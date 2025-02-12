Talented roster gives Bucs high hopes

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Hoover’s William Andre (18) pitches in game three of a first-round Class 7A playoff series against Hewitt-Trussville at Phil English Field on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

Hoover High School has one of the most talented baseball rosters in the state.

That alone, however, won’t win games — especially with baseball talent in the Birmingham area at an all-time high, according to Hoover coach Adam Moseley.

“The next two years are going to be obnoxious in terms of talent,” Moseley said.

The Bucs return plenty from a team that went 27-19 and advanced to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs. Six players have already committed to play college baseball, with more expected to follow over the next year or two.

“I like our talent,” Moseley said. “It’s the guys you want to see grow from year to year, and if they do, we’ve got a chance to do some good things.”

Seniors William Andre (Samford signee), Ian Campbell (Gadsden State) and Chase Lawley (Richmond) will anchor the pitching rotation. Sidearmer Emerson Milligan and Brady Sheppard (Northwest-Shoals) are expected to be key relievers.

Atticus Barton and Baylor Hardy, both seniors, return this year after missing time due to injuries.

The junior class is also loaded with talent.

LSU commit Will Adams, who has participated with Team USA, will be one of Hoover’s top players. He will pitch and play first base. Fellow junior Max Crowder will also be a key pitcher.

Jaxson Wood, a Tennessee commit, returns at shortstop. Jonah Winston is competing for playing time at second base or in the outfield. He is beginning to receive Division I offers in both baseball and football.

Kyle Sanderson has impressed in the outfield during preseason practices, and Moseley said several other players are talented enough to contribute.

“Let’s see what they can do,” he said. “We’ve got some guys that can do it.”

One of the things that stands out most to Moseley is how his players and coaches have handled personal tragedy over the past year.

“There’s just a cohesiveness,” Moseley said. “They’ve experienced multiple tragedies, come through it on the other side and compete together as a group. There’s a really strong bond in that locker room.”

Moseley also expressed gratitude for the way other programs across the state have supported Hoover baseball.

“I wish I could express how much all that means to our coaches, but it shows what kind of coaches we have in Alabama,” he said. “With all that we’ve dealt with, we’ve seen good things from really good people.”