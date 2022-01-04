The Reset: Bucs win Big Orange Classic

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Basketball The Hoover High School boys basketball team won the Big Orange Classic on Dec. 29, 2021.

Over the course of the year, the Hoover Sun will keep you up to date on the various Hoover and Spain Park high school athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, go here.

BASKETBALL

The Hoover and Spain Park basketball teams competed in post-Christmas tournaments to finish out the 2021 calendar year last week.

Hoover’s boys hosted and won the Big Orange Classic, with three wins in three days. The Buccaneers began the tournament with a dominant 103-23 win over Foley on Monday. Five Bucs scored in double figures, led by Christian Bryant, who scored 22 points (six 3-pointers) and registered 3 assists. Noah McAfee added 15 points and 3 assists, while Garian Denson went for 14 points, 4 rebounds and 3 steals. TQ Richardson and DeWayne Brown each scored 13 points, with Brown grabbing 8 rebounds and Richardson pulling down 4 boards. Salim London and Elijah Herron tallied 8 points each and Jarett Fairley had 6 points and 3 steals.

Hoover posted another strong win Tuesday, toppling North Oconee (Ga.) 62-34. London led a balanced scoring effort with 11 points, 3 assists and 3 steals. Bryant was the only other scorer in double figures with 10 points. Brown had 8 points and 5 rebounds, while Fairley finished with 7 points and 5 assists. Brodin Grady and Brandon Foster combined for 15 rebounds as well.

The Bucs finished off the tournament victory with a 72-66 win over Mountain Brook on Wednesday. London had a breakout game, going for 21 points and 4 rebounds in the contest. Richardson was the other Bucs player in double figures, finishing with 13 points and 3 assists. Jaylen Carrington and Brown each had 9 points, with Brown posting 8 rebounds as well. Foster and Grady added 7 points, while Bryant finished with 5 points.

Hoover’s girls earned a couple wins in the Ball-N Prep National Showcase event at Hazel Green. Hoover beat IMG Academy (Fla.) 58-47 on Monday. Reniya Kelly led the way with 18 points and Aniya Hubbard added 17 points. On Tuesday, the Lady Bucs pulled out a 48-46 win over The Webb School in Tennessee. Hubbard scored 15 points and scored the game-winning bucket, while Kelly added 15 points as well.

Spain Park’s teams traveled to Florida to play in the Marlin Christmas Classic. The boys won two of their three games. On Monday, the Jaguars blew past Chipley (Fla.) 71-30. Zach Gray led all scorers with 14 points, while Colin Turner added 12 points. Jared Smith scored 9, Chase James added 8 and Korbin Long, Chad Pickett and Sam Wright each scored 6.

The Jags then played two games Wednesday, splitting the two. In the first game, Spain Park knocked off Arnold (Fla.) 71-39, in a matchup of the Laatsch family. Chris Laatsch is the coach at Spain Park, while his son Josh is the coach at Arnold. In the game, Gray scored 17 points and James added 11 points. Hunter Herritt tallied 9 points, Turner scored 8, Wright added 7 and Pickett scored 5.

In the second game, the Jags fell to Cookeville (Tenn.) 65-56. Turner was the top performer for the Jags with 26 points. Wright scored 9 points, while James and Gray added 8 points each.

The Spain Park girls also traveled to Florida last week, winning two of the three games they played. The Lady Jags played and defeated Brookwood (Ga.) 47-41 on Monday to begin play. They fell to Oakland (Tenn.) 52-31 on Tuesday before beating Port St. Joe (Fla.) 53-40 on Wednesday.

WRESTLING

The Hoover wrestling team finished third in the Heart of Dixie Classic last week at Vestavia Hills. Logan Roberts finished second in the 154-pound division. Ty Sisson (122), Broc Metcalf (140), Ian Addison (147), Keith Christein (162), Jack Lamey Jr. (184) and Sky Niblett (222) all finished third.

Spain Park competed in the Knockout Christmas Classic in Florida last week, with Yasmine Oliveira winning the girls 145-pound division.

— What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnesmedia.com.