 points and six rebounds, DJ Fairley registered 11 points, and Alex Price grabbed six rebounds.

Hoover hit 14 3-pointers the following night, as the Bucs knocked off Fairfield 60-54 to claim the title. Colby Carter poured in 19 points, and Price added 15 points.

The boys were back in action on Jan. 3, as the Bucs fell 63-49 to Class 7A top-ranked Mountain Brook. Ellington led Hoover with 24 points, and Melton added 12 points. Trendon Watford led the Spartans with 30 points and 17 rebounds in the contest.

Heading into 7A, Area 5 play, the Hoover boys have a 14-7 record on the season and the girls are 18-1. Hoover travels to Oak Mountain on Tuesday and hosts Thompson on Friday in area contests. The girls make a trip to Madison Academy on Thursday and will face Northview (Georgia) on Saturday in the Robertson's Sportswear Lady Challenge in Booneville, Mississippi.

Spain Park

The Spain Park boys basketball team played in the Oak Mountain Invite the week before Christmas. The Jags began play in the tournament on Dec. 19 with a 64-55 loss to an athletic Pleasant Grove squad. Spain Park was led in scoring by Cam Crawford, who had 17 points, while Austin Laatsch had 15 points.

The Jags rebounded on Dec. 20 with a 48-34 win over Mortimer Jordan that featured stifling defense from Spain Park in the second half. They finished the tournament the following day with a 57-52 loss to Anniston.

Spain Park’s boys played in Homewood’s Metro Tournament following Christmas and won one of their three games. The Jags began the tournament on Dec. 27 with a 57-44 win over Thompson. The following day, they fell to Homewood 49-28 in the semifinals. On the final day of the tournament, Spain Park fell to Hartselle 66-55.

On Jan. 4, the Jags lost a heartbreaker to Homewood, 41-40. Homewood’s Bo Barber hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Patriots the win.

Spain Park’s girls basketball team hosted the Chevron Lady Jag Classic during the week leading up to Christmas. On Dec. 20, the Lady Jags began their run as the host team with a dominant 71-31 win over Chelsea. Sarah Ashlee Barker led all scorers with 20 points, and Mackenzie Culpepper added 10. The following day, they knocked off Cullman 55-33 to advance to the semifinals.

On Dec. 22, Spain Park secured a 41-33 win over Wenonah in a morning semifinal game and won the tournament with a 48-38 victory over Ramsay in the evening. Barker won MVP honors for the tournament and punctuated her stellar week with a 33-point effort in the final. Ahrielle Parks scored 11 points in support. Terri Crawford led Ramsay with 16 points.

The Spain Park girls took to the hardwood once again right after Christmas, playing in the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic. On Wednesday, Dec. 26, the Lady Jags began their run in the tournament with a 53-47 win over James Clemens. Barker paced the team with 22 points in the contest, with Parks and Bailey Bowers each scoring 13.

The Lady Jags notched a 50-22 win over Fairview the following day, as Barker scored 12 and Parks notched 11 points. Spain Park did not fare as well the final day of the tournament, as it fell to Madison Academy 56-54 in overtime in the semifinals, then dropped the third-place game 42-28 to Austin.

The Lady Jags got back on track on Jan. 4 with a 59-35 win over Homewood. Parks and Bowers each had big nights, scoring 24 and 21 points, respectively.

Spain Park’s girls have a 17-4 overall record and the boys are 4-16. The Jags begin Class 7A, Area 6 play this week, with games at home against Mountain Brook on Tuesday and Hewitt-Trussville on Friday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Hoover and Spain Park indoor track and field teams competed on Saturday in the Icebreaker Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex. The Hoover boys won the meet with 89.5 points, while the Hoover girls placed seventh with 34.5 points. The Spain Park boys and girls teams both finished outside the top 10. Below is a list of top performers from the meet:

Hoover

Girls 4x800-meter relay: third in 10:13.66

Girls 4x400-meter relay: fifth in 4:25.22

Rosalind Staie: second in shot put (38-1)

Boys 4x200-meter relay: set meet record (1:29.37)

Boys 4x400-meter relay: third in 3:28.26

Boys 4x800-meter relay: third in 8:31.92

Kyle Smith: set meet record in long jump (22-4.25)

John Watkins: won triple jump (45-6.25)

J'Marri McCall: second in 60-meter dash (6.99), second in long jump (21-9.5)

Jonathan Martin: second in 400 meters (49.96)

Kennon Johnson: fourth in 60-meter hurdles (8.48)

Dorian Austin: fifth in 400 meters (50.42)

LJ Hill: fifth in long jump (21-2.5)

Spain Park

Sydney Taylor: fifth in 60-meter dash (7.93)

Jacob Warner: set meet record in 3,200 meters (9:32.06)

Kameron McDaniel: fifth in 60-meter dash (7.16)

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.